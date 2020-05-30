RTD Continues Service Suspension Downtown Through Sunday

RTD has suspended all bus and rail service in and out of downtown Denver today and tomorrow, after more protests in downtown Denver over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.

RTD announced the May 30 cancellations early this morning, when it estimated that at least 10,000 people would come to the State Capitol. The crowds were considerably smaller at 1 p.m. today, when Mayor Michael Hancock issued citywide 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for both tonight and tomorrow night.

RTD extended the service suspension through Sunday, May 31, soon after. Civic Center Station is at the heart of the demonstration area, but the suspension also includes transport in and out of Union Station. (The A-Line from Denver International Airport is currently ending service at Central Park.)

The initial protest, which started at the State Capitol at 5 p.m. May 28, spread out across downtown and continued for several hours, blocking streets and leading to a confrontation with Denver police officers.

"RTD will continue to monitor and assess the situation tonight and tomorrow and determine when service in the downtown area will resume," according to RTD. "That decision will be communicated using RTD’s rider alerts. RTD Transit Police will continue to work closely with the Denver Police Department and local authorities throughout the weekend.

For updates, check RTD's website.