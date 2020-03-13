 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Avanti F&B is closed for the next three days.
Danielle Lirette

Coronavirus Concerns Close Avanti F & B for Three Days

Mark Antonation | March 13, 2020 | 4:54pm
AA

Denver's first food hall, Avanti Food & Beverage, has closed and will remain shuttered through Sunday, March 15, because of coronavirus concerns. A statement from the food-hall ownership group notes that no coronavirus has been detected at the food hall, located at 3200 Pecos Street; it says that the closure is a precaution because of the large number of people the venue attracts, especially during weekends.

Here's the complete statement from co-owner Patrick O'Neill:

In our best efforts to do our part in combating the spread of COVID-19, and over concerns of the safety of our beloved guests and staff, we will be temporarily closing our doors as of 4pm today (3/13). To be clear, none of our staff has fallen ill with the virus. This decision is based on the severity of the situation and a feeling of obligation to do what we can for our community.

At this point, we are closing through the weekend, and will re-assess the situation on Monday as things develop as well as continue to follow the guidance of state and local authorities. During our closure we will have professional sanitation companies disinfect the entirety of the space. We will continue to compensate our employees throughout this time.

Some our internal restaurant partners may elect to remain open for delivery service only business. These deliveries will be received curbside to maintain our sanitation protocols.

We look forward to seeing your happy, healthy faces again soon.

-Patrick O’Neill, Managing Partner, Avanti Food and Beverage

We will update this post if we receive further information from Avanti.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

