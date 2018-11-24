Reader: Cowards With Guns Continue to Wreak Havoc!

An overhead look at the intersection of 21st and Lawrence.

Gun violence does not take a holiday. A quintuple shooting at 21st and Lawrence streets in the Ballpark neighborhood had downtown at a standstill on Monday, November 19. The incident resulted from a gang rivalry, and two suspects have since been arrested. One bystander died in the incident.

The tragedy inspired considerable discussion, and the debate over the root causes of gun violence in Denver continues on social media.