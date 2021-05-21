Stupid White People Tricks: Racist George Floyd Reenactment Photo

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The home page of the St. Vrain Valley School District website leads with this declaration: "We are the future of America."

This sentiment would be more praiseworthy if it didn't appear above a mea culpa in which superintendent Don Haddad castigates a widely circulated Snapchat photo featuring students at Mead High School, one of the district's flagship institutions, reenacting the murder of Minneapolis's George Floyd, complete with the white kid portraying the victim wearing blackface.

Here's an excerpt from his complete statement issued May 19, which also appears on the Mead High School site: "We in the St. Vrain Valley Schools strongly condemn, and have no tolerance for, racism in any form and will be addressing this extremely serious matter immediately and accordingly. Our district reaffirms its commitment to diversity and equality in our schools and in our operations."

There have been many blackface controversies in Colorado over the years, and many have the common theme of tone-deafness. In 2011, for instance, the University of Colorado Boulder had to grapple with the tradition of Black Outs, during which fans at football games dressed in that particular school color — which became a problem when some of the most enthusiastic Caucasian boosters daubed that hue on their face, too.

Cut to 2012, when an uproar followed Colorado Springs second-grader Sean King's decision to dress up as Martin Luther King for a school project, complete with darkened skin color. The younger King intended the costume to be a tribute, but plenty of people didn't take it that way.

And then there was the 2019 brouhaha over the pic of white Colorado State University students displaying blackened faces while striking the "Wakanda Forever" pose from the movie Black Panther.

Brushing off the George Floyd photo as an example of mere racial cluelessness is a lot more difficult, as is stressed in the introduction to a Change.org petition titled "Bringing the racial profiling discrimination that occurs at MHS to notice."

"We as a generation know that racial profiling and racism of any kind is not acceptable and the fact that this is occurring and has been happening at Mead High is truly disappointing," the intro states. "It’s unbelievable that there are still people acting so immature towards racism. Everyone in our school represents Mead and having such students re-create a humiliating death as they dishonor themselves is sad. People in our school have raced racial discrimination and it cannot be allowed. Mead High is represented by our students, the same students who just showed the worst in humanity."

The petition concludes: "Our school is divided. We must grow from this and especially learn. If you believe in growing as a community to create change, please sign this petition."

More than 7,000 people have done so — a number considerably in excess of Mead's population, which was estimated at 4,631 in 2019. But it's unclear whether that response is more indicative of America's future than the photo itself.

Here's Haddad's full statement:

St. Vrain reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the human rights, respect, and safety of each and every person

Dear St. Vrain Valley Community,

Yesterday [May 19], it was brought to my attention that a disturbing and disgusting social media post depicting the re-enactment of the murder of George Floyd was made by a group of students from Mead High School. We in the St. Vrain Valley Schools strongly condemn, and have no tolerance for, racism in any form and will be addressing this extremely serious matter immediately and accordingly. Our district reaffirms its commitment to diversity and equality in our schools and in our operations.

There are many important issues facing our society today, however, our highest priority will always be the physical and emotional well-being, respect, and safety of every student, teacher, staff member, and community member in St. Vrain. We remain deeply committed to advancing the success of our students, and I want to reinforce my unwavering commitment to continue taking the necessary actions as the Superintendent of St. Vrain Valley Schools to ensure the human rights, respect, and safety of each and every person.

Racism can have a deep and lasting impact. If you or your student need additional support, please contact your school counseling office. Thank you for your ongoing and continued support, and please contact me if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Don Haddad, Ed.D.

Superintendent