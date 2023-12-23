NORAD Will Again Track Santa's Route Christmas Eve — Stone-Cold Sober

The North American Aerospace Defense Command will be back on duty at 6 a.m. Christmas Eve, tracking Santa and updating children around the world on his delivery route, as it has since 1955.
But this year's mission may not be quite as festive as those of previous years. While Santa will certainly have a bag filled with presents, his trackers won't be in the bag.
That's because the Pentagon shut down the "John Wayne Saloon," an invitation-only tavern operating inside NORAD — until USA Today exposed the unofficial watering hole last month.
For close to seventy years, NORAD, which is based at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, has been charged with standing watch 24/7 to defend the United States and Canada from attack. That charge does not mix with day drinking.
According to USA Today, the saloon was behind a locked door covered with a poster of John Wayne, which led to an office with a half-dozen desks holding computers with access to classified information, as well as a refrigerator stocked with beer and bottles of hard liquor. The Pentagon forbids alcohol in offices without special permission; Air Force General Glen VanHerck shuttered the bar after a reporter started asking questions, and also ordered an investigation.
By 1997, the Santa Tracker had gone digital, with close to a thousand volunteers helping to handle calls every year. Celebrities often signed on for Christmas Eve duty — John Wayne never among them.
This year, the Santa Tracker is available in nine languages — English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Portuguese and Korean (new this year) — and the website has games and maps, besides the map that starts tracking Santa's journey around the globe on Christmas Eve. Volunteers will again be handling the phone lines, too.
All stone-cold sober.