Beer Calendar: Steins, Marzens and a Tennyson Street Brewery Crawl

Casey Brewing and Blending, which has been one of the premier makers of sour and wild ales since it opened on the outskirts of Glenwood Springs in 2014, finally has a tap room to call its own. Founded by Troy Casey, the brewery and blending company opened its new facility at 711 Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs last weekend.

The location, which was announced this past May, will serve more than just sours: Casey has said he plans to brew a wide variety of non-sour "clean beers," such as IPAs and stouts. The new tap room will give customers the opportunity to visit and drink Casey beers more often, since the original brewery was only open to the public twice per month.

Keep reading to see craft-beer events in the Denver area into late September.

Goldspot Brewing

Wednesday, September 4

Goldspot Brewing taps You Leave Me Peachless at 3 p.m. This IPA was made with 150 pounds of Palisade peaches and dry-hopped with Rakau and El Dorado. Goldspot describes it as "juicy, aromatic and balanced with just the right amount of bitterness."

Ratio Beerworks

Thursday, September 5

Ratio Beerworks taps Dimed Out Juicy Double IPA at noon. "Opening with luscious hints of peach and pineapple, and finishing deceptively smooth with rounded vanilla notes, Dimed Out showcases a fistful of hops, featuring a double dry-hop of Denali and Citra, and Mosaic," the brewery says.

EXPAND Seedstock Brewing

Friday, September 6

Seedstock Brewing taps a beer at 2 p.m. that has been months in the making. Barrel-Aged Dopplebock "is ruby red in color with aromatic notes of vanilla, oak and caramel," Seedstock says. "It is deliciously smooth, with hints of dates, plum and fig." The 10 percent ABV beer was brewed in collaboration with Laws Whiskey House, which provided the bourbon barrel, and Propagate Lab, which supplied the yeast. The original beer was tapped a few months ago; the barrel-aged version has been resting for six months.



Tivoli Brewing celebrates its sixth anniversary from 5 to 10 p.m. with a party featuring live music from Velvet Compass and Guerrilla Fanfare, Oktoberfest stein-holding contests, Gelande Quaffing and other beer games, Tivoli beers on the quad and other fun. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Little Machine Beer Company taps Tangerine Crushsicle Creamsicle, a 5.7 percent ABV beer made with real tangerine and real Madagascar vanilla beans. "It's orange and pairs well with a crushing defensive line," the brewery says, making it a great brew to enjoy during the Denver Broncos season opener on September 9.

Join Westfax Brewing in Lakewood at 2 p.m. for three canned beer releases. The first is its flagship Urban Lumberjack Hazy IPA, which was made with six hops varieties. The second is Spirit Animal Hazy IPA, a 6 percent ABV beer with tropical notes from Galaxy, Nelson Sauvin and Kohatu hops. The third beer is Blootylicious Blueberry Wheat.

New Image Brewing in Arvada will release Double Dry Hopped East Coast Transplant at 11 a.m. This version of the brewery's flagship IPA has a "new look, the same insane hop level, and ... all that sweet, sweet hop aroma and flavor you could want," the brewery says. It will be on draft and in cans to go.

Wiley Roots Brewing in Greeley will release two rare beers today. Vanilla Anonym is a imperial stout aged for eighteen months in Breckenridge Distillery Bourbon barrels with Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Beans. The 12 percent ABV beer is $15 per twelve-ounce can (see the brewery's Facebook page for a price explanation). The second beer is Nelson Sauvin Funk Yo Couch, a version of the brewery's award-winning, mixed-culture Brettanomyces saison that was dry-hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops.

FlyteCo Brewing

Saturday, September 7

With the openings of Flytco Brewing and Empourium Brewing on Tennyson Street in northwest Denver, the strip is now packed with five breweries. Four of them will participate in the Tennyson Street Brewery Crawl and Silent Auction from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include one beer at each brewery on the tour, a dinner buffet at the end from local restaurants, and a silent auction. The crawl kicks off at Call to Arms and then proceeds south to De Steeg at 2:50 p.m., Empourium at 3:40 p.m. and Flyteco at 4:30 p.m. for the dinner and silent auction. The event benefits Education First, helping underprivileged kids.

Diebolt Brewing hosts a can release party for Aumakua, a cloudy wheat beer brewed with li ming mui (sour plum) and liliko'i (passion fruit). There will be Hawaiian reggae from Eli Mac and food from Stokes Poke. Proceeds will benefit the Ocean Conservancy.

River North Brewery releases Yet Another Single Cask Imperial Stout at noon. "We scoured all of our stacks of barrels and found the perfect one to add Ghana chocolate to," the brewery says. It will be on tap at the brewery's Washington Street location and in a very limited number of bottles to go.

The Monkey Barrel celebrates its sixth anniversary starting at 7 p.m. with twenty beers from twenty different local breweries, and three cover bands playing songs from Rage Against The Machine, the Beastie Boys and Pearl Jam. There is a $6 cover charge.

"Put your Lederhosen on and get ready to fill up your stein," says Dry Dock Brewing, which will host its annual Docktoberfest Celebration at its South Dock location on East Hampden Avenue in Aurora. The day will be full of German food from Wing Hut, music by Polka Folka, and the special release of Docktoberfest Marzen, along with other German beers. There will also be a stein holding contest at 2 p.m.

Wibby Brewing in Longmont hosts its fourth anniversary party and annual Wibtoberfest autumn lager party starting at 11a.m. That's when "traditional alphorns will ring in the celebratory firkin tapping of our seasonal release, Wibtoberfest Märzen," which will be doled out free until the firkin runs dry, the brewery says. "Exclusive amounts of your favorite 2019 lager pastimes, brewed earlier this year, will be re-released hourly, including the barrel-aged goodness you've grown to love." There will also be many festive adult games like stein hoisting, hammerschlagen, hippity-hop relays, malt-sack races, keg bowling, one-legged flamingo stands, hula-hoop contests and bumper cars. There will also be tons of music, art, food, dancing, a free bicycle valet and a charity drive. Go to Wibby's Facebook page for all the details.

Strange Craft

Sunday, September 8

It's time to enjoy what your garden yielded this season, and Strange Craft Beer Company is hosting a party and potluck from 1 to 6 p.m. to do just that. Make your favorite dish from your garden or "bring your extras and swap with your fellow beer drinking green thumbs," the brewery says. To stay on theme, Strange will tap Zora, a pale ale made with rosemary, and a basil-infused version of its Kriek.

Friday, September 13

Strange Craft Beer Company will tap two fresh-hopped beers today when it opens at noon. The first is Fresh Hopped 1000 Barrels Imperial Pale Ale. The second is Heather's Ale, a fresh-hopped version of Strange's IPAphany, brewed with fifty pounds of freshly-harvested Cascade hops from Highwire Hop Farm in Paonia. It was named in honor of a friend of Strange Brewing who lost her battle with cancer.

Little Machine Beer Company taps Sparky Pale Ale, a 5.5 percent ABV beer brewed with Sultana, Mosaic and Citra hops. It has "pineapple and mango notes over a backdrop of citrus and pine," the brewery says.

Saturday, September 14

Woods Boss Brewing is excited to announce Woods Block '19, "a block party to promote local business and celebrate the community," it says. Taking place in the 2200 block of California Street, in front of the brewery, Woods Boss will feature live music starting at 11 a.m. from Jubilingo, Indigent Row, The Good Kind, Mile High Brass Band, Ben Hammond and Eric Lane Music. "We will be tapping special beers throughout the day including some from the year-long archives, a variety of small batches from the Sapling Series and some barrel aged releases," the brewery says. The party will also feature local businesses, food and charitable information from Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado. Go to Woods Boss's Facebook page for more info.

Join Ratio Beerworks as it says Prost! to the return of Stay Gold Oktoberfest Märzen and hosts an Oktoberfest party. There will be Axe Throwing, German fare from Matt's Snack Shack and Ratio Oktoberfest half-liter mugs available for a $10 keep-the-glass deal. Stay Gold is Ratio's take on the classic Bavarian Märzen lagers. Brewed with a blend of Pilsner, Munich and Vienna malts, it "exhibits biscuit-y, malt-forward notes and a ... crisp and clean finish," the brewery says.

Ursula Brewery will release three beers in cans starting at noon. They are: Colorado Buckeye Imperial Chocolate and Peanut Butter Stout (brewed in honor of the start of the college football season), Oktave Oktoberfest German Marzen, and Skyrocket '23 Pre-Prohibition Lager. The brewery will also have Colorado Buckeye Barrel-Aged Imperial Chocolate and Peanut Butter Stout for sale in 375ml bottles.

Ten FIDY is back at Oskar Blues, and as usual, it is coming with friends. The brewery's "titanic" and much-loved seasonal imperial stout "is loaded with inimitable flavors of chocolate-covered caramel and coffee and hide a hefty 65 IBUs underneath the smooth blanket of malt," Oskar Blues says. The 10.5 percent ABV beers is made with "enormous amounts of two-row malt, chocolate malt, roasted barley, flaked oats and hops." There will also be three variations on tap, including 2018 Barrel Aged Ten FIDY, Barrel Aged Three Wisemen and 2018 Double Barrel Aged Port Ten FIDY. The party takes place at Longmont's Tasty Weasel taproom.

Friday, September 20

Strange Craft Beer Company taps its famed Pumpkin Porter at noon. This 5.7 percent ABV beer was brewed with over 450 pounds of baking pumpkins and spices. It has "roasty, burnt chocolate and sweeter toffee-like notes," the brewery says

Saturday, September 21

"Strap on your lederhosen, dirndls and grown-up panties for an epic Denver Oktoberfest adventure." That's the word from Bierstadt Lagerhaus, which will launch the Bierstadt Munich Express, a roving tour through some of Denver's best beer destinations, followed by an Oktoberfest party back at Bierstadt/Rackhouse Pub. Things kick off at 11 a.m. when you'll get to try Bierstadt's Oktoberfest lager straight from the tank. Then head to Falling Rock Tap House for an Oktoberfest tapping at noon, and to Hops & Pie for similar fun at 1 p.m. After that, it's Goed Zuur at 2 p.m. and Finn's Manor at 3 p.m. By 4 p.m., you'll be returned to Bierstadt for the annual Drink RiNo Oktoberfest party where they can oompah the night away. Tickets are $60 and include a custom mug; five half-liter Oktoberfest pours (one per location), shuttle service between stops, a tour guide and entry to Drink RiNo Oktoberfest (a $20 value).Oktoberfest garb is highly recommended.