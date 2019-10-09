Beer Calendar: Fresh Hops Festivals at Falling Rock and on Tennyson Street

The Colorado Brewers Guild will host its third annual conference and trade show on November 4 and 5 at the Lory Student Center on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. The Colorado Craft Brewers Summit is designed to help independent Colorado breweries focus on their "most pressing needs."

The two-day conference offers seminars on everything from brewhouse safety to quality assurance to legal issues, and sessions to help brewers with their banking, packaging, marketing and distribution. There is also a trade show with vendors from Colorado and across the country who specialized in serving craft breweries.

Keep reading to see craft-beer events through October 19.

EXPAND Goldspot Brewing

Friday, October 11

Join Goldspot Brewing at noon for the tapping of Ryzen Sun Marzen with rye. "This beautiful burnt orange lager has notes of bright toasted honey from the Vienna malt, which is perfectly complemented by the light spice of the rye," the brewery says.

Avery Brewing in Boulder will release Sweater Party, its newest winter warmer on draft and in cans, made with mulling spices. The celebration will also include the brewery's annual Ugly Sweater Party.

EXPAND River North Brewery

Saturday, October 12

Join Falling Rock Tap House for the sixteenth annual Falling Rock Fresh Hops Fest, which will showcase forty different Colorado-brewed fresh-hop beers. The beers will be tapped at noon and will remain on tap throughout the week until each keg is kicked (some could go that day). Falling Rock will donate fifty cents from every pour to the Colorado Brewers Guild in support of local, independent breweries.

Counter Culture Brewery + Grille, which opened in mid-September, hosts a grand-opening celebration today. The new brewpub will tap a new beer, Encore American Golden Ale, a collaboration with Golden's Cannonball Creek Brewing. A portion of sales for the day will benefit Denver Inner City Parish Food Bank.

River North Brewery releases Nightmare Fuel and Barrel Aged Nightmare Fuel at noon. "Our coffee stout, using Logan House Coffee Company coffee, is dark and roasty with hints of chocolate and malt forward," the brewery says. It will be on tap and for sale in bottles to go at both taprooms. The first fifty people to purchase one bottle of both beers will get a limited-edition Nightmare Fuel mug to take home.

Empourium Brewing hosts Fresh-tober Fest, an Oktoberfest-style party featuring fresh-hopped beers from each of the five breweries located along Tennyson Street: Empourium, Call to Arms Brewing, Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe & Brewery, De Steeg Brewing and FlyteCo Brewing. There will be an outdoor stage with live local bands — Rose Finn, the Blowholes and Show and Tell — and food from Little Red's Kitchen. No tickets are required, and some of the proceeds will benefit the St. Francis Center.

Amalgam Brewing, at 6381 Beach Street, will host one of its occasional openings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be new blends on draft, guest taps, and a limited number of bottles for on site and to go.

EXPAND Little Machine Beer Company

Friday, October 18

Little Machine Beer Company taps Sweet Potato Stout during its Fourth Anniversary Appreciation Party from 7 to 11 p.m. "Local rock band Dead Pay Rent will be playing, and we'll have free beer for one hour at the start of the show," the brewery says. "No joke, for real. Free beer for an hour. We'll also be releasing hoodies with limited-edition anniversary artwork by BMX rider Preston Levi (Grindwheel Productions)."

Saturday, October 19

The Brewability Lab, which moved from east Denver to its new home in the former Brew on Broadway space in Englewood, 3445 South Broadway, will celebrate both its grand opening and its third anniversary.