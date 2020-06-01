RTD Continues Service Suspension Downtown Through Monday

RTD has continued to suspend all bus and rail service in and out of downtown Denver through today, June 1, after continued protests in downtown Denver over the death of George Floyd.

RTD initially canceled service on Friday, May 29, after the first protests on May 28 turned violent — and after many people had already taken public transportation to reach their jobs downtown that day.

Civic Center Station is at the heart of the demonstration area, but the suspension also includes transportation in and out of Union Station. (The A-Line from Denver International Airport is currently ending service at Central Park.)

"RTD will continue to monitor and assess the situation tonight and tomorrow and determine when service in the downtown area will resume," according to RTD. "That decision will be communicated using RTD’s rider alerts. RTD Transit Police will continue to work closely with the Denver Police Department and local authorities."

For updates, check RTD's website.