Beer Calendar: Live-Stream and Chill With Joyride, 4 Noses, WeldWerks, Bierstadt

Lady Justice Brewing had planned a big grand-opening party for April 18 in its new home at 9735 East Colfax Avenue (the former Peak to Peak Tap & Brew). Obviously that won't happen now, but the brewery, which donates most of its earnings to nonprofits that help women and girls in Colorado, is still planning to have beer, and lots of it, in the form of its Community Service Brewery memberships. Those beers are Back in St. Olaf Rose Blonde Ale, Chosen Family ESB, Simply the Beast Double IPA and La Maestra Margarita Gose.

In addition, Lady Justice unveiled its new logo on Wednesday. To get more information on the Community Service Brewery memberships, go to Lady Justice's website or Facebook page.

EXPAND Station 26 Brewing

Wednesday, April 15

Station 26 Brewing will have a limited number of sixteen-ounce cans of Homerberry White Stout, its collaboration with Hops & Pie's new doughnut shop, Berkeley Donuts. This 6.5 percent ABV doughnut-inspired pale stout was brewed with strawberries, vanilla and lactose — and was intended for Collaboration Fest, which was canceled in early April. What’s a white stout? "Glad you asked," the brewery says. "We replaced the dark and roasted grist normally used as the base for a dark stout with vanilla, lactose, and Golden Naked oats for the full body of a stout with the lighter appearance of a classic ale. Finishes a bit sweet. And gluten-reduced." Station 26 is open for curbside, contact-less pick-up from noon to 7 p.m. every day.

Copper Kettle Brewing had planned to unveil a new beer called Head of HR at its now-postponed anniversary party. Instead, the brewery will release this mango-and-ginger kettle sour to go from 2 to 7 p.m. Named for brewery dog Pumpkin (the head of HR for Copper Kettle), this 3.5 percent ABV beer "is very mild in sourness but has amazing flavor," the brewery says. It is available in Crowlers and growler fills.

The Denomination of Origin returns to Arvada's New Image Brewing; pre-sales of this beer begin today, for pick-up on Friday. This amazing series, which highlights unique flavors from around the world (but mostly chocolate, vanilla and coffee) has produced consistently spectacular beers since it debuted late last year. This time around, the beer features Ugandan cacao nibs. "With 12.5 pounds per barrel, the chocolate is bursting out of this thing," the brewery says.

EXPAND Novel Strand

Thursday, April 16

Novel Strand Brewing has canned up three more beers with help from Craft Canning. Local Greens is an unfiltered hoppy ale brewed entirely with Colorado-grown malt from Troubadour Maltings. It also has Amarillo (USA), Huell Melon (German), Idaho 7 (USA), Mosaic (USA), and Riwaka (New Zealand) hops that give it "bright notes of guavas, berries, grapes, and weed." Eau de Cologne is a 4.7 percent ABV unfiltered Kolsch-style ale brewed with Motueka and Summer hops and then fermented "cooler than usual with yeast isolated from our favorite Kolsch producer in Germany." Nitwit is a traditional Belgian-style witbier brewed with Colorado barley, wheat and Indian coriander.

Join Joyride Brewing co-founder and director of brewing Dave Bergen and 4 Noses Brewing president and brewmaster Tommy Bibliowicz, along with their respective brew teams, for a virtual tasting and happy hour, co-hosted by both breweries. "Dave and Tommy will take turns drinking each other's beers as well as a beer they collaborated on together. They invite you to join in and drink those beers with them, as they'll provide tasting notes, ingredients used, stories behind the beer, all while answering questions from a live chat," the breweries say. The event takes place on Facebook Live, starting at 5 p.m. If you want to drink along, go find these beers: 4 Noses Late Czech Out Pilsner and Revised Copy Hazy IPA, and Joyride Ice Cutter Kolsch and Black Razz Blonde. Available at both locations: In This Together Pale Ale, a collaboration brew.

Master Cicerone Daniel Imdieke returns for week two of his Beer 101 Happy Hour at 4 p.m. on Zoom. This time, he'll be discussing German-style lagers with beers from Bierstadt Lagerhaus. You can taste alongside him by getting some Bierstadt Helles, Pils and Dunkel to go (or whatever German lagers you have available). Brewers Bill and Ashleigh may drop in as well. The Zoom link is: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/5037978372.

EXPAND Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales

Friday, April 17

Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales has three canned beers available for pick-up and delivery. Archer is a sour ale with peach, cinnamon and vanilla; Tombstone is a double-dry-hopped sour ale with grapefruit; and Fire Dome is a sour ale with sweet cherry and mango.

Former Colorado Rockies player and current broadcaster Ryan Spilborghs will join Denver Beer Co. at 4 p.m. for the brewery's Virtual Happy Hour and beer tasting. For this week's version, the brewery will be tasting Queen City Pils, Poblano Pilsner, Stone Cold Peaches and Graham Cracker Porter. "We'll talk beer, baseball and probably will include the usual roundup of bad dad jokes," DBC says. "As always, folks can tune in via Facebook live or live-stream on the Denver Beer Co. YouTube channel." Spilly Goat in the house.

WeldWerks Brewing is debuting a new virtual series called Dialed In With WeldWerks. The first episode is Tasting 101: aka Smelling Smelly Smells. It takes place from 2 to 3 p.m. and is limited to 100 people; go to the brewery's Facebook page for information on signing up and streaming. "Learn the essentials of tasting beer from a sensory perspective with Patrick Combs, WeldWerks QA/QC Manager and Advanced Cicerone," the brewery explains. "This session will focus on saisons and German pilsners."

EXPAND This year's beer and bacon fest at Denver Beer Company will be a little different than last year's. The Brewtography Project

Saturday, April 18

Denver Beer Co. typically hosts its Beer Bacon Coffee Fest this time of year. But since we can't go to festivals these days, the brewery will throw a To-Go version today and tomorrow at both of its locations starting at 9 a.m. "If there was ever a time for a lazy weekend morning filled with beer, bacon, and coffee…No need to get dressed, Beer Bacon Coffee Fest is coming to your kitchen," DBC says. Head to the brewery to pick up three breakfast Crowlers — Brunchy McBrunch Face Beermosa Orange Cream Ale, Hoppuccino Happy Hour American IPA With Coffee & Vanilla, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Graham Cracker Porter With Cinnamon & Brown Sugar — along with two DBC coffee mugs, one twelve-ounce bag of Coda Coffee, one pound of Tender Belly Bacon, and two breakfast burritos from the Mighty Colorado Burger. Each two-person Brunch Pack is $75. Go to the Facebook page for details on pick-up or delivery times. A live-stream happy hour will follow at noon.

Woods Boss Brewing has teamed up with Sweet Cow Ice Cream for a Brews & Moos partnership that will take the brewery's lovely Hisolda Irish Coffee Cream Stout and turn it into ice cream. The brewery will be giving away pints of the ice cream with to-go orders today while supplies last.

Copper Kettle Brewing releases Yuzu Lemon Shandy Lager in Crowlers and for growler fills. "With lots of yuzu lemon added to our regular helles lager, this easy drinking brew will be amazing for warm weather and for sharing a beer with pals (from a distance of course)," the brewery says.

Sunday, April 19

Denver Beer Co. throws round two of its Beer Bacon Coffee Fest To-Go, starting at 9 a.m. with a live stream to follow at noon. For details, see Saturday above.

TRVE Brewing makes it easy to be green. TRVE Brewing

Monday, April 20

"One of our favorite days of the year is [here], and damned if we aren’t gonna celebrate it like every other year," says TRVE Brewing, which will release Nazareth Weedian Double IPA for to-go orders at noon. "Double dry-hopped with Idaho 7, Meridian, Azacca and Citra, this 8 percent ABV hop bomb will be the perfect companion as you follow the smoke to the riff-filled land." Specific details of the release are TBA.

Friday, April 24

Join Denver Beer Co. and former governor and current U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper at 4 p.m. for a Virtual Happy Hour. They'll be tasting Mango Rico, Maui Express and Chocolate Chile Churro Stout. "We'll talk about the state of the state, the history of beer in Colorado, maybe some politics and other nonsense," the brewery says. Order beer to go or via delivery in advance, then tune in on Facebook Live or YouTube.

Saturday, April 25

The Colorado Brewers Guild celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, but like everyone and everything else, it will have to do it from a socially distant perspective. To that end, you can join the organization and brewers from around the state on Zoom for an afternoon of fun (just make sure you get some local beer to go first). Details are still in the works, but the ticketed event will include Joyride Brewing's Dave Bergen, former Blue Moon brewmaster and current owner of Ceria Brewing Keith Villa, WeldWerks co-founder Neil Fisher, the Ska Brewing crew and, uh, Jonathan Shikes, Westword beer writer and author of Denver Beer: A History of Mile High Brewing. You'll have the opportunity to ask your favorite brewers questions during the segments, too. "The COVID-19 pandemic forced the CBG to suspend two of our biggest fundraisers — Collaboration Fest and Colorado Pint Day 2020 — and your participation in this online Zoom event will make it possible to accomplish our mission to promote, propel and protect independent craft breweries across Colorado for the next 25 years and beyond," the CBG says. Post what you're drinking with #HappyBeerthdayCBG and #StateofCraftBeer. Zoom access info will be emailed the week before the event. Koozies and T-shirts will be mailed after the event.