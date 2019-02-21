Berthoud Brewing and Peel Pizza Team Up for New Loveland Brewpub

Pizza and beer are a dynamic duo for good reason: Each makes the other taste even better. That’s exactly why Peel Handcrafted Pizza in Frederick and Berthoud Brewing Company have joined forces for a new venture, 5030 Local, which opened in Loveland in January.

The new brewery-pizzeria serves the same wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas as Peel’s original location, founded in 2016. “The location came about because the community could use a great place to gather,” says co-owner Angel Hepp.

EXPAND 5030 Local offers a great beer list, with Berthoud Brewing's beers sharing space with Colorado guest taps. Kristen Kuchar

There are about a dozen pies to choose from, with simple, well-made ingredients. Classic options, such as margherita or pepperoni, are available in addition to non-traditional pizzas. The Capra is topped with goat and mozzarella cheese, goathorn peppers, basil and red sauce. The Prosciutto comes with herbed cream cheese, mozzarella and arugula in addition to the famous Italian ham. Starters include housemade beer pickles, oven-roasted Brussels sprouts in gochujang garlic sauce, and blistered shishitos.

Local dark-chocolate truffles pair with Fireside Barrel-Aged Railbender. Kristen Kuchar

With Belgian influences found in many of Berthoud Brewing's beers, executive chef Josh Jacobsen says they are easy to pair with food. “The beer plays a big role in enhancing the dining experience,” he says. “It’s what could turn a good meal into a really great one.”

The menu, which changes twice a year, is filled with ingredients from local artisans and producers, including Grateful Hearts Farm in Longmont, North Denver Sausage, Little Man Ice Cream and Cheese Importers. “We always try to look local, because there are a lot of incredible people doing really incredible things,” Jacobsen notes.

Berthoud Brewing's new thirty-barrel system will provide the selection of house beers, from an easy-drinking blonde ale to a boozy imperial stout aged in Mile High Fireside Bourbon barrels for four months. Mainstays include 5030’s Double IPA, the refreshing Little Thompson Pale Ale, and Railbender Scottish, a malty beer with a hint of sweetness and smoke.

The space is large at about 12,000 square feet, with two floors and an outdoor patio, but it still has a cozy, inviting atmosphere. Musicians set up on the main floor every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night to entertain guests, who can choose from 280 seats on the main level and another 200 upstairs.

“There are always things going on in life that keep us from getting together,” Hepp says. “But nothing replaces being together drinking great beer, eating great food, listening to live music and having new experiences together.”

5030 Local is located at 1480 Cascade Avenue in Loveland. Hours are 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit 5030 Local's website for menus and a live music schedule, or call 970-775-2235 for more details.