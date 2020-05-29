 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Demonstrators blocked the streets on May 28.
Evan Semon Photography

RTD Suspends All Downtown Service on May 29

Patricia Calhoun | May 29, 2020 | 1:44pm
RTD has suspended all bus and rail service in and out of downtown Denver, until further notice because of planned protests this weekend over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.

The initial protest, which started at the State Capitol at 5 p.m. May 28, spread out across downtown and continued for several hours, blocking streets and leading to a confrontation with Denver police officers. A second protest began at noon today at the Capitol.

The Capitol is empty today: Legislative leaders determined that the Colorado General Assembly, which had just returned on May 26, would not meet again until June 1, after demonstrators defaced the building and damaged vehicles around the Capitol, including the pickup belonging to Senate President Leroy Garcia. “I feel a deep sense of grief for our great city, and for all our communities who are experiencing profound pain, anger and sadness,” House Majority Leader Alec Garnett said in a statement issued late May 28. "To allow space for protests that we expect to continue on Friday and into the weekend, the House will not convene tomorrow or Saturday.”

The City of Denver also closed all of its downtown offices at 2 p.m.

RTD estimates that today's protest could attract as many as 2,000 participants, and that tomorrow's could draw as many as 10,000 people. As a result, routes that normally start and stop downtown — including Union Station and Market Street Station — have been rerouted.

"RTD will monitor the situation throughout the day today to determine when it will be prudent to resume service," the announcement says. "This suspension of service may continue through Saturday. RTD Transit Police are working closely with the Denver Police Department and local authorities and will continue to do so throughout the weekend."

For updates, check RTD's website.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

