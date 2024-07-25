This Week in Beer: New Brewery Millieu Launches Distribution and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Milieu Fermentations Begins Distribution With Culture Beverage
The Story: Expect to see its beers across Colorado soon.
The Scoop: Milieu opened in Aurora just last month and is aggressively positioning itself for growth. Beer lovers can expect to see brews like Double Negative DIPA, Down West Coast IPA and Milieu Pils in stores, restaurants and bars across the state. Be Dope Hazy IPA, Superimposter Double West Coast IPA and Fruited Sour should follow soon. Milieu hopes to make Be Dope, Milieu Pils and Down house beers, while rotating lagers, sours, double, triple IPAs and seasonal beers.
Breckenridge Brewery Taproom Opening in Fort Collins
The Story: It's replacing the Sweetwater branded facility at 1020 East Lincoln Avenue.
The Scoop: Both Breckenridge and Sweetwater are owned by Tilray Brands. Breckenridge Brewery originally sold to Anheuser-Busch in 2016 before being acquired by Tilray in August 2023. Tilray is positioning the taproom to appeal more to Breckenridge's Colorado roots versus the prior brand of Sweetwater, a brewery founded in Georgia. Still, Tilray-owned brands such as Green Flash, Alpine and Sweetwater will remain available at the Breckenridge taproom. The transition will take place in August.
Christmas in July
Saturday, July 27, noon to 10 p.m.
Old 121 Brewhouse
1057 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Old 121 is bringing patrons a taste of the winter holidays — in the middle of summer. Cinnamon Roll Dunkel is the featured beer release. The 6.7 percent dunkel has a touch of sweetness in the base beer, according to the brewery. It then gets a dose of cinnamon and vanilla. Colorado State Fair silver medal winner Winter Lager will also be re-released, with just a single keg available.
Local businesses will also get in on the fun, with the 512 Truck fixing up a special turkey dinner menu. The Petite Cakery will have holiday-themed treats, and Rose Ganache Duo will perform both original and holiday songs. Crimson Cat Studio will be offering pet photos with Santa and is donating $20 of the $30 fee to Spay Today. A holiday beer pong tournament will also take place, with prizes offered.
Westy Craft Brew Fest
Saturday, July 27, 6 to 9 p.m.
Westminster City Park Soccer Fields
10475 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster
Sample over 35 breweries and cideries at the Westy Craft Brew Fest. Live music and food trucks will be on hand, too. The 5 p.m. VIP early-entry ticket option is sold out, but general admission is available for $45.
Diebolt's Taco Tuesday
Tuesday, July 30, 4 to 10 p.m.
Diebolt Brewing
3855 Mariposa Street
Join chef James from Snack Daddy at Diebolt and grab a beer and two tacos for $10. Chef James has new creations each week, like fourteen-hour carnitas, chicken tinga with crispy chicken skin and other non-taco options.
From the Brewery: This dark Mexican lager offers a harmonious blend of flavors, showcasing prominent notes of caramel, velvety toffee and a comforting biscuit-like maltiness. Subtle hints of roastiness emerge at the finish, rounding out its smooth body and balanced sweetness for a truly satisfying drinking experience.
From the Glass: The beer pours with a generous tan head. It's dark with ruby hues, a truly gorgeous presentation. Soft chocolate and caramel in the nose followed by cocoa powder, vanilla and a nutty, toffee-like character. Finishes medium and gets off the tongue just quickly enough to want another sip. More dark chocolate and just a hint of a dark plum-like fruit as it warms. This reminds me a bit of a dunkel with a little extra dark malt character, and I'm not upset about that.
Availability: On draft and in crowlers to-go at the brewery (14715 West 64th Avenue in Arvada).