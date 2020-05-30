RTD Continues Service Suspension Downtown May 30

RTD has suspended all bus and rail service in and out of downtown Denver today, May 30, and tomorrow morning, after more protests in downtown Denver last night over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Demonstrations are again planned in Denver today; RTD estimates that at least 10,000 people will come to the State Capitol.

The initial protest, which started at the State Capitol at 5 p.m. May 28, spread out across downtown and continued for several hours, blocking streets and leading to a confrontation with Denver police officers.

"TTD will monitor the situation and determine later today when service can resume," according to the announcement. "That decision will be communicated using RTD’s rider alerts. RTD Transit Police will continue to work closely with the Denver Police Department and local authorities throughout the weekend."

For updates, check RTD's website.