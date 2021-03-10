Beer Calendar: Beat the Cold With Fruity Brews and an Irish Whiskey-Aged Stout

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The six Grand County breweries that participated in the collaborative East Troublesome Pale Ale initiative were able to help raise $34,000 for the Grand Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps people who were evacuated, displaced or lost their homes to the devastating East Troublesome wildfire last year. And 27 home brewers who entered the East Troublesome home-brew competition were also part of the fundraising effort.

Root Shoot Malting, alongside Colorado Hop Company and Propagate Labs, donated ingredients to the breweries for the beer; the recipe and ingredients were then made available to the home brewers, who were encouraged to brew their own version of the benefit beer, Root Shoot says.

"I am blown away by the amount we raised and how many people rallied to support this cause," said Root Shoot co-founder Emily Olander. “A huge thank you to everyone — brewers, suppliers, home brewers and residents of Grand County — for donating your time, energy and resources to make this a success."

Lone Tree Brewing and Peak View Brewing collaborated on Lemon Squeeze Saison.

Wednesday, March 10

Cerebral Brewing releases two new beers on tap and in cans: Low Mass IPA, brewed with Enigma, Galaxy and Topaz hops; and Ultramodern Smoothie Sour, made with kiwi, watermelon, lime and marshmallow.

New cans: TRVE Brewing has canned Black Cascade Black IPA for the first time. Brewed with locally grown malt along with "de-bittered black malts to keep a smooth and drinkable base," the beer was dry-hopped with Ekuanot, Centennial and Cascade varietals "to throw out some phenomenal resinous pine and cedar aromas, all of which are evened out with citrus," the brewery says. Black Cascade is available on draft and in four-packs to go.

Lone Tree Brewing and Peak View Brewing will both tap Lemon Squeeze Saison, a collaboration made with lactose, vanilla, Meyer lemon purée and "a touch of poppy seed cake filling for a tinge of earthy sweetness," Lone Tree says. "This one-of-a-kind farmhouse ale has an aroma that wafts vanilla, lemon and light pepper, with noticeable lemon bitterness coupled with citrus notes to taste."

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery

Thursday, March 11

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery has three new cans available. Bunny Slope Caramel Macchiato Blond Stout is a collaboration with Goldspot Brewing; Sunlight Basin is a double-dry-hopped hazy IPA with Strata, Galaxy and Idaho 7 hops; and Juice Cleanse Mango Lassi is a smoothie-style kettle sour with mango, cardamom and lactose. All three will be available on draft or in 16-ounce cans to go.

Joyride Brewing springs forward with five beer releases in three days, which you can drink inside, on the street-side patio or on the rooftop patio. Today is Seaside Rendezvous, a fruited sour fermented with pineapple, blood orange and pink guava; and Galloping Coconuts, a chocolatey oatmeal stout.

Stanley Beer Hall launches its new self-service outdoor beverage wall and extended patio at Stanley Marketplace. Guests can serve themselves from the beverage wall and can choose from beer, wine, kombucha, cider, seltzer and cocktails without going inside, a perk in these pandemic times.

WeldWerks Brewing hosts an online release of two beers that will start at 7 p.m. (and likely end within seconds). The first beer is Old Elk Medianoche, made in partnership with Old Elk Distillery in Fort Collins. "Old Elk's bourbon utilizes a distinct mash bill...making their barrels a perfect match for Medianoche," WeldWerks says, adding that the beer was aged in their barrels for 23 months to give it notes of "sticky caramel, maple almond granola, dark cocoa powder, clove spice, anise and chocolate-covered espresso beans." The second beer is Doppio Medianoche, the brewery's signature imperial stout aged for two years in bourbon barrels with Mostra Geisha and Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee.

Holidaily Brewing launches its rotating Adventure Series, which will feature gluten-free experimental and small-batch beers. The first one up is Vienna Lager, which debuts today on tap and in cans. Future beers will come out in May and August. "A bright, clear copper lager at 4.8 percent ABV, [Vienna] combines a crisp, highly quenching mouthfeel with a slightly sweet maltiness," Holidaily says. It was brewed with noble hops and locally sourced, gluten-free malted grains. The beer will be distributed throughout Holidaily's footprint, as well.

Ursula Brewery

Friday, March 12

After a long absence, Lazy Brewer, a hazy double IPA, makes its return to Ursula Brewery in Aurora at noon. It will be available on tap and in canned four-packs.

Little Machine Beer Company brings back Concrete Paradise, a New England-style IPA with pineapple. "What's better, a beach vacation or skateboarding a desolate wasteland downtown? Trick question; nothing in life is ever better or worse, just different, and it depends on how you decide to embrace it," the brewery says, cryptically.

Joyride Brewing continues its spring fever with five beer releases in three days, which you can drink inside, on the street-side patio or on the rooftop patio. Today is Tetto Pils Italian-style pilsner with Saphir, Calista, Southern Passion and Hallertau hops; and Satan’s Stare Red IPA, brewed with Simcoe, Amarillo, Centennial and Colorado-grown Cascade hops. Reservations are recommended.

Odyssey Beerwerks continues the expansion of its Fluffy series with Fluffy Bunny Toasted Marshmallow Peanut Butter Chocolate Porter, a 7 percent ABV that's available on draft and in six-packs to go.

Seedstock Brewing brings back its traditional German-style Kölsch. The 4.2 percent ABV beer "has crispy bread notes and very slight fruitiness with soft bitterness," the brewery says.

Black Sky Brewery hosts its eighth annual Saint Patrick's Day celebration with corned beef and cabbage, craft beer and whiskey specials. There will be no music this year, however, due to COVID restrictions.

Luki Brewery is releasing Cuppa Brown Ale, a 6 percent ABV "black tea" beer made with flavors of oranges, apples and cinnamon. It has notes of dark fruits and chocolate, the brewery says.

Uhl's Brewing opened in Boulder just as the pandemic shut everything down, but the business has managed to thrive, and it will celebrate its first anniversary with a series of four beer releases through the weekend. The first is the official anniversary beer, Barrel-Aged Big Mole, a stout aged thirteen months in a Law's bourbon barrel with cinnamon, chiles, cacao nibs and Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans. There will also be specialty glassware available, socially distant patio drinking and food trucks all weekend.

WeldWerks Brewing in Greeley debuts 10K IPA: Unite Edition, part of a series of beers that will raise money for different nonprofits with each quarterly release. This time around, $10,000 (thus the 10K) from proceeds from the sale of the beer will go to the University of Northern Colorado's UNITE Program, which gives students "the opportunity to begin or continue conversations in relation to equity and inclusion across a broad range of identities, and the university’s Gender & Sexuality Resource Center, a mentor program that provides support to undergraduates along the gender, sexuality and romantic spectrums," WeldWerks says.

EXPAND Joyride Brewing

Saturday, March 13

Joyride Brewing wraps up its spring fling with five beer releases in three days, which you can drink inside, on the street-side patio or on the rooftop patio. Today is Mango Hands Hazy Pale Ale, brewed with mangoes and Huell Melon, Citra, Eldorado and Mandarina Bavaria hops.

River North Brewery brings a new version of its Mr. Sandman Imperial Stout in time for the Saint Patrick's Day weekend. Bottles of Irish Whiskey Mr. Sandman, aged in Irish whiskey barrels, are available at both taprooms.

Verboten Brewing in Loveland brings back Grow Old With You, a port barrel-aged barleywine that has won two gold medals at the prestigious Festival of Barrel Aged Beers. "We went all Colorado this time around and aged it first for a year in a single Family Jones rye whiskey barrel, and then four months in a Blue Mountain Port barrel," the brewery says. The beer will be available in cans to go (with a limit of two per person).

EXPAND Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Sunday, March 14

Our Mutual Friend Brewing will have sweet treats today when Pandemic Donuts drops by to hang out. The brewery will also release Verite, a new imperial vanilla oat stout. Get your pre-orders in early (Note: Pandemic will also have à la carte doughnuts available today).

Monday, March 15

Spice Trade Brewing is celebrating Saint Patrick's day all week long by tapping two beers — a classic dry Irish stout and the unusual Shepherd's Stout, which is an Irish stout brewed with rosemary, thyme and sage. It will pair well with the brewpub's special food menu that includes corned beef and cabbage and Irish nachos.

Wednesday, March 17

Old 21 Brewhouse in Lakewood celebrates its two-year anniversary by opening at 8 a.m. for Saint Patrick's Day and tapping its Irish Red Ale. There will also be Irish food from Colorado Craft Butchers (pre-orders recommended). "Following a successful first year whose anniversary party was scuttled by a burgeoning pandemic, surviving a harrowing and tumultuous second year calls for celebration," the brewery says. Old 121 will tap several other beers, and guest beers, over the next few days, including TRVE Brewing's Buried Sun on Thursday, Crooked Stave Fruity Cedar Box on Friday, and Old 121's own Tropical Fruit Sour on Saturday.

Friday, March 19

Little Machine Beer Company taps Alpha 3 MAX Double Dry-Hopped West Coast-style IPA, which was brewed with Wai-iti, Waimea and Wakatu hops, all from New Zealand.

Saturday, March 20

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day (a little late because of the weather) with Dry Dock Brewing, which will host festivities under its outdoor tent at the South Dock location from noon to 4 p.m. The brewery taps Irish Red and Pot of Gold Pilsner, along with other beers. The Celtic Steps Irish Dancers will perform from 1 to 2 p.m., and Big Paddy will play live Irish rock and roll on the patio from 2 to 4 p.m. In addition, Wood Paddle will serve Irish food.

Dos Luces Brewing, which makes corn and maguey-based gluten-free chicha and pulque, celebrates the spring equinox with a bottle release and a limited cellar tasting. The corn-based beer is Túpac Amaru III Imperial Black Chicha; it was made with roasted corn malts and aged with Palo Santo wooden staves in peach brandy barrels from Rising Sun Distillery. "The result is a rich, smooth, roasty, spicy chicha with a nice balance of bitter and sweet," Dos Luces says. Then at 3 p.m., Dos Luces will present a vertical tasting of all six Túpac Amaru III releases from the past thirty months. Reservations are limited to ten people.