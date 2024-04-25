Opinion: Denver Needs a Safe Streets Campaign This Summer

Many of you who are doing youth development and violence prevention work know that April 22 through April 27, 2024, is National Youth Violence Prevention Week. Founded in 2001, National Youth Violence Prevention Week encourages states, cities and local communities to raise violence prevention awareness as well as learn how to prevent youth violence and to make schools, neighborhoods and our streets safer.
As we navigate the complexities of youth development and violence prevention, it's imperative to recognize the urgency of proactive measures. This National Youth Violence Prevention Week serves as a poignant reminder of our collective responsibility to foster safer communities for our youth. Against the backdrop of recent discussions and collaborations, it's evident that Denver is poised for transformative action.
The April 20 gathering at the Zion Senior Citizens Center underscored the depth of commitment among stakeholders from various sectors. From elected officials to community leaders, parents and youth themselves, the consensus was clear: We must shift from reactive strategies to proactive initiatives that prioritize youth development.
The short-term objectives of this Denver Safe Streets campaign are rooted in immediate action. Establishing a Denver Safe Streets Summer Youth Initiative will serve as a catalyst for advocacy, resource allocation and programming focused on sports camps, educational support, arts enrichment, and job opportunities. By fostering meaningful connections and providing avenues for constructive engagement, we can mitigate the risk factors associated with youth violence.
However, the efficacy of such initiatives hinges upon broader support and sustainable infrastructure. In the long term, it is imperative for Denver city government to prioritize youth services through the creation of a dedicated administration. This centralized entity would serve as a one-stop hub for youth engagement and problem-solving, ensuring holistic support for Denver's youth and families.
Realizing these aspirations necessitates collective action. In a climate of budgetary constraints, the involvement of the foundation and business communities becomes indispensable. Their commitment to investing in youth development not only aligns with corporate social responsibility, but also underscores the intrinsic value of nurturing future generations.
As we embark on this journey towards safer streets and brighter futures, let us heed the call for action for a Denver Safe Streets Campaign with unwavering resolve. Together, we can transform Denver into a beacon of hope and opportunity for our youth, setting the stage for generations to come.
John Bailey is the director of Joint Effort Community Sports and the Colorado Black Round Table, which hosted the April 20 event.
