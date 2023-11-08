What's Next for Property Tax Relief in Colorado After Voters Reject Prop HH?

Colorado voters decidedly shut down Proposition HH on Tuesday, a ballot measure intended to mitigate upcoming property tax hikes. Now, if state leaders want to avoid the impending bill increases, they will have to scramble to choose a plan B.
Prop HH would have reduced property tax rates for at least ten years and made up for some of the lost revenue by spending money that would otherwise be returned to taxpayers via refunds from the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, also known as TABOR.
Despite passing in Denver, HH wound up failing miserably at the ballot, with over 60 percent of voters rejecting the measure, according to preliminary results as of Wednesday afternoon.
Colorado homeowners now face major boosts in property tax bills next year, without any sort of solid plan for relief. The taxable value of the average Colorado home increased by 37 percent from 2022 to 2023, peaking at 81 percent in Pitkin County.
House Minority Leader Mike Lynch tells Westword that Governor Jared Polis is now discussing the possibility of calling a special legislative session dedicated to property taxes.
“I talked with the governor yesterday, and he put the possibility of a special session on the table,” Lynch says. “But nothing firm just yet. We started to talk about solutions.”
Republican legislators have repeatedly called for a special session since May, with Polis rejecting the requests to let voters weigh in on Prop HH. However, its failure seems to have turned some legislators across the aisle on to the idea.
Senate President Steve Fenberg told Colorado Public Radio Wednesday that Democrats are also talking to Polis about a special session after the measure’s defeat.
Polis’s spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday about the measure's failure or a potential special session.
If one is going to happen, it will need to happen quickly: Local officials have until December 15 to set their mill levy rates. This means that in order for relief efforts to affect next year’s property tax bills, the legislature would have to convene and pass some major policies in a matter of weeks.
Debates over what, exactly, those policies would be have already begun on social media.
In response to Prop HH’s failure, progressive Democrats Senator Nick Hinrichsen, Representative Lorena Garcia and Representative Javier Mabrey have all called for targeted property tax relief to benefit low- and middle-income households, and for reforms to benefit renters.
“Whatever the path forward is after HH, the answer is not massive tax cuts for the wealthiest Coloradans, while the working class gets left out,” Hinrichsen said on X Wednesday.
This doesn’t align with the plan Republicans put forward last month, when the conservative lawmakers promised to introduce at least three bills if a special session is called.
One of the proposals includes making the same broad property tax rate changes as Prop HH — lowering assessment rates to 6.7 percent for residential property and to 27.9 percent for most non-residential property — while using the general fund to backfill lost revenue instead of the TABOR surplus. The other two bills would make the Senior Property Tax Exemption portable (which Prop HH also tried to do) and reduce the state income tax rate to four percent.
Democrats argued that general fund revenue wouldn’t cover the property tax decrease in the long term, but Republicans saw the bills as a good starting point for negotiations.
“It is imperative that we address the property tax crisis in Colorado,” Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen tells Westword. “People will be taxed out of their homes if we fail. We need to do it now, before the end of the year. … The only way to do that is to a special session.”
If Polis doesn’t convene a special session in the next few weeks, legislators will have to wait for the regular legislative session to start in January to pass any property tax relief — after the December 15 deadline.
Voters may also get the chance to decide the fate of another property tax reform effort next year: In November 2024, Initiative 50 will try to cap the growth of property taxes at four percent a year, requiring voter approval for the state to keep revenue that exceeds the cap.
Proponents of Initiative 50 call it a simple way to keep property tax bills low, while opponents argue it would cause complications for local governments and hurt their ability to fund schools and basic services.
With Prop HH’s failure, critics fear that not taking immediate action on property tax increases will bolster support of Initiative 50. Michael Fields — president of the group behind the initiative, Advance Colorado — told Colorado Public Radio he would withdraw Initiative 50 from the ballot if legislators can pass acceptable property tax relief.
“It’s unclear tonight what the pathway forward is, but it’s clear the answer is not Initiative 50,” Senate President Steve Fenberg said in a statement Tuesday night.
Besides Prop HH, this year’s only other statewide ballot measure — Proposition II — passed with nearly 67 percent voter approval, according to preliminary election results.
Prop II will spend a total of $23.65 million on expanding Colorado's free preschool program. The measure lets the state use the surplus of money from nicotine taxes to fund the preschool program and maintains those current tax rates, instead of reducing them.
While Polis didn’t comment on HH’s failure, he released a statement Tuesday applauding II’s success.
“Coloradans value early childhood education and I am thrilled people voted in favor of providing more funding for our free universal preschool program that is saving families money,” Polis said. “Thank you to all voters who made their voices heard, and thank you for continuing Colorado’s clear history of supporting early education.”