 Readers Respond to Suicide of Denver Homeless Handyman | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: I Hope People Who Victim-Blame the Homeless Read the Tragic Story of Joe Henry

Three weeks after he was fired by the Brown Palace, the homeless handyman took his life.
September 1, 2024
Joe Henry died from an apparent suicide only three weeks after being fired.
Joe Henry died from an apparent suicide only three weeks after being fired. Bennito L. Kelty
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Joe Henry, a former Brown Palace handyman who was fired for sleeping in out-of-order rooms while he was homeless and shared his story with Westword, died from an apparent suicide on August 22, only two weeks after his firing, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

"Unfortunately, his death is consistent with a suicide," says Brian Feik, a Lakewood Police detective. "Messages in his phone indicate he took being fired from his job very hard and was in a bad mental space."

Henry had worked for =the Brown Palace as a handyman, fixing up everything from the air conditioning to loose toilet paper holders. Having spent most of his life in Denver, he considered the Brown Palace an "icon" and felt like the "man of the hour" when he got the job, he told Westword. But Henry also felt hopeless after a series of misfortunes sent him back out onto the street and into homelessness.

Readers share thoughts about Joe Henry's life and death on the Westword Facebook posts of his story. Says Rhett:
 I hope the people who normally victim-blame when they see homeless posts on here read and absorb this tragic story.
Adds Tom:
 I feel so sad for this man; such an undignified end. I met an elderly homeless man recently who moved here with his wife from Arkansas for "adventure" — then the pandemic came, she got sick and he spent their life savings trying to save her life, to no avail. Now he is a homeless man in his '70s, heartbroken and alone. What is the point of living in the richest country in the history of the world if we don't have free health care and sufficient housing for all?
Responds Joshua:
 I was homeless in Denver during winter; he ain't wrong.
Offers Rachel: 
They say the older you get, the more conservative you get, but not me. Housing, food, employment and health care are human rights.
Wonders Jennifer: 
How was he not able to get a place to live if he had a job? I know dishwashers there make close to $20/hour (I just saw a job post recently), and if he was a handyman, he was probably making more than that. Even if he had to get a roommate, he shouldn't have been homeless.
Responds Lindsay:
 $20 an hour isn't going to secure housing. Especially when you need a few thousand upfront for deposit and first/last month's rent.
Notes Tødd: 
One of the sad things is that the hotel might have helped him out in a number of ways if he had told them what was going on. There are a lot of smart people who work at and manage the hotel who could have mentored him toward a solution. They might have even allowed him to use one of the rooms in exchange for being an on-call engineer.
Suggests Andrea:
 This publication has become a complete joke. Trying to shame a long-standing, well-respected business and an outreach program because of this man's poor choices is pathetic. The struggles homeless folks face are tragic, but no one can help someone who won't help themselves.
Counters Damon: 
It can happen to anyone faster than you'd think.
Concludes Kris: 
How sad. If he would have only held out for a few more days, another week...people were ready and willing to help him. 
What did you think of Joe Henry's story? Has it changed how you feel about people experiencing homelessness? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Homeless Handyman, Fired From Brown Palace for Sleeping in Hotel, Has Lost Hope for Housing

Homelessness

Homeless Handyman, Fired From Brown Palace for Sleeping in Hotel, Has Lost Hope for Housing

By Bennito L. Kelty
Longtime Businesses Leaving Denver's Broadway for Englewood, but Both Sides Have Big Plans

Longform

Longtime Businesses Leaving Denver's Broadway for Englewood, but Both Sides Have Big Plans

By Catie Cheshire
Homeless Handyman Found Dead Days After Sharing His Story

Homelessness

Homeless Handyman Found Dead Days After Sharing His Story

By Bennito L. Kelty
Broadway Halloween Parade Needs a Hero by September 6

Halloween

Broadway Halloween Parade Needs a Hero by September 6

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation