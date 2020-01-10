 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A booking photo of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.
A booking photo of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.
Lakewood Police Department

Delay in Tragic Truck Driver Crash Case Expected After Attorney Drops Out

Michael Roberts | January 10, 2020 | 8:37am
AA

At this hour, a hearing is taking place regarding Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a Houston truck driver accused of causing a massive crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills Parkway exit that killed four people on April 25, 2019 — and Judge Christopher Zenisek is expected to delay the start of the trial, previously scheduled to get underway in May.

Why? Aguilera-Mederos's attorney, Rob Corry, has removed himself from the case.

Reached by Westword via email, Corry noted that Zenisek "has imposed a gag order prohibiting attorneys from discussing the case with the press, so I have no comment at this time." However, he stated in his motion to withdraw from his work on behalf of Aguilera-Mederos that the trucker's inability to pay attorney fees to date could "potentially impinge on his constitutional right to an effective defense," as could "bad luck" that's put a negative spin on Corry's public reputation.

Corry had a string of arrests in 2019, culminating in his jailing last October for allegedly violating one of several protection orders against him.

First Judicial District DA's office spokesperson Pam Russell says Aguilera-Mederos should be represented by a public defender at the hearing (start time: 8:30 a.m.), and she anticipates that Judge Zenisek will allow extra time for the attorney to get up to speed on the case. As a result, it will almost certainly take longer for one of last year's most heartbreaking stories to reach a resolution.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

