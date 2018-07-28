Reader: Anyone May End Up Homeless Since Housing Prices Are Sky-High

In June, a Baker resident noticed something odd: a dead squirrel surrounded by a ring of feces placed in the alleyway behind Atomic Cowboy, right where people experiencing homelessness occasionally sleep. Then, a week later, in its place was a crate with paper signs stating “HOMELESS DETERANT [sic] DEPOSITORY” and “PLEASE DONATE: dead squirrels, dog poop, broken glass and assorted rubbish.”

While neighbors were horrified that someone had potentially tried to shoo the homeless out of the neighborhood using offensive means, it turned out the crate and signs weren't what they seemed (we followed up in a second story, accessible below).

Still, readers tackled homelessness in Denver in comments on both stories.