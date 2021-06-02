Beer Calendar: Pride Month Goes on Tap

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Both the Colorado Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets are in the playoffs again this year, which means it's betting season for elected officials who represent the cities and states involved. And as is often the case, beer — craft beer in particular — is at the top of the list of what is being wagered.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown was the first to throw down, betting a six-pack of Oregon craft beer that her Portland Trailblazers would beat the Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven series (the Nuggets are currently up 3-2). Colorado Governor Jared Polis responded by staking a sixer of an as-yet unnamed local beer — and adding a vaccination challenge as well. On the hockey side of things, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak offered up an entire case of beer from 7Five Brewing in Las Vegas, hoping that his Las Vegas Golden Knights could beat the Avalanche (the Avs are up 2-1). Polis in turn wagered a case of Odell Brewing beer.

Both series will wrap up this week.

Keep reading to see craft beer tappings and events into mid-June.

Cerebral Brewing

Wednesday, June 2

During the entire month of June, Denver Beer Co. will donate 15 percent of sales of every pint or Crowler of Berry Proud Sour Ale to One Colorado, a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to advancing equality for LGBTQ Coloradans and their families. DBC will also donate a percentage of merchandise to One Colorado.

Cerebral Brewing has two new beers available on tap and in cans to go. Authentic Expression Progressive Pale Ale, at 5 percent ABV, was made with Citra, El Dorado and Nelson Sauvin hops, while Superior Image Contemporary Pilsner is an unusual 6.2 percent lager brewed with Pacifica, Nelson Sauvin and Citra hops, along with Sauvignon Blanc grapes.

To celebrate Pride Month, Six Capital Brewing and BBQ in Aurora says it has created a special beer to raise funds and awareness "for our loved LGBTQ sisters, brothers, and others." Y’all Means All Session IPA was brewed with Pacific Jade Hops and Butterfly Pea Flowers that give it a purple color. During the entire month, $1 from every pint of Y'all Means All sold, along with $1 from every food special and craft cocktail special, will be donated to the Center on Colfax, an LGBT community center.

EXPAND Odell Brewing

Thursday, June 3

Comrade Brewing taps The Specter, a 5.7 percent ABV Belgian-style wheat ale made with Lotus hops, along with additions of sweet orange peel, grapefruit peel, Brazilian orange peel, coriander and lemongrass.

Recently tapped: Odell Brewing's Five Points Taphouse is now pouring Ferguson Hazy IPA. "This one is dedicated to one of our favorite hop breeders, Michael Ferguson — a hero to many craft brewers out there looking for the newest, next best hop variety," the brewery says. The beer was brewed using HBC 1019, an experimental hop variety with "tropical, Mai Tai characteristics."

Epic Brewing releases its latest small-batch beer, Rocky Mountain Chai, exclusively at its taproom. The 5.5 percent ABV cream ale was brewed with a variety of Chai spices. It is available in cans and on draft.

EXPAND Dry Dock Brewing

Friday, June 4

Our Mutual Friend Brewing and Wild Provisions Beer Project in Boulder will both release Please Forgive This, a collaborative sour hazy pale ale. The beer was made by blending together a hazy pale ale (hopped with Nelson Sauvin and Amarillo) and a mixed-culture wild ale. "The beer is bursting with tropical guava and pineapple flavors and aromas with the most refreshing amount of acidity to make it a perfect summer hoppy beer," the breweries say. "The name comes from us feeling guilty about blending in perfectly good mix culture beer into a hazy beer but we feel it was well worth it."

Dry Dock Brewing celebrates Funk Month at its original South Dock location by tapping a variety of sour and funky beers throughout June. This week, you can try: Halcyon, which was fermented with a Belgian yeast strain and then aged for seven months in French oak wine barrels before being refermented with blackberries; and Incredulous Nitro, a smoothie style sour brewed with unfermented pomegranate juice, lactose, vanilla, Amarillo and Citra hops. It is being served on nitro. Dry Dock is also selling its Funk Month glasses.

Hogshead Brewing hosts the annual release of the Billsner Pilsner, a lager it brews in collaboration with Bierstadt Lagerhaus. There will be brats and sauerkraut. Hogshead opens at noon.

New Image Brewing releases cans of Squishy, a collaboration with Outer Range Brewing in Frisco, which released its own version of the beer, called Sticky, last week. "After hitting the slopes a few weeks back, we came up with the idea to do a double release of totally different yet related IPAs — one brewed in Frisco and released by ORB and one brewed in Arvada and released by us," New Image explains. "The result was their release, Sticky, and our new beer this week, Squishy. This IPA is bursting with peach, apricot, tropical fruits and a little bit of dankness thanks to the combo of Citra Incognito, Citra, Galaxy and Columbus hops plus the soft, round mouthfeel you’d expect from the NIB/ORB team up."

Spice Trade Brewing in Greenwood Village celebrates its first year in business — a year spent entirely within the pandemic — with various tappings and events throughout the weekend. There will be live music, food specials, lawn games, Italian hard seltzers, merch giveaways and the opening of the brewery's new beer garden.

The latest trend in IPA styles comes from Portland, Oregon, where Kevin Davey of Wayfinder Beer introduced "cold-fermented" IPAs — a technique that has spread of other breweries across the country, including a few in Colorado (like New Image Brewing and Fiction Beer Company). The latest to give it a shot is Weldwerks, which releases Chill Cold Fermented IPA in cans and on draft. "Cold Fermented IPAs were designed as a crisp, easy-drinking, light bodied crusher, while also showcasing a greater hop profile than India Pale Lagers," Weldwerks explains. For Chill, hopped with Citra, El Dorado and Strata, "we brewed three different batches of the same recipe and fermented one with our lager yeast, one with our hazy IPA yeast, and one with Kolsch yeast all at colder temperatures (hence the Cold IPA style designation). Each one was delicious and unique on its own, but we ended up blending all three batches together to create something truly special. It is clean and light like our lagers, and also soft and super hoppy like our hazy IPAs."

EXPAND River North Brewery

Saturday, June 5

Fiction Beer Company kicks off Pride Month by releasing I Am, a New England-style IPA. The beer (hopped Zamba, Mosaic and Citra) was made in collaboration with the Matthew Shepard Foundation, and there will be a QR code on cans of the beer that takes people to the foundation website. A foundation representative will be on hand to education people about its work and offer prizes; a portion of proceeds from each purchase of this beer will be donated to the group. In addition, Arturo Lomeli will perform a drag show, while Foodhalla and Not Yo' Mama's Cupcakes will be bringing the eats.

Diebolt Brewing honors Pride Month with the release of Rainbow Lightning Mandarin Orange Ale in cans and on draft. The beer was brewed with a Norweigan farmhouse yeast, Wakatu and First Gold hops, a touch of honey malt, and two hundred pounds of Mandarin orange purée. Diebolt will donate a portion of all draft sales to Trans Youth Education and Support, an organization that empowers and supports families and caregivers of gender expansive youth by providing resources, education, outreach and advocacy.

River North Brewery brings back its Belgian-style quadrupel, Quandary, but with a twist. This 11.8 percent ABV beer "has been aging in whiskey barrels for eight months now and picked up some subtle whiskey notes, making it very smooth and easy to drink," the brewery says. "With a dark caramel, chocolate-hued body, you’ll get some fruity, cream, and vanilla notes on the nose along with raisin and brown sugar followed by candied plums, wood, and a smidge of clove and vanilla." It's available at both taprooms in bottles and on draft.

Cerebral Brewing is throwing a Pride Month kickoff party that includes a prize wheel, music from DJ Mear, a cellar bottle raffle and a possible talk from Queer Asterisk, a mental health organization run entirely by queer and transgender professionals. Proceeds from the sale of Pride t-shirts, as well as a portion of the proceeds of the sales of Authentic Expression, a beer, will be donated to Queer Asterisk.

Westfax Brewing hosts a double release: Blackberries & Lemons Be Crazy is a sour ale brewed with blackberries and Meyer lemons, while Hazy Wishes & Pineapple Dreams is a fruity hazy IPA brewed with Sabro and Zythos hops, as well as fresh pineapple. Big Bear Cheesesteaks will be on hand with food.

Cabin Creek Brewing in Georgetown celebrates its one-year anniversary with a variety of beer releases and live music. The beers include Vicksburg Coconut Milkshake IPA, available on draft and in cans; Cobra 1 Saison aged in Chardonnay barrels and available on draft and in bomber bottles; My Brother's Beer Foeder Lager, a collaboration with Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales (draft only); and Prox Creek Hazy Double IPA, which was brewed with Strata and Galaxy hops and malt from Proximity Malts (draft only). There will also be limited glassware, custom crafted hats and a hourly raffles, among other merchandise and fun. A portion of proceeds from this day will go back to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

Copper Kettle Brewing

Friday, June 11

Join Copper Kettle Brewing for the kickoff to its three-day anniversary party, which includes new beers, live music and food trucks throughout the weekend; to participate, guests need to buy a glass and get a wristband, then use the same glass all weekend. The first release is No.10 Imperial Cherry Sour, a kettle soured ale aged in bourbon and tequila barrels (available on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans to go). Other beers include throwbacks from 2011 like Naja Red Imperial IPA (on draft and in cans) and our Dangerous Dan Summer Ale (brewed with orange and coriander) on draft. There will be live music throughout the afternoon and evening and a toast from the owners, T-shirts, a guided tasting and two food trucks, among other fun.

Platt Park Brewing also celebrates a birthday today and tomorrow, its seventh. The brewery taps several new beers, along with some of its classics over the course of the weekend. There will also be live music on Friday, a keep-the-glass special on Saturday, and food from Gates Deli & Grog next door.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Saturday, June 12

Bierstadt Lagerhaus has a lot of rules when it comes to its beer, but one of the strictest is that its Slow Pour Pils can only be poured into it specialized pilsner glasses. But on one day each year — the brewery's anniversary — Bierstadt serves the beer in liters. Today is that day. "Come break the one rule that we never break," the brewery says, in honor of its fifth anniversary. "Don't miss your chance; you won't get another one for a whole year."

"It's no secret that 2020 was a no-show, so "to get back to that childish enthusiasm that has gone astray," FlyteCo Brewing says it is hosting its own summer carnival. There will be beer releases, games like giant Jenga, raffles, cornhole, a dunk tank and more. "Sit back and relax in the sun...and let us do all the work for you," the brewery says. "Let's get back to remembering what life is all about — beer and fun with friends."

Sunday, June 13

In support of Pride Month, Burns Family Artisan Ales releases Non-Binary, an 8.8 percent ABV beer without any restrictive parameters. Burns calls it a HellesRauchWeissenDoppelbock. The brewery will donate $1 per pint to One Colorado to support its advocacy work for LGBTQ Coloradans and their families. In addition, there will be a Non-Binary dinner and beer pairing at 3 p.m. (you must reserve tickets by June 10).