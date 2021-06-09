Beer Calendar: Big Days at Bierstadt, Copper Kettle, Platt Park Breweries

The Falling Rock Taphouse is one of many restaurant that survived because they were allowed to sell beer to go.

In case you missed the news this week, Colorado lawmakers approved a bill that will allow restaurants to continue selling beer, wine and spirits to go for another four years — and possibly longer. Although the measure faced some opposition from liquor stores, it was overwhelmingly popular under the Capitol dome.

Prior to the pandemic, eateries weren't allowed to sell takeaway booze, but Governor Polis signed — and then extended — an executive order allowing them to do so as a way to help the restaurants survive while they weren't allowed to host customers on site or had limited capacities. The order expires on June 30.

The four-year rule was added to placate liquor stores, who feel like restaurants shouldn't be selling alcohol to go after the pandemic is over. The legislature can decide in 2025 if it wants to continue to allow it.

Continue reading to see craft beer tappings and events into late June.

EXPAND Dry Dock Brewing

Wednesday, June 9

Dry Dock Brewing celebrates Funk Month at its original South Dock location by tapping a variety of sour and funky beers throughout June. The brewery taps two today. The first is Mary Rose, a 5.9 percent ABV sour that was made with three separate inoculations over the course of eight months: Dry Dock’s house strain for primary fermentation, followed by Brettanomyces and pediococcus in Cabernet barrels, then a blend of fruit-forward bacteria. "The result is a bright and layered sour with notable acidity and characteristics of cherry, watermelon, plum, and sweet tarts," Dry Dock says. The second beer is Sipsula, "a fruit-enhanced Belgian Blonde aged in wine barrels for two years with a mixed culture of yeast and bacteria. Blueberries were added to the barrels after extensive aging. Jammy berry flavors intertwine with sharp lactic acidity, oak, and a light floral nose."

Cerebral Brewing taps a double-dry-hopped version of its Strange Claw IPA. The 6.2 percent ABV hazy IPA was brewed with Columbus and Citra hops. It is also available in cans to go.

Recently tapped: Mockery Brewing added a new beer to the lineup earlier this week. Hello Dankness, My Old Friend is a West Coast-style IPA featuring Nugget, Ella, Pacific Gem and Pacifica hops.

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery

Thursday, June 10

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery has tapped its Pride Month beer, Taste the Rainbow Skittles Sour, which was brewed with actual Skittles — orange, lemon, lime and strawberry. Some of the proceeds from this beer go to support the Center on Colfax. Taste the Rainbow is also available in Crowlers to go.

Wynkoop Brewing taps On Belay Hazy IPA at 3 p.m. The beer is a collaboration with Friction Labs and is made with the company's Unicorn Dust chalk "to create a pillowy texture and accentuate a juicy mouthfeel," the brewery says. Wynkoop will donate $1 from every pint sold to Friction Labs’ Cause Good initiative, in which the company partners with local climbing gyms to provide access to new groups of youth who otherwise wouldn't be able to learn how to climb. The upcoming events funded by the beer sales will support local youth from Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver and Denver Children’s Home.

Recently tapped: Blue Tile Brewing is pouring a new beer called Smell the Hop, a 6.6 percent ABV single-hop IPA brewed with Rakau. "It’s an IPA that doesn’t belong to the coasts," the brewery says. "A style that might not be selling out stadiums anymore, but it’s still an IPA we all know and love."

EXPAND Copper Kettle Brewing

Friday, June 11

Join Copper Kettle Brewing for the kickoff to its three-day anniversary party, which includes new beers, live music and food trucks throughout the weekend; to participate, guests need to buy a glass and get a wristband, then use the same glass all weekend. The first release is No.10 Imperial Cherry Sour, a kettle-soured ale aged in bourbon and tequila barrels (available on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans to go). Other beers include throwbacks from 2011 like Naja Red Imperial IPA (on draft and in cans) and our Dangerous Dan Summer Ale (brewed with orange and coriander) on draft. There will be live music throughout the afternoon and evening and a toast from the owners, T-shirts, a guided tasting and two food trucks, among other fun.

Platt Park Brewing also celebrates a birthday today and tomorrow, its seventh. The brewery taps several new beers along with some of its classics over the course of the weekend. There will also be live music on Friday, a keep-the-glass special on Saturday, and food from Gates Deli & Grog next door.

Little Machine Beer Company taps The Teaches, a sour ale brewed with real peaches and vanilla. The Basic Kneads food truck will be outside with pizza.

Jade Mountain Brewery & Teahouse in Aurora hosts a grand-opening celebration all weekend with new beer releases, food and dancers. Today's beer is Journey to the West, a 7.5 percent ABV West Coast IPA brewed with Mandarina Bavaria, El Dorado and Blanc hops. Dragonfire Dim Sum will have food.

4 Noses Brewing releases Playing With Your Friends Toys, a collaboration with New Image Brewing. The beer is "a hazy New England-style IPA brewed with Strata and Mosaic hops for a fruity aroma, bright hops and a fluffy mouthfeel," 4 Noses says. "New Image played with our new Hop Cannon to make this IPA. A Hop Cannon is a type of brewing equipment used in the dry-hopping process. This Hop Cannon should increase the aroma and flavor of the hops by efficiently dissolving the oils from hop pellets or powders. The entire beer comes into contact with the hops, promoting a better infusion of hop characteristics to the beer."

EXPAND Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Saturday, June 12

Bierstadt Lagerhaus has a lot of rules when it comes to its beer, but one of the strictest is that its Slow Pour Pils can only be poured into its specialized pilsner glasses. But on one day each year — the brewery's anniversary — Bierstadt serves the beer in liters. Today is that day. "Come break the one rule that we never break," Bierstadt says in honor of its fifth anniversary. "Don't miss your chance; you won't get another one for a whole year."

Diebolt Brewing releases Impériale Garde, a double version of its Anton Francois French Ale. This 9 percent ABV Biere de Garde is brewed with Belgian candi syrup, as well as French malt, French hops and French yeast. "The flavor is rich and bold, with a slight candied citrus note, some stone fruit, and an appropriately malty finish," the brewery says. It is available on tap and in cans to go.

It's no secret that 2020 was a no-show, so "to get back to that childish enthusiasm that has gone astray," FlyteCo Brewing says it is hosting its own summer carnival. There will be beer releases, games like giant Jenga, raffles, cornhole, a dunk tank and more. "Sit back and relax in the sun...and let us do all the work for you," the brewery says. "Let's get back to remembering what life is all about — beer and fun with friends."

Jade Mountain Brewery & Teahouse continues its grand-opening weekend with the tapping of Calamansi Hard Sour Tea, which is made from the calamansi fruit (similar to a blend of mandarin orange and lime). In addition, the brewery will be joined at 2 p.m. by the Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center's Lion Dance troupe and traditional drummers. "Their Lion Dance performance is legendary and a wonderful addition to our grand opening," the brewery says. Dragonfire Dim Sum will have food.

EXPAND Jade Mountain Brewing

Sunday, June 13

Jade Mountain Brewery & Teahouse wraps up its grand-opening weekend with the release of Otaku, an 8.5 percent ABV double-dry-hopped fruited sour double milkshake rice IPA with dragonfruit, coconut, vanilla and oat milk. That's a mouthful, but the brewery says the beer was inspired by the word otaku, which means "nerd" in Japanese, as it is "an amalgamation of the nerdiest styles of beer all combined into one abomination of a beer. Its power level is over 9000." Dragonfire Dim Sum will once again be around with food.

In support of Pride Month, Burns Family Artisan Ales releases Non-Binary, an 8.8 percent ABV beer without any restrictive parameters. Burns calls it a HellesRauchWeissenDoppelbock. The brewery will donate $1 per pint to One Colorado to support its advocacy work for LGBTQ Coloradans and their families. In addition, there will be a Non-Binary dinner and beer pairing at 3 p.m. (you must reserve tickets by June 10).

Comrade Brewing taps the latest in its series of Honeyman R&D IPAs. Honeyman 40 was hopped with Cashmere and Amarillo hops for notes of lemon, lime, peach and grapefruit.

Friday, June 18

Little Machine Beer Company taps Power Play when it opens at 11 a.m. This West Coast-style IPA was brewed with Lotus and Galaxy hops.

Wah Gwaan Brewing

Saturday, June 19

Wah Gwaan Brewing hosts its grand opening today. The Jamaican-inspired brewery founded by Jesse Brown and Harsha Maragh is located on West Eighth Avenue in the former Intrepid Sojourner space. It will feature beers, music, food trucks and a vibe inspired by the Caribbean.

Friday, June 25

To celebrate Pride weekend, Factotum Brewhouse will tap Super Pride IPA, a beer that was made using the rare Super Pride hop variety from Australia. "We believe we literally got our hands on the last small remaining supply in the U.S.," the brewery says. "It is an Australian varietal similar in flavor and aroma to traditional American West Coast hops. And it has a really cool name." Proceeds from every beer sold will benefit Rainbow Alley, a "safe, brave space where LGBTQ youth (ages 11-21) and their allies find support and acceptance."

Saturday, June 26

Celebrate Landlocked Ales' fourth anniversary today and tomorrow with a wide array of fun and activities, including live music, raffles, a cornhole tournament, custom T-shirts and glassware and numerous beer releases, including Bourbon Barrel Aged Incriminator Doppelbock, Pickled ’n Peeled Pickle Beer, and many more.

Sunday, June 27

Goldspot Brewing and Lady Justice Brewing will host the inaugural Big Queer Beerfest on Goldspot's patio, where at least ten local breweries will be pouring their pride-specific brews. A dollar per every pour will go to an organization (selected by the individual brewery) that supports LGBTQ+ and/or BIPOC communities. All money raised will be matched by the hosts. Participating breweries so far include: Bruz Beers, Call to Arms Brewing, Comrade Brewing, the Empourium Brewing, Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Baere Brewing, Wah Gwaan Brewing, Novel Strand Brewing, Ursula Brewery, Woods Boss Brewing, Goldspot and Lady Justice.