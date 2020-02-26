Beer Calendar: Say Goodbye to ChuBurger and Hello to Leap Day

ChuBurger, which Oskar Blues Brewery grew from a food truck in 2011 into a two-restaurant concept with a third, high-profile location inside Coors Field, will shutter its last outlet, at 1225 Ken Pratt Boulevard in Longmont, on Saturday, February 29. The beer-and-burger joint will have a variety of send-off specials and deals to mark the occasion.

The original Chuburger opened in Longmont in 2013, serving beef from the company Hops & Heifers farm, but it quickly outgrew that farm, especially when Coors Field picked up the concept in 2016. A Denver location opened in 2017 at 3490 Larimer Street, but closed last December. The Coors Field spot, which was operated by Aramark, was replaced by Smashburger at the beginning of the baseball season in 2019.

Oskar Blues Fooderies, which is owned separately from the brewery, still operates other restaurants and music clubs in Longmont, Lyons, Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs.

Keep reading to see beer tappings and events into early March.

Comrade Brewing

Wednesday, February 26

Comrade Brewing will tap Winter Wit at noon. This 6 percent ABV Belgian-style wheat beer was brewed with Israeli orange peel, freshly ground coriander and lemongrass. It gets a dry, creamy finish from flaked rye.

Copper Kettle Brewing will close out a month of cherry-themed firkins by tapping Cherry Menage A Quatre. The brewery opens at 2 p.m., and the beer is only available on tap.

Fire on the Mountain taps a keg of Russian River Brewing's Pliny the Younger at its 32nd Avenue location at 4 p.m. (although you can purchase a ticket for a pour as early as 11 a.m.).

Thursday, February 27

Great Divide Brewing rolls out a new year-round offering today called Car Camper Hazy Pale Ale. Dry-hopped with Sabro hops, the 5 percent ABV beer has aromas of cantaloupe, mango and coconut, the brewery says. It will be available at both tap rooms on draft and in canned six-packs to go.

TRVE Brewing drops a brand new collaboration, Living and Dying, which it put together with the Long Island City Beer Project. "This golden, mixed-culture sour was spiced with peach blossom, lemon peel, violet, mint and lavender for an herbaceous and tea-like yet bright character," TRVE says. It will be available on draft and in four-packs to go. A very limited amount will see Colorado distribution.

Finn's Manor will have Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project's two newest imperial stouts on tap, along with a few other beers from the brewery. Mallow Out Stout was brewed with cacao, marshmallow and coconut, while Blueberry Drip was made with Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters single-origin Ethiopian coffee and blueberry. Other beers include Citra Exploratory DDH Hazy IPA; St. Bretta Oak Aged Saison with citrus, lemongrass and coriander; and Funky Raspicot Oak Aged Sour with apricots and raspberries.

Friday, February 28

You knew someone would do it eventually, and here it is. In defiance of the trend toward low-calorie, low-carb, low-ABV beers, Epic Brewing releases Super IPA Me, a "high-calorie" beer that weighs in at 12 percent ABV and features pictures of desserts on the label. The beer is brewed with apricots and Grungeist, Styrian Dragon and Citra hops. This one is super-sized.



Strange Craft Beer Company turns ten this year, and to celebrate, the brewery is bringing back many crowd favorites from years past. Tapped the first night Strange opened back in 2010, Paint It Black Honey Coffee Stout was served on nitro until 2013, "when it lost an arm wrestling contest with Cherry Bomb to be the featured stout on the Strange Beer Board," the brewery explains. "The beer starts sweet but immediately goes bone dry with roast, coffee acridity, and big hop bitterness all at the same time. Medium bodied, the honey really dries this one out (it’s so fermentable), but leaves its wildflower honey notes behind."

Cerebral Brewing throws down four cans today, including two collaborations. The first beer is Points Traveler Italian-Style Pilsner, a 5.4 percent ABV collaboration with Alvarado Street Brewery & Tasting Room that was hopped with whole flower Tettnang, Taiheke and Nelson and fermented in Cerebral's wooden foeder. The second collab is Don't Call Me Sir DDH Double IPA (brewed with Casey Brewing & Blending) which was hopped with Citra and Mosaic in the whirlpool and then dry-hopped with Citra, El Dorado and HBC 472. The third beer is Drone Uprising, a 6.9 percent ABV IPA that was resurrected after the mysterious drone sightings in northern Colorado. The last beer is Forbidden Idol Tiki Sour IPA: Mai Tai, which was hopped with Citra, Sabro and Galaxy in the whirlpool and then made with lactose, tangerine, almond, vanilla and lime.

Wiley Roots Brewing in Greeley brings back its Celebration of Dark Beers by tapping a whopping 23 beers over three days (Friday through Sunday). There will also be cellar releases, can specials and hard seltzer. For the full list of beers and more information, go to Wiley Roots's Facebook page.

Saturday, February 29

It's Leap Day! If you're not doing something special on a day that only comes around once every four years, you just aren't paying enough attention to your calendar. Platt Park Brewing paid attention, which is why the brewery is throwing a Leap Day party, complete with the tapping of a new New England-style IPA brewed with tangerine, vanilla and milk sugar. Oh, and for you planners, the brewery is selling limited-edition Leap Year glasses, which you can bring back in four years for a free refill (assuming the planet is still here).

There will be an extra day of darkness this year, and to mark it, Baere Brewing is tapping eight or more different dark beers for your enjoyment, including, but not limited to: Love Is Blind English Porter, Baere Stout (brewed with cacao shells from Cultura Craft Chocolate), No Line Imperial Stout with coconut and cacao nibs, Squarrel No Line, Blueberry Chocolate Stout, Mixed Berry Duplicitous Dark Sour, and Foraged From the Frost, a dark sour made with foraged sage and juniper (brewed in collaboration with Old 121 Brewhouse).

Station 26 Brewing unveils a new hazy double IPA called At the End of the Day. Featuring cryo Citra, Idaho 7, Simcoe and Galaxy hops, the 8.5 percent ABV juice bomb will be available in four-packs of sixteen-ounce cans. Doors open at 11 a.m. Basic Kneads Pizza will slinging pizzas.

DeSteeg Brewing celebrates its seventh anniversary in the alley (behind Tennyson Street off West 44th Avenue) with seven newly tapped beers, hourly swag giveaways, live music and a toast for all seven beers at separate times throughout the day.

Burns Family Artisan Ales notes today's quirk of the calendar by tapping Thoughts of Winter Imperial White Stout. There will also be live music from Sunrise Drive at 7:30 p.m.

Euclid Hall taps Russian River's Pliny the Younger at 11 a.m., and it's your last chance to get a taste of the cult beer, a triple IPA, in Denver until 2021. There will be menu specials that pair well with hops running all day, including Rabbit Sausage and Chicken Fried Frog Legs. One Pliny per person.

Westbound & Down and Amalgam Brewing are at it again, opening up their barrel-aging facility, the Cultural Center, 6381 Beach Street, Unit A, for a pop-up tapping from noon to 5 p.m. There will be eight beers on tap, along with assorted bottles and cans for sale, to go or to drink on site. El Taco Veloz Food Truck will be on hand.

Ratio Beerwerks brings back its Rooftops Mexican Lager at noon. "Brewed with flaked corn, Rooftops is clean and crisp with a slight touch of salinity," the brewery says.

Holidaily Brewing in Golden will celebrate four years of being gluten-free with a party and a new beer release: Brut N Free Brut IPA, its lowest-calorie beer yet at a little over one hundred calories a pint. It will be part of a special four-beer flight of IPAs that includes Confidence Booster Double IPA, Fat Randy's IPA, and Gold Medal winning Boombastic Hazy IPA.

Every year, Pikes Peak Brewing in Monument releases Incline Double IPA, a beer that was designed to leave people just as breathless as the legendary Manitou Incline hiking trail for which it's named. But it will be another four years before the release takes place on Leap Day. Utilizing more than three pounds per barrel of Mosaic, Columbus, and Centennial hops, the 10.5 percent ABV also boasts 185 IBUs. It's "an old-school, West Coast IPA that was double dry hopped before double dry hopping was cool," the brewery says.

Thursday, March 5

Mirror Image Brewing (formerly Echo Brewing) in Frederick will tap a new beer at 3 p.m. called Bavarian Angel. This clean and crisp Munich-style Helles will be served in specialty glassware that is yours to keep for $12.

Friday, March 6

FlyteCo Brewing celebrates its one-year anniversary this weekend with a series of beer tappings, live music, karaoke, food trucks, games and a visit from a new tap trailer. Today's tapping is Pineapple Gose. That will be followed on Saturday by the brewery's rye whiskey barrel-aged amber and porter, and then on Sunday by an IPA that is FlyteCo's first collaboration with Launchpad Brewing in Aurora.

"Have you ever seen Shepard Fairey's Obey Giant street art? It was the inspiration behind Obey Session IPA, a 4.5 percent ABV IPA that’s a harmonious mix of old school and new school." That's the word from Empourium Brewing, which taps this new beer at noon. "A strong malt backbone holds up to copious amounts of late hopping goodness of Centennial and Chinook hops. This IPA is bursting with flavors and aromas of pineapple, grapefruit and a hint of pine." Little Reds Kitchen will be on site serving food.

Factotum Brewhouse brings back its fifth annual Brewer's Madness, a bracketed challenge (in honor of NCAA basketball) that pits sixteen difference local nonprofits against one another for the trophy, a $500 donation. Each nonprofit brewed a beer at Factotum and have been assigned a bracket: hops, water, barley or yeast. They will all be tapped throughout March — beginning with the first one today — giving a people a chance to vote for their favorites. Beers with the most votes will continue on to the next bracket. The championship round will take place in February. Go to Factotum's Facebook page for details.

Saturday, March 7

Arvada's New Image Brewing will celebrate its fourth anniversary with four special taproom beer releases, live music out back under a heated tent from 4 to p.m., and a live DJ after that.

Fiction Beer Company brings back three of its all-time favorite beers in sixteen-ounce cans for a triple can drop starting at 1 p.m. Off Script Pilsner is a German-style pils made with Saaz and Saphir hops. Fan Fiction Double Dry Hopped NEIPA is a collab with the CO: NEIPA & Hazy Haze Facebook group that includes Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy, and Vic Secret hops. Alternate Present Dark Lager is a German-style schwarzbier that is easy to drink and lower in alcohol. All three will also be on tap.

Zuni Street Brewing celebrates its third anniversary with a party featuring two beer releases, three bands (between 1 and 7 p.m.), two food trucks and other family fun. The beers are Goldberry Ale, which will be tapped at 3 p.m., and Justin's Easy Going Amber, which will be tapped at 6 p.m.

Hops & Pie will host Westword beer writer Jonathan Shikes (that's me) for the release of his book, "Denver Beer: A History of Mile High Brewing," which explores the city's suds slingers from 1859 to 2019. Hops & Pie will tap a number of beers made by breweries mentioned in the book, including Bierstadt Lagerhaus, TRVE Brewing, Our Mutual Friend, Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales, Comrade Brewing, Ratio Beerworks, Station 26 Brewing and Cerebral Brewing. Beginning at noon, Shikes will be selling and signing the book.

Send beery information to editorial@westword.com.