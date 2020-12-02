Beer Calendar: Get Your Stouts and Winter Warmers in December

Raices Brewing, which opened fifteen months ago across from Mile High Stadium, has continued to celebrate community and culture throughout the pandemic, either virtually or in person when possible. The Latino-owned brewery has also continued to brew interesting beers, like La Luz Cream Ale and Cosecha Chile Beer.

But since most people are getting their beers to go these days, Raices has just introduced three new labels for its twenty-five-ounce and thirty-two-ounce Crowlers. The labels feature the 3 Kings — also known as the three wise men — who are celebrated every year on Dia de Los Tres Reyes, twelve days after Christmas, on January 6. This tradition is "celebrated in Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean... and is especially fun for children," Raices says.

But the brewery's labels are "presented with our own twist: we created an inclusive representation, a version with gender diversity, intergenerational hues and LGTBQ inclusion," Raices explains. "The offerings in their hands are our pillars: community, culture and cerveza."





Wednesday, December 2

New on draft: Black Shirt Brewing recently tapped a brand new beer called Colorized. This tart, German-style Berliner weisse was brewed with hundreds of pounds of fresh raspberries and passion fruit. "It is a beautiful, tart, crushable and fruit-forward beer," the brewery says.

New in cans: Diebolt Brewing has released its latest in a series of satirically named beers, Bolt 45 Malt Lager. "Brewed with six-row barley, flaked rice and flaked corn, cluster and Saaz hops, and fermented with a reliable and robust lager yeast, this hearty malt lager clocks in at 6.6 percent ABV," the brewery says. It is "full-bodied, slightly sweet with a pleasantly bitter yet smooth backbone."

Thursday, December 3

Comrade Brewing plans to tap a new variant of its much-loved Quit Stalin Russian Imperial Stout each Thursday through Christmas. Today's variant is peanut butter and jelly. Comrade opens at 1 p.m.

Cerebral Brewing has fresh cans of two beers available. Tandem Jetpack is a double IPA made with Mosaic, Simcoe, El Dorado and Vic Secret hops. Cryptic Message is a foeder-aged dark lager.

New on draft: Although Seedstock Brewing specializes in brewing Czech- and German-style lagers, the brewery also dabbles in ales. As such, it has tapped a dark, malty Scottish ale in honor of the holidays.

New cans: Woods Boss Brewing recently release sixteen-ounce cans of Coming in from the Cold. This winter warmer was spiced with orange peel, vanilla, cinnamon and cloves, and brewed with several malts.

Friday, December 4

It's the last First Friday of 2020, and The Empourium Brewing has the perfect beer to end the year, Bad Mother#^@%*& Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout. Aged in a Mythology Rye Whiskey Barrel for a year, this 11.5 percent ABV beer is "dangerously easy drinking," the brewery says. There will be a keep-the-glass promotion as well, along with food from Little Red's Kitchen.

The Bull & Bush brings back its mostly annual Great Christmas Calendar countdown, tapping or pouring a different rare, vintage or unusual beer each day, and serving up tasters of an interesting whiskey as well. Today is the brewpub's own Woody Pils, a wine barrel-lagered Bohemian-style pilsner. Check out the Bull & Bush's entire advent calendar on its website.

Mockery Brewing releases Paths of Victory, a robust porter with toasted coconut, whole vanilla beans and whiskey-soaked oak. It is available in six-packs to go.

New cans: Baere Brewing has fresh cans of two new beers. The first is a variation on Just Keep Swimming, a hazy IPA brewed with three New Zealand hops varieties Nelson Sauvin, Motueka and Wai-iti. The second beer is Moonlight Magic, a stout brewed with local malt from Troubadour Maltings.

Something Brewery in Brighton plans to celebrate its fifth anniversary with a wide variety of releases and tappings all weekend long. Beers available on tap and to go include: Birthday Cake Blonde, Cotton Candy New England IPA, Key Lime Pie Sour, Hazelnut Coconut Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, Tequila Barrel-Aged Margarita Lime Gose, Grape Kool-Aid Sour, and Pineapple Marshmallow Sour.

Saturday, December 5

Station 26 Brewing will celebrate its seventh anniversary in subdued fashion — and by releasing three new beers (one today and two more on December 12). Today's release is Mango Juicy Banger, which is Station 26's flagship West Coast-style IPA loaded with mango. The other two beers (available next week) are: 7 S'More Years, an 11.5 percent ABV imperial pastry stout with chocolate, vanilla and graham cracker; and Haze Wrangler, a 6.9 percent ABV hazy IPA with Galaxy, Nelson, Lotus, Citra and El Dorado hops. All of the beers will be available for online reservations the day of release and sold in four-packs to go.

New Image Brewing debuts cans of Worse Things Have Happened Hazy Double IPA, a collaboration with Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales. This 9.5 percent ABV ales uses "finished sour beer from Black Project to adjust the pH in the kettle before the hop addition," the New Image explains. It was brewed with Citra, El Dorado, and Motueka hops, "so you know that juicy, tropical fruit goodness will be there too."

Wednesday, December 9

Diebolt Brewing will release Jingle Juice Session IPA. "This is a light, clean, hoppy and refreshing IPA that will lure you in with incredible citrus, floral, piney aromas," the brewery says. "A delicate malt profile dances briefly on your palate before moving to a dry, bitter grapefruit ending. This beer is not too hoppy and not too malty."

Thursday, December 10

Holidaily Brewing, Golden's gluten-free brewery, releases cans of Big Henry Hazy IPA. "Big Henry is the trophy fish that's always just out of reach," the brewery says. "This beer is juicy and balanced, with waves of tropical and citrus notes. "A gluten-free beer you never thought you'd land."

Friday, December 11

Fiction Beer Company releases two brand new beers and brings back a classic. All three are in canned four-packs and on tap on the patio. The first beer is Golden One Hazy Imperial IPA, made with El Dorado and Azacca hops for notes of watermelon candy, guava, and lychee, the brewery says. The second is Hive Swarm Honey Rye Pale Ale, which was brewed with local wildflower honey. And the final beer is Alternate Present Dark Lager, a schwarzbier with light notes of chocolate with a bit of roasted marshmallow.

Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette continues to show love to West Coast-style IPAs withe the release of Clear Beer IPA. Brewed with Strata, Experimental HBC 586 and Simcoe hops, it is available in cans.

Sunday, December 13

Copper Kettle Brewing is pleased to bring back its annual 12 Days of Firkins, which begins today when the brewery taps a small batch of Chocolate Bock. After that, the brewery will tap a different firkin each day through Christmas. Tomorrow's beer is Winter Warmer Spiced Strong Ale. Go to the Facebook page for the rest.