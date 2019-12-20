The Source Gets Sweet With Melted

Get some soft serve during the soft opening of Melted, the new dessert shop from restaurateur Bryan Dayton that launches today (Friday, December 20) at The Source.

"There have been no real sweet shops in the six years we've been here," says Dayton, co-founder of Acorn (right next door to Melted) as well as OAK at Fourteenth, Brider and Corrida in Boulder. "I used to joke with the Zeppelins [who run the Source] about getting a mochi cart, so when the expansion of Acorn happened and this little space opened up...I knew what I wanted."

EXPAND Restaurateur Bryan Dayton in his new concept, Melted. Linnea Covington

The idea, he says, was to do something different on the dessert front. After garnering inspiration from his time in Thailand in 1999 and feeling sentimental about the ice cream sandwich carts he would visit, Dayton decided on a mix of Thai milk-bun ice cream sandwiches and soft serve ice cream in uncommon flavors.

"We wanted something different and fun and creative outside the normal dessert realm," he explains while adding heart-shaped sprinkles onto the signature Thai bun creation. "This is our geeked-out version."

EXPAND The Thai ice cream sandwich at Melted. Linnea Covington

To help create the menu, Dayton brought on consulting pastry chef Jennifer Akina of Azucar Bakery to whip up a rotating selection of cookies, Thai-style ice cream sandwiches and swirls of soft serve in flavors such as pomegranate, Thai iced tea and Chartreuse. The cookies will change each week and often include a vegan option such as vegan chocolate chip (available now), as well as traditional butter- and egg-filled cookies like strawberry with white chocolate and strawberry streusel. The soft serve options will also include a rotating vegan flavor; this week's is coconut.

EXPAND Fresh baked cookies will be sold at Melted. Linnea Covington

"It's really cool to get to do this," says Akina while making colorful yellow and pink sugar cones behind the counter. She will continue to bake cakes at Azucar, though has taken a little break to get Melted launched. Prices range from $7 for a cup or cone of ice cream to $8 for ice cream sandwiches made on milk buns from Reunion Bakery (also inside The Source); cookies are $2.50 each. Add some glam to your frozen stuff with colorful sprinkles for 50 cents more.

EXPAND Metled consulting pastry chef Jennifer Akina. Linnea Covington

As of now the hours are sporadic, but Dayton says there will be a set schedule at the beginning of 2020. Until then he suggests following Melted on Instagram for updates on times and menu items. The official grand opening is January 14, but starting today you can sample the goodies.

EXPAND The mirror in Melted quotes the band Modern English: "I'll stop the world and melt with you." Linnea Covington

EXPAND The entrance to Melted at The Source. Linnea Covington

EXPAND Vegan coconut and Thai iced tea soft serve swirled at Melted. Linnea Covington

EXPAND The Thai ice cream sandwich at Melted. Linnea Covington

EXPAND Drizzling condensed milk onto a Thai ice cream sandwich. Linnea Covington