The Source Gets Sweet With Melted

Get some soft serve during the soft opening of Melted, the new dessert shop from restaurateur Bryan Dayton that launches today (Friday, December 20) at The Source.
"There have been no real sweet shops in the six years we've been here," says Dayton, co-founder of Acorn (right next door to Melted) as well as OAK at Fourteenth, Brider and Corrida in Boulder. "I used to joke with the Zeppelins [who run the Source] about getting a mochi cart, so when the expansion of Acorn happened and this little space opened up...I knew what I wanted."
The idea, he says, was to do something different on the dessert front. After garnering inspiration from his time in Thailand in 1999 and feeling sentimental about the ice cream sandwich carts he would visit, Dayton decided on a mix of Thai milk-bun ice cream sandwiches and soft serve ice cream in uncommon flavors.
"We wanted something different and fun and creative outside the normal dessert realm," he explains while adding heart-shaped sprinkles onto the signature Thai bun creation. "This is our geeked-out version."
To help create the menu, Dayton brought on consulting pastry chef Jennifer Akina of Azucar Bakery to whip up a rotating selection of cookies, Thai-style ice cream sandwiches and swirls of soft serve in flavors such as pomegranate, Thai iced tea and Chartreuse. The cookies will change each week and often include a vegan option such as vegan chocolate chip (available now), as well as traditional butter- and egg-filled cookies like strawberry with white chocolate and strawberry streusel. The soft serve options will also include a rotating vegan flavor; this week's is coconut.
"It's really cool to get to do this," says Akina while making colorful yellow and pink sugar cones behind the counter. She will continue to bake cakes at Azucar, though has taken a little break to get Melted launched. Prices range from $7 for a cup or cone of ice cream to $8 for ice cream sandwiches made on milk buns from Reunion Bakery (also inside The Source); cookies are $2.50 each. Add some glam to your frozen stuff with colorful sprinkles for 50 cents more.
As of now the hours are sporadic, but Dayton says there will be a set schedule at the beginning of 2020. Until then he suggests following Melted on Instagram for updates on times and menu items. The official grand opening is January 14, but starting today you can sample the goodies.
