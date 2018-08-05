Reader: Racist Department of Homeland Security Shouldn't Exist

Protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement have ramped up ever since the Trump administration implemented its "zero tolerance" policy, which initially included separating undocumented immigrant parents from the offspring they crossed over with. This past week, protesters outside the Denver area ICE field office were arrested.

As the protests have gotten louder, so have their opponents and supporters.

Chris argues:



Do they realize that some other agency would be tasked with doing EVERY thing that ICE does now?



Rachel notes:



So dumb. I do not support ICE but even I can see trying to abolish it is pointless and counterproductive.



Ross argues:

No human is illegal. Fuck the border.



Alex explains:

Protesting federal law enforcement, we'll see how long that lasts before they get their ass beat just like Occupy ICE Portland.



Mark responds:

It's the racist department of Homeland Security that should not exist. The upper executive management is criminal and should all be jailed for over 20 years for the crimes against humanity they commit every day. This honorable U.S. veteran knows homeland security to be nothing more than a petty juvenile terrorist organization operating in the USA.

And Christopher argues:



Abolish these protesters.



A group of protesters had been in front of the ICE office since late July 29. But eight individuals with the Abolish ICE coalition stepped up their opposition to the federal agency on Thursday, August 2, by forming human blockades across the two entrances to the parking lot.

According to Kensy Serrano, an undocumented immigrant at the protest who was detained for three months last year at the immigrant detention center in Aurora, an ICE employee even threatened to run the protesters over. "The protesters stood in front of the truck," Serrano ssaid. "He wanted to drive, but we made him stop.”

Police cited seven protesters involved in the human blockades on Thursday evening; one remained detained as of Friday. According to a spokesperson with the Denver Democratic Socialists of America, protesters have gone home and cleaned up the encampment, with no plans to return this weekend.

What do you think about ICE protests? Let us know in a comment or at editorial@westword.com.