Beer Calendar: A Media Darling, Mexican Lager, and Cinco de Mayo at Home

Although February seems like an age ago, that's when Russian River Brewing Company's cult favorite, Pliny the Younger Triple IPA, showed up from California for its annual series of tappings at various bars and restaurants in Colorado.

Each year, Russian River works with its distributors, including Elite Brands of Colorado, to use the tappings as a fundraiser for Sense of Security, a local breast cancer support center. Elite donates its profits from the beer and, in turn, asks on-premises retailers who receive Younger to donate an amount of their choice as well.

"Since the start of the annual fundraiser in 2015, this effort has raised over $48,000 for Sense of Security, which wouldn’t be possible without the collaborative effort between distributor, retailer, and beer drinker," Elite says. "Even as the coronavirus began to affect the industry in March, many accounts still made contributions. While the beer is long gone until next year, if you bought a glass this year, you did your part to pitch in.

Keep reading to see craft-beer happenings into early May.

EXPAND Weldwerks

Wednesday, April 29

Join Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery on Instagram Live from 5 to 6 p.m. for its latest virtual story. This time, the staff will be talking about the Left Hand Brewing Foundation Colorado Strong collaboration, other collaborations benefiting our Colorado communities, and local malts with Root Shoot Malting.

WeldWerks Brewing continues its online series of presentations with brewer Wade Meyer, who will teach a three-class series on the ins and outs of brewing your own beer at home. "Wade has been home-brewing for eleven years and has taken home over 25 medals in that time, including three at the AHA's National Homebrew Competition," WeldWerks says. "The classes will be structured as Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced so that folks can get as much or as little out of these classes as they’d like." The first one is today and covers equipment, styles, fermentation, brew day and resources. On May 6, Wade will delve into additional equipment, water chemistry, recipe development and yeast propagation; and on May 13, he'll talk about growing hops, advanced brewing techniques and yeast banking.

Thursday, April 30

Join Master Cicerone Daniel Imdieke for his weekly Beer 101 tasting session on Zoom at 4 pm. This time around, he'll host Funkwerks head brewer and co-owner Gordon Schuck and talk about witbiers and saisons.

EXPAND No fake news here. Just Media Darling from Odyssey Beerwerks. Odyssey Beerwerks

Friday, May 1

Stop the presses! Odyssey Beerwerks is releasing Media Darling, a 5.4 percent AVB Scottish ale. Originally brewed alongside members of Colorado's beer media for the canceled Collaboration Fest, this beer "is making headlines with its creamy mouthfeel and mildly sweet flavors of toasted caramel and toffee," the brewery says. "There's no fake news here — just the facts, and the facts are that journalists, bloggers, podcasters, influencers and other media love good beer as much as the reading public. Now that's a scoop!" Odyssey will donate $2 from every four-pack to the Colorado Brewers Guild. In addition, brewers Chris and Jake will talk about the beer on Facebook Live at 4 p.m. today as part of the release.

Although most of us are looking forward to the future, it never hurts to take a glance at the past as well. Denver Beer Co. will host Westword's Jonathan Shikes, author of Denver Beer: A History of Mile High Brewing, and Dave Thomas, longtime beer-industry guru and author of Of Mines and Beer!: 150 Years of Brewing History in Colorado, for a virtual tasting and discussion beginning at 4 p.m. on Facebook Live and on YouTube. The tasting will include O&A Colorado Craft Seltzer Lime, Princess Yum Yum Raspberry Kolsch, Zoom Casual and 8 O'clock Howl. You can pick up the beers in advance or have them delivered in order to drink along.

Seedstock Brewing unveils a new 5.1 percent ABV lager called Northern Bohemian Pilsner. The beer "is deep golden in color with a white, frothy head. It is medium-bodied with a nice mouthfeel, and has an aroma that combines sharp, spicy hops and sweet malt," the brewery says. "Its malty flavor is interwoven with hop spiciness and followed by a dry, bitter finish and long aftertaste." Get it in Crowlers to go.

Ratio Beerworks brings back King of Carrot Flowers in canned six-packs to go. This popular saison was fermented with fresh-pressed organic carrot juice and “dry-hopped” with elderflower. It "represents the complete journey from the fields of the farm, to the streets of the city and into the beer drinker’s glass," Ratio says.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus will be canning up and selling a new beer called Cerveza Clara Y Mas Fina Especial. A collaboration with Finn's Manor, the lager was brewed with heirloom Oaxacan corn that the beer bar sourced during an educational mezcal tour of Mexico. "Forty percent of the grist was whole kernel blue and purple Oaxacan corn we ground ourselves. It has left the lager with the very slightest pink tint — so faint it can be perceived best through direct sunlight after drinking a four-pack," the brewery says. Bierstadt is canning 250 cases, so the beer will also see a small amount of distribution. A fresh batch of Bierstadt Pils will also be available today.

New Image Brewing in Arvada releases four new beers today in cans to go. They include: Black Currant Moped, a witbier with black currants; Quarantiki, a beer/mead collaboration with Four Fires Meadery made with honey and pineapple; and Spring Cleaning Double Dry Hopped DIPA, which was brewed with leftover hops from other beers, including Sabro, Mosaic, Idaho 7 and Michigan Chinook.

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield has a new beer available called Key Lime Pie Velvet. The milkshake-style IPA was made with fresh Key lime juice, lactose, vanilla and orange-blossom honey. "What's your favorite part about Key lime pie? Well for us, it's the beautiful way the sweetness plays with the tartness of the limes," the brewery says. Now, "you'll have the chance to try our shot at mastering this delicate balance." Take it to go.

EXPAND Westfax Brewing

Saturday, May 2

Join the breweries of South Broadway for a Virtual Brewery Crawl from 4 to 6 p.m. on Google Hangouts. There will be brewery tours, chats with brewers and general drinking of beer with Dos Luces Brewing, Grandma's House, Alternation Brewing, the Post Brewing and Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales. "Get your beers ahead of time, delivery available for Saturday," the breweries say. "Just make note on your online order with each brewery that you are buying for the crawl so that we can pool your order and deliver it all together."

Westfax Brewing in Lakewood will release its version of All Together, a worldwide collaboration beer that is being used to support the hospitality industry. The recipe and label for the beer were created by Brooklyn's Other Half Brewing; all the brewery asked is that a portion of the proceeds go toward supporting hospitality professionals. As such, Westfax will give $2 from every four-pack sold directly to its staff. Westfax will also be canning and selling Oat Dream IPA, a beer inspired by Other Half Brewing's Oat Cream IPAs

Drink a liter with Chuck. Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Sunday, May 3

Bierstadt Lagerhaus general manager Carlitos Harris has been hosting a virtual Drink a Liter with Chuck for the past several Sundays of lockdown. He'll be back at 6 p.m. to drink another liter of lager on Facebook Live and to talk about beers, play some games, then talk about disinfectant, cans and whatever else you want to talk about.

EXPAND Goldspot Brewing releases Mexican Lager. Goldspot Brewing

Tuesday, May 5

Goldspot Brewing releases its favorite spring/summer seasonal, Mexican Lager. "This beer is crisp, clean and refreshing with light passion fruit and grape notes from the Hallertau Blanc hops," the brewery says. You can get a Crowler or two to go, along with Mexican food from Que Desmadre.

Cerveceria Colorado and Denver Beer Co. invite you "to celebrate the beauty, heritage and pride of Mexico and Mexican Culture with a fun Cinco de Mayo at-home fiesta" involving beer and salsa. To participate, you can pre-order your pairing pack for pick-up at one of DBC's two taprooms or for home delivery. Starting at 5 p.m., head brewer Jason Buehler will lead a guided tasting and piñata smashing via the brewery's Facebook live stream. Each pairing includes: two six-packs and one Crowler from Cerveceria Colorado, three eight-ounce containers of homemade salsas, and a sharing-size bag of chips from Comal Heritage Food Incubator. Two-person packs are $45. Go to Cerveceria's Facebook page for more details.

Thursday, May 7

Strange Craft Beer Company will mark the first anniversary of the Highlands Ranch STEM School shooting by releasing the next Kendrick's Ale - Remember a Hero, to honor Kendrick Castillo, the high school senior killed in the shooting. The beer will be available in Crowlers to go, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the St. Mary Catholic School Scholarship Fund in honor of Kendrick. Here's the story behind it from Strange Craft: "Kendrick's father, John Castillo, and Strange Craft Founder Tim Myers have been friends since 1998 and homebrewed together regularly, along with Gary Lueck, Todd Howes, Ernest Bermudez and others, until Tim opened Strange Brewing Company in 2010. Many of the recipes brewed in the early 2000s have found their way into the Strange beer rotation over the years. The group of friends would gather on Saturdays and share their latest creations while brewing new beers to sample in the coming weeks. On many of those brew days, Tim's son Casey would play with Kendrick while their dads brewed. Remembering those times together brings joy but also sorrow. With this recipe, the homebrew friends want to celebrate an amazing life and cherish precious memories. Kendrick's Ale is a bittersweet Hefeweizen recipe brewed with bitter orange peel and honey. It brings a sweet hint of honey to the palette followed by the slight hint of bitter orange. The finish is all fresh squeezed oranges with a lingering memory of banana and clove." Strange plans to brew the beer every year going forward.