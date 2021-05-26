Beer Calendar: A Beer Aged on Aspen Tree Wood Is As Colorado As it Gets

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Sanitas Brewing, in collaboration with Left Hand Brewing, Upslope Brewing, Bootstrap Brewing, Oskar Blues Brewery and Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery, have put together a "mix-and-match six-pack to support the families of the victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting," the brewery says.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Co Care Can six-packs will be donated to the Colorado Healing Fund, a non-profit that assists local communities with the financial, emotional and physical needs of victims of mass tragedies that occur in the state of Colorado. The Co Care Can is now available at the taprooms of the above mentioned Boulder breweries — and includes a QR code to take consumers directly to the Colorado Healing Fund. Tote bags with a similar design will also be sold at the taprooms with all proceeds going to the Fund.

Keep reading to see craft beer tappings and events through June 12.

EXPAND Ursula Brewery

Wednesday, May 26

Cerebral Brewing releases three beers in cans. Quantum Wave is a 6.3 percent ABV IPA brewed with Ekuanot, Mosaic, Galaxy and Idaho 7 hops. Scam Imminent is an 8 percent double IPA with Mosaic hop pellets, Incognito and Lupomax. Rare Trait is Cerebral's house hazy IPA, made with Citra, El Dorado and Mosaic.

New cans: Ursula Brewery in Aurora recently released two new beers in cans. Deletable is an Italian-style pilsner brewed with Sonnet hops, while Octocoin is a New England-style IPA with Cashmere and Mosiac hops.

TRVE Brewing

Thursday, May 27

Burns Family Artisan Ales releases Crimson Sunscape, a wild Belgian-style brown ale that was matured for fourteen months in a rye whiskey barrel. "Brettanomyces secondary fermentation finishes the beer to a crystal amber-crimson color, with flavors of caramel, dark candi syrup, raisin, light fruit and crisp apple sweetness," the brewery says. It also has a "balanced presence of rye and oak from the barrel" and an earthy funk.

New cans: TRVE Brewing recently brought back two favorites in cans. Suffering Soul is a mixed-culture golden ale with ginger, black pepper, grapefruit and lime that the brewery describes as "a beautifully balanced beer with medium-high acid and black pepper filling out the low end — highly recommended for pairing with fiery food." Deadlights is a hefeweizen brewed with Colorado-grown barley and wheat and fermented with German hefeweizen yeast. Both are now available on draft and in cans to go from the taproom.

Holidaily Brewing in Golden continues to push beyond what you thought a gluten-free beer could be, adding styles and breaking barriers without using barley. The brewery's latest is Citrus Gose, part of the small-batch Adventure series. Citrusy, salty and tart, the 3.9 percent ABV beer was brewed with citrus fruits from around the world, including Feijoa, a fruit that has been "extremely popular with New Zealand brewers, but is still relatively new to the U.S. market,” said Holidaily head brewer Alan Windhausen. It is available in cans and on tap.

4 Noses Brewing

Friday, May 28

The Bull & Bush Brewery is counting down to its fiftieth anniversary this summer by tapping a new beer each Friday as part of its 50 Beers for 50 Years series — and the brewery is already on number 22. Last week, it was King Sumo, a 7.8 percent ABV hazy IPA made with Sumo Mandarin peel and juice. This time around, the Bull & Bush taps Love Jones, a 7 percent ABV IPA brewed with Strata and Sabro hops.

Fiction Beer Company releases three brand new beers on draft and in cans. Nameless Leader Cold IPA was brewed in collaboration with Beer Drop; the cold fermented West Coast-style IPA was generously hopped with Sequoia, Evergreen, and Vic Secret hops, and named for “The Wild Trees” by Richard Preston.

It Rolls Watermelon Kölsch is a light, easy drinking beer at 5 percent ABV and was made with "multiple additions of juicy watermelon puree throughout the fermentation and lagering process," the brewery says. Naked Marble Italian Pilsner, at 4.7 percent ABV is an Italian-style pilsner brewed with floor-malted Bohemian pilsner malt and "smoothed to perfection by our blend of earthy noble kettle hops and fruity New Zealand dry hops."

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield celebrates its seventh anniversary with four days' worth of beer releases and tappings, extra food trucks and more. Some of the new beers include: Hop Cannon New England Style IPA (Cryo Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops); Puffed Jasmine Rice Lager; Mango Mosaic New England Style IPA; Chimango, a fruited sour beer made with mango, lime, salt and chile spices; and Candice, a West Coast-style IPA brewed with Azacca, Centennial, Amarillo, and Cascade hops. This last beer was brewed to honor 4 Noses's former canning line, named Candice. The brewery will donate a portion of Candice sales to the Women’s Lobby of Colorado, which "seeks to provide better opportunities for women ... by ensuring that public policies reflect gender equity and justice.”

Join Westbound & Down Brewing in Idaho Springs for the bottle release of Meta Blackberry Barrel-Aged Golden Sour. "This blend consists of eight- and twenty-month old golden sour ales aged in a variety of red wine barrels refermented on over four pounds per gallon of whole blackberries from Oregon's Willamette Valley."

Cake or Death? That's the question asked by Loveland's Verboten Brewing, which releases its intense bourbon barrel-aged chocolate cake imperial stout, called Cake or Death at noon. The beer, which was made with Tahitian vanilla and mixture of chocolate husks is available on draft and in sixteen-ounce cans to go.

EXPAND River North Brewery

Saturday, May 29

River North Brewery adds a twist to the latest version of its J. Marie Imperial Saison by aging it on Aspen tree wood (provided by Locke and Co. Distilling) This 9.9 percent ABV Belgian farmhouse-style saison has the expected banana and clove flavors, but the Aspen wood "added flavors of candy, wood, and oak," the brewery says. The very limited beer will be available at both taprooms in bottles and on tap.

Wednesday, June 2

To celebrate Pride Month, Six Capital Brewing and BBQ in Aurora says it has created a special beer to raise funds and awareness "for our loved LGBTQ sisters, brothers, and others." Y’all Means All Session IPA was brewed with Pacific Jade Hops and Butterfly Pea Flowers that give it a purple color. During the entire month, $1 from every pint of Y'All Means All sold, along with $1 from every food special and craft cocktail special, will be donated to The Center on Colfax, an LGBT community center.

Friday, June 4

Hogshead Brewing hosts the annual release of The Billsner Pilsner, a lager it brews in collaboration with Bierstadt Lagerhaus. There will be brats and sauerkraut. Hogshead opens at noon.

Spice Trade Brewing in Greenwood Village celebrates its first year in business — a year spent entirely within the pandemic — with various tappings and events throughout the weekend. There will be live music, food specials, lawn games, Italian hard seltzers, merch giveaways and the opening of the brewery's new beer garden.

Fiction Beer Company

Saturday, June 5

Fiction Beer Company kicks off Pride Month by releasing I Am, a New England-style IPA. The beer (hopped Zamba, Mosaic and Citra) was made in collaboration with the Matthew Shepard Foundation and there will be a QR code on cans of the beer that takes people to the foundation web site. Foundation representative will be on hand to education people about its work and offer prizes; a portion of proceeds from each purchase of this beer will be donated to the group. In addition, Arturo Lomeli will perform a drag show, while Foodhalla and Not Yo' Mama's Cupcakes will be bringing the eats.

Friday, June 11

Join Copper Kettle Brewing for the kickoff to its three-day anniversary party, which includes new beers, live music and food trucks throughout the weekend; to participate, guests need to buy a glass and get a wristband and then use the same glass all weekend. The first release is No.10 Imperial Cherry Sour, a kettle soured ale aged in bourbon and tequila barrels (available on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans to go). Other beers include throwbacks from 2011 like Naja Red Imperial IPA (on draft and in cans) and our Dangerous Dan Summer Ale (brewed with orange and coriander) on draft. There will be live music throughout the afternoon and evening and a toast from the owners, t-shirts, a guided tasting and two food trucks, among other fun.

Platt Park Brewing also celebrates a birthday today and tomorrow, its seventh. The brewery taps several new beers, along with some of its classics over the course of the weekend. There will also be live music on Friday, a keep-the-glass special on Saturday and food from Gates Deli & Grog next door.

Saturday, June 12

It's no secret that 2020 was a no-show, so "to get back to that childish enthusiasm that has gone astray," FlyteCo brewing is hosting its own summer carnival. There will be beer releases, games like giant Jenga, raffles, corn hole, a dunk tank and more. "Sit back and relax in the sun ... and let us do all the work for you," the brewery says. "Let's get back to remembering what life is all about — beer and fun with friends."