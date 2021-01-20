Beer Calendar: Drink Good Beer, Make Lots of Noise

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

In advance of Inauguration Day in 2017, two Denver brewers decided that they needed to take action in order to support the people (and places) who were most at risk of being persecuted under the new administration. So Bess Dougherty and Kelissa Hieber did what they do best: They brewed beer. They were joined by a host of like-minded breweries who all made beer that was sold in order to raise money for nonprofits and charities. The effort, called Makin' Noise, raised more than $40,000 over the next few years.

Although Makin' Noise is on hiatus now as a new administration comes to Washington, D.C., its spirit continues among the breweries that participated. One of those breweries was Lady Justice, which was founded with the goal of donating profits to groups that benefit Colorado women and girls. As a community-service brewery, Lady Justice sells annual memberships, with the proceeds going to a charity at the end of the year.

Enrollment in that effort is now open. For $100, you get two 32-ounce glass growlers, members-only beers every month (for a total of 384 ounces of beer), specialty swag, discounts and other perks. It sounds like a good deal — and it's a great way to help by doing what you know how to do: drink beer.

Keep reading for this week's craft-beer tappings and releases.

Bruz Beers

Wednesday, January 20

Recently released: Bruz Beers partnered with world-renowned brewer Omer Vander Ghinste of Belgium to bring Colorado beer enthusiasts a limited bottling of a Belgian-style beer collaboration, Bière de Mars. "It's a blend of Ghinste’s legendary Cuvée des Jacobins Prestige Flanders red ale and our Petite Saison, resulting in a smooth, delicate and complex light-amber sour ale," Bruz says. The beer is available now on draft and in twelve-ounce bottles in both of the brewery's tasting rooms.

Factotum Brewhouse taps a single keg of Strawberry Wheat Ale at 4 p.m. The beer was made in collaboration with Period Kits, a nonprofit organization that works to create "a world where anyone who has a period has dependable and consistent access to the products they need when they need them." One dollar from every beer sold will be donated to the organization. The beer will sell out, so act fast.

Cerebral Brewing releases a new beer today and also has fresh cans of an updated favorite. The first beer is Deferred Stimulus, an 8.4 percent ABV double IPA. The second is Scam Likely, an 8.3 percent double IPA, but brewed with Sabro hops. Both will be available on draft, as well.

EXPAND Old 121 Brewhouse

Thursday, January 21

Great Divide Brewing taps its latest Yeti Imperial Stout variant, Maple Pecan Yeti. "Additions of Vermont maple syrup and candied pecans create a roasty, nutty, maple-infused toothsome treat," the brewery says about the 9.5 percent ABV beer, which will also come out in 19.2-ounce cans. In addition, Great Divide will also have a very limited Laws Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged version (16 percent ABV) in the taproom only. Great Divide plans to release barrel-aged versions of all of its Yeti variants in 2021.

New on tap: Counter Culture Brewery + Grille has just tapped The Simulation IPA, which it calls "a shout out to some of our favorite IPAs that we’ve been enjoying lately. This iteration of The Simulation is an ultra-clean, dry and highly tropical IPA, made with copious amounts of American hops."

It's 121 day (January 21, 2021), so Old 121 Brewhouse in Lakewood will celebrate with a barrel-aged sour-beer release, a poutine food truck and some other fun. The brewery will also be giving away "the opportunity to design and, pending future Covid restrictions, brew your very own beer on our system when we make our 121st batch. Timing for this brew is looking like sometime in April or May. You can enter to win the giveaway by purchasing a $5 ticket, and all proceeds from this drawing are going directly to the Jeffco Action Center."

Odyssey Beerwerks

Friday, January 22

Remember black IPAs? Well, that popular style from the 2010s has enjoyed a resurgence in recent months as breweries look to spread out their hoppy beers. Copper Kettle Brewing will tap its version at noon. "The darker malts lend roasted flavors that complement the floral, citric and piney flavors of the hops," the brewery says.

Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada releases cans of Mind Hike IPA, a session IPA on which it collaborated with Mike Drumm, a well-known Colorado beer attorney who just finished writing a self-help book also called Mind Hike: A 365-Question Journey of Self-Discovery. The book is available online in both personal and business-owner editions. Brewed with El Dorado, Sabro, Lotus and Barbe Rouge hops for notes of tropical fruit, tangerine and stone fruit, Mind Hike IPA is available on draft and in six-packs to go. "We’re encouraging customers to pair the book with the beer" by offering discounts if you buy both, the brewery says.

River North Brewery

Saturday, January 23

River North Brewery aims for the summit today with Project: First Ascent, a new non-hazy, West Coast-style double IPA that clocks in at an elevated 11 percent ABV. The beer is available on tap and in cans to go from both of the brewery's taprooms. It was designed to highlight piney flavors coming from Simcoe, Centennial, Eureka and Falconer’s Flight hops. Both taprooms open at noon.

Denver Beer Co. releases limited four-packs of Super Giant Haze Cloud Hazy IPA at both of its locations. "We used galactic proportions of Styrian Cardinal and Mosaic hops in our brew to make this hazy IPA brighter than the Milky Way from the top of a 14er at midnight," the brewery says.



Station 26 Brewing is tapping a different small-batch beer each Saturday this month. Today's beer is Pineapple and Coconut Sherbert. This pastry sour was brewed with lactose and vanilla for "a smooth and slightly tart finish," the brewery says. There will also be a seafood pairing.

Are you hoping for a new start in 2021? How about a nu start, or anu start or anustart? Well, New Image Brewing is ready to give you one. The brewery collaborated with Cerebral Brewing to create Anustart Coffee Ale, a 6.5 percent ABV stout made with coffee and heavy cream. The beer boasts "roasty notes and heavy cream to give it a sweet, smooth and velvety mouthfeel," New Image says. And just like Tobias from Arrested Development, "it'll knock your Never Nude shorts right off."

Westfax Brewing releases three beers: Assorted Variety Peanut Butter Stout; Spirit Guide No. 7, a hazy IPA made with Nelson Sauvin, Citra and Rakau hops; and Salted Caramel Tears of Our Enemies.

Do you like beer? Do you like smashing things? In honor of National Can Appreciation Day, Dry Dock Brewing hosts its annual Can Bash Celebration at its North Dock in Aurora — and the brewery says, "Think Top Golf, but with beer cans." Tee time reservations are $30 and include fifty minutes at a driving range bay, a table for up to six people, and three cases of cans to hit. "Come dressed in clothes you don't mind getting soaked in beer."

Woods Boss Brewing

Wednesday, January 27

"When a dump truck forgets to lower its bed and takes out the power lines in front of your brewery, obviously you make that into a beer!" That's the word from Woods Boss Brewing, which went through that exact nightmare a few weeks ago. The result is What the Truck!?! (Electrical Dumpster Truck Fire) Double IPA, which was brewed with Pilsner and Cara Ruby malt, fermented with two strains of kveik yeast and generously hopped with Citra, Bravo, Chinook, Columbus and Centennial. "Here's to it not being 2020 anymore."

The next edition of the F*CK COVID four-pack is here. Each time, four Denver-area breweries select one special beer for this mixed pack, which is sold at each location; then the brewers or brewery owners go online to talk about the beers and answer questions. This time around, the four-pack includes: Dry Dock Brewing 25•15 Imperial Stout; Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery Cold Heaven Chocolate Cherry Stout; Joyride Brewing Fluff Capacitor Hazy IPA; and Woods Boss Brewing Right Side of the Hammock IPA.

Friday, January 29

Hogshead Brewery celebrates its annual Hogshead Days today and tomorrow with a variety of cask-ale tappings and a can release. This is when "we pull the dark, roasted and big beers...while they last," the brewery says. There will be firkins of an old ale, barleywine and wood-aged porter and stout. In addition, there will be 54 cans of can-conditioned Old Bill Barleywine. First come, first served.