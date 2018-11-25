Reader: For Diners, the 16th Street Mall Has It All

With the holidays upon us, people will be out and about along the 16th Street Mall, heading to holiday dinners (Tavernetta, our Best New Restaurant of 2018, anchors one end of the stretch) or just hanging out. (See this story about the 16th Street McDonald's for some real holiday cheer.) To capture the current scene, we recently photographed every restaurant on the 16th Street Mall.
Apparently, one picture was not worth a thousand words, because readers served up plenty as they shared their opinions of the restaurants on the mall, and the place in general.
Says Jonathan:
Avoid the 16th Street Mall.
Replies Joni:
It's impossible to avoid panhandlers anywhere in town. They aren't as bad on the mall as some other spots, and there are definitely places to eat, for either a quick lunch or a big dinner. This mall has it all.
Bret has a suggestion:
Bayou Bob's 16th and Glenarm.
So does Joseph:
Raisins and assorted nuts from Walgreen's.
And Juan:
Taco Bell, hell, yeah.
Mocks Jason:
"We take you inside a Panera Bread shop and look at their secret to a zesty lunch sandwich.... that you could also buy at six locations in Loveland...."
But Shay counters:
If you don't think about the restaurants by Union Station, you're not realizing what the mall is like today. Tavernetta is right on the extension of the mall, and it's amazing! So are so many other restaurants in that area.
Concludes Raab:
Going down to 16th for a meal is not all that appetizing for those of us living out in the suburbs. It’s a shame, because downtown used to be a fun place to go. Maybe I’m just old now but last time was a bit of a nightmare.
Keep reading for more about the 16th Street Mall.
"A Walking Tour of Every Restaurant on the 16th Street Mall"
"The 16th Street Mall Serves Kindness to the Vulnerable"
"Review: Tavernetta a Fine Addition to the Frasca Family"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"The Paramount Cafe Goes Dark; Lala's, Marlowe's and Govnr's Park to Follow"
Although the extension of the 16th Street Mall past Union Station added many dining options, downtown is losing some longtime restaurants, too. The Paramount closed over Labor Day weekend, and its sibling, Marlowe's, will be shutting in December.
There's no word yet on what will fill those places, but after the massive Katie Mullen's closed, Hacienda Colorado took its place. That's part of a homegrown chain, and there's no shortage of national chains elbowing for a spot on the mall.
What do you think of the 16th Street Mall? Would you go there to eat? Where? Share your thoughts in a comment or email cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!