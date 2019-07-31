Beer Calendar: IPA Day, an IPArade and a Brewery Yacht Party

In Longmont, 300 Suns Brewing will join a small but growing list of breweries that are taking their food options in-house — and in some cases, taking actual food trucks in-house. On Saturday, August 3, Scratch Kitchen, which has been a frequent visitor to breweries in Longmont, Loveland and Fort Collins for the past few months, will open a spot inside 300 Suns, where guests will be able to rely on regular menu options, like Scratch's popular burgers, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, poutine, cheese curds and more.

A wide variety of breweries have opened their own food options inside their breweries over the past two years, or welcomed in outside businesses to handle the slinging of grub. They include Denver Beer Co. in Arvada, Black Shirt Brewing, Wonderland Brewing and Downhill Brewing. The most recent to do so was Platt Park Brewing in Denver, which opened a window-service deli next door to the brewery. (Station 26 Brewing, which had its own food truck as well, ended food service several months ago.)

John Frank

Wednesday, July 31

Fiction Beer Company welcomes bow tie-wearing Colorado Sun political journalist John Frank, who moonlights as a craft-beer writer, for the release of Beer Lover's Colorado, a guidebook to "the best breweries, brewpubs, bars and beer festivals in Colorado," the publisher says. Grab a beer with the author from 6 to 8 p.m. and buy a signed copy of the book before the official publish date tomorrow.

Westfax Brewing in Lakewood taps its latest small-batch beer, Raspberry Sour Hazy IPA, at 3 p.m. There will only be one keg available, so the beer will not be available to-go.

Comrade Brewing

Thursday, August 1

Comrade Brewing loves its IPAs, and if you're a Comrade fan, then you probably love IPAs, too. So join the brewery at 4 p.m. for national IPA Day, when it will tap Single Hop Amarillo IPA, Grapefruit Superpower, Amarillo Double Dry Hopped Superpower and Galaxy Double Dry Hopped Superpower.

For IPA Day, Great Divide Brewing will have a bevy of India Pale Ales available, ranging from classics such as Hercules Double IPA and Titan IPA to newer offerings like Hazy and Heyday Modern IPA. The brewery will also have its 25th Anniversary Double Hazy IPA and Juice Willis (a double juicy IPA) along with Thursday’s New-ish Year New Beers tapping of Pandora, a new West Coast IPA featuring Amarillo, Centennial and CTZ hops. The beers will be spread across both taprooms and there will be special IPA-centric flights.

Get your Hoppy Joes — sloppy Joes paired with IPA — at River North Brewery's new RiNo location. The Amazing Tasty Eats Food Truck will bring the Joes, while the brewery will honor IPA Day.

Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project brings back Hickory Peach Wee Heavy, its World Beer Cup award-winning beer, on tap and in bottles at 3 p.m. "We harvested thirty pounds of shagbark hickory bark and roasted one hundred pounds of Palisade peaches to create this wee heavy inspired by our Indiana roots and Colorado culture," the brewery says. "Caramel and marshmallow notes from the hickory bark along with sweet and smoky flavors from the roasted peaches blend well with the dark fruit essence of this Scottish Wee Heavy."

Join Cedar Creek Pub in Aurora for IPA Day. The beer bar and restaurant will tap Russian River Pliny The Elder, Maine Beer Company Lunch IPA, Pure Project Brewing Double Dust, Fremont Brewing Lush IPA, Lagunitas Phase Change IPA, Alpine Beer Dankster's Paradise and Old Nation Brewing M-43 IPA.

Friday, August 2

Cerebral Brewing will release two old favorites in cans. They are DDH Rare Trait, the brewery's double-dry hopped version of its flagship IPA, and International Waters, its German pilsner aged in a wooden foeder.

Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project is "finally" releasing its second New England-style IPA, Blue England. The hazy, fruit-forward IPA was made with blueberries, vanilla, and "a myriad of juicy hops," the brewery says. The 6.7 percent ABV beer goes on at 3 p.m. in time for the First Friday Art Walk in the Art District on Santa Fe.

Odd13 Brewing

Saturday, August 3

Call to Arms Brewing throws a four-year anniversary Yacht Party, complete with special beer releases, music and food. "Think Boats & Hose, the Seaward, SS Minnow, Jenny, Gone Fission...so many epic boats. So much inspiration for beer names. We just wanna throw a party on a boat," the brewery says. Rolling Smoke BBQ will be on site from noon to 7 p.m., while DJDesire will spin yacht rock from 3 to 6 p.m., and the Alcapones will play live jazz/ska/reggae fusion from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Factotum Brewhouse throws its second annual IPArade, an IPA tap takeover taking place in honor of National IPA Month. Starting at noon, the brewery will showcase ten of its most popular IPA styles, all freshly brewed and on tap for one day only — and it promises "an IPA for every palate." Tickets are $30 and include five-ounce tastings of all ten beers and a commemorative glass.

Odd13 Brewing in Lafayette celebrates six years with the Splish Splash Bash starting at noon. The pool-themed block party will feature beer floats, beer slushies, a dunk tank and limited can releases. There will also be food from Burger Radio, French Twist, Scrooge Maki, Orange Crunch and Sweet Cow.

Purpose Brewing & Cellars in Fort Collins is pulling out all the stops for a weekend-long, two-year anniversary bash in its taproom at 4025 South Mason Street. Co-founded by New Belgium brewmaster and sour beer specialist Peter Bouckaert, Purpose will tap new beers and some familiar favorites. There will also be food, music and games on both days.

Sunday, August 4

Breckenridge Brewery created a special Shark Week-themed brew to celebrate the pop culture TV phenomenon that took place this week. Cherry JAW-some is a cherry limeade beer with "an ominous red hue and a subtly salty flavor as a nod to the ocean," the brewery says; one dollar from each pint or Crowler of Cherry JAW-some sold will be donated to support Project AWARE, a nonprofit that "connects the passion for ocean adventure with the purpose of marine conservation." While Breckenridge Brewery has been showing every episode of every show during the Discovery Channel's Shark Week on the TVs at its Farm House location in Littleton, it will have a closing watch party today from 2 to 6 p.m. There will also be raffles and a mechanical shark.

4 Noses Brewing

Thursday, August 8

No water. No Beer. That is the main message behind the Save the Ales Festival, which returns to Mile High Station from 6 to 8 p.m. with its message of water conservation. Organized by the Conservation Colorado nonprofit, the fest will feature a beer made by Joyride Brewing especially for the event. A 4.2 percent ABV session-style pale ale, the beer is made with 95 percent Colorado ingredients. Tickets to the festival are $35 (or $80 for VIP) and available at nightout.com.

Jam packed with 1,800 pounds of Palisade peaches from Peachfork Orchards & Vineyard, 4 Noses Peachopotamus Wheat Beer "packs a really peachy punch," the brewery says. 4 Noses will tap this beer along with Peachopotamus Velvet, a milkshake style IPA with palisade peaches, vanilla beans, and lactose. Both will be available on tap and in four-packs to go from the tap room only.



Friday, August 9

Woods Boss Brewing marks its two-year anniversary with a weekend-long blowout boasting live music, food and a wide variety of new beers.

Little Machine Beer taps Why Can't We Be Friends, a 6.4 percent ABV unfiltered IPA brewed with Mosaic, Ekuanot and Ella hops. DJ Ill Evans will be spinning vinyl from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

"As the oppressive heat of mid-summer began to slowly wear us down, we racked our brains for some sort of respite. Something to look forward to — like an oasis of cool water in the proverbial desert of asphalt-jungle city living," Cerebral Brewing says. "Mixed metaphors aside, we've taken it upon ourselves to transform our humble parking lot into a tropical refuge of vibrant color and gloriously tacky tiki decorations." Indeed, Cerebral is hosting the Tiki Party at Colfax Cove, a hidden retreat of inflatable pools, lounge chairs, umbrella beer drinks, misters, the sweet sounds of surf rock, and beer — lots of beer. Cerebral will release cans of Forbidden Idol/Mai Tai, a 7 percent Tiki sour hopped with Citra, Sabro and Galaxy and made with lactose, tangerine, almond, vanilla & lime; and Forbidden Idol/Painkiller, a 7 percent Tiki Sour hopped with Citra, Sabro and Galaxy and juiced with lactose, coconut, pineapple, vanilla and tangerine. The Royal Aces Surf Band will have live music from 3 to 7 p.m., while Ohana Grille Hawaiian Fusion Eatery will be out front from noon to 10 p.m. There will also be custom ceramic tiki mugs, sunglasses, a prize wheel, lawn games and more.

Crowling Rental Company brings the Big Can Jam back to Zuma's Rescue Ranch at 7745 North Moore Road in Littleton. The family-friendly beer fest, from 2 to 6 p.m., will pour canned beers from 25 breweries. There will be music, barbecue, custom shirts to order, ranch tours and games. Tickets are $35 and available at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Zuma's Rescue Ranch and other charities.

Friday, August 16

Liquid Mechanics Brewing will "light up" Lafayette up by throwing a two-day anniversary party with more than twenty beers on tap, three new packaged beer releases, and nine live bands. The parking lot party will also include gourmet eats, games, free caricatures and live music. The beer releases are Humulanova Double NEIPA, Rally Round the Family, a bourbon barrel-aged barleywine, and Pocket Full of Shells, a bourbon barrel-aged barleywine with coconut and vanilla. For details, go to the brewery's Facebook page.