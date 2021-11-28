Reader: I Vow to Empty and Recycle Cans as Fast as Possible

This month, Ball unveiled new ordering restrictions that could have far-reaching — maybe devastating — consequences for breweries, which will have to order five times as many printed aluminum cans from the Broomfield-based company. That will affect consumers, too.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post on the aluminum-can shortage, readers pour out opinions. Says Kevin:
Sounds like someone didn't get a huge name recognition hike in advertising from their expenditure into naming stadiums.Suggests Rachelle:
Why don't they pool their money together and then work out the delivery? Maybe start bottling and start a recycling program where you can get a discount or something for returning the glass bottles.Offers Gordon:
Growlers to the rescue!Notes John:
Cans are certainly convenient, cost less to ship, and guard against light better, yada yada yada. I still enjoy bottles and they're much easier to drink from. Besides, I try to buy as fresh as possible and nothing sticks around in my fridge too long.Comments Tim:
God forbid we aren't inundated with IPAs and Sours.Says Christopher:
I might actually lose some weight.Adds Joe:
On Small Brewery Sunday, I vow to empty my beer cans and recycle as fast as possible.Concludes Phillip:
Our country just needs to to recycle more and make it permanent requirement. And also make more companies use recycled product in their items. Then there wouldn't be a shortage of metal, paper, plastic.What do you think of Ball's rules? Colorado's craft-beer industry? And where will you be drinking on Small Brewery Sunday?