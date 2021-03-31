Beer Calendar: Drown That Baseball Backlash in Beer

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

It's the eve of Opening Day in Denver, a time when most baseball fans — and the state in general — turns to thoughts of renewal and optimism. It should be a good day, a hopeful one, especially as the world begins to slowly show signs of crawling out from under the weight of the pandemic. But baseball itself is rife with problems, and the Rockies — well, their ownership has once again shown its disdain for the fans.

This time around, though, there appears to be a groundswell of distaste for the way that management has handled its business (see: Nolan Arenado), to the point that many people — myself included — refuse to buy another ticket or another T-shirt (or put another dollar in the Monforts' pockets) until there is change. That is extra sad, since Coors Field will once again be allowing a limited number of fans to attend in person.

How is the beer world showing its displeasure? Dry Dock Brewing produced a video encouraging people to watch the game on TV rather than attend in person (and to pick up some free Cracker Jack with the purchase of certain six-packs; see below) that includes these lyrics to the tune of "Take Me out to the Ball Game":

We won’t be out at the ball game, We won’t be out with the crowd, We want Dry Dock with our Cracker Jacks, We don’t care if we ever go back. ‘Cause it’s hard to root for the Rockies, dumping the team's biggest name. And we want to drink Dry Dock beer watching the ol' ball game!

in order to buy the team. “Denver deserves winning baseball. We love this city and feel that enjoying baseball is one of the things that makes living in Denver really amazing," the brewery says “That’s why we are asking Colorado Rockies fans everywhere to come together so that we can put together an offer for the Monforts to consider.”

If that insurmountable task fails by May 1, however, DBC will donate 100 percent of what has been contributed to local nonprofits, "with a focus on providing relief to hospitality workers facing hardship from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic." So it's a win either way you look at it.

Wednesday, March 31

New cans: Baere Brewing has just released two new beers in cans. The first, Riwakabout IPA, is a hazy IPA made with rare Riwaka hops from New Zealand, along with Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo. The second, It Is What It Is, is a hazy IPA made with Citra, Amarillo and Mosaic hops, along with blood oranges.

Copper Kettle Brewing taps a firkin of the Lord of the Rings-themed Gondor Calls for Ale. The 6 percent ABV beer is a milkshake IPA made with lactose, guava and mango.

Cerebral Brewing releases Critical Space, a hazy 9-percent ABV double IPA made with Colorado wildflower honey, along with CTZ, Citra, El Dorado and Sabra hops. It is available on draft and in cans to go.

Twisted Pine Brewing in Boulder will reopen for on-site dining after a long pandemic-related hiatus. The brewery will have a limited menu of pizza, wings and pretzels. In addition, Cerise, a 6.4 percent ABV cherry sour, will be tapped. This kettle-soured wheat beer is made with sweet cherry juice.

Thursday, April 1

Baseball is back — though not really in Denver, where the ownership of the Colorado Rockies has betrayed its fan base over and over, most recently by sending Nolan Arenado to St. Louis. Still, there will be a game — and if you bring your Opening Day ticket to Factotum Brewhouse, you can get a BOGO beer deal.

Dry Dock Brewing has also noticed that the Rockies aren't exactly going to be fun to watch, so the brewery is offering a Home Run package that fans can pick up at the brewery and take home. It includes free Cracker Jack along with a six-pack of Dry Dock's Peanut Butter Porter. Customers will also have the opportunity to have their picture taken with (a life-sized cutout of) former Rockies great Nolan Arenado.

Great Divide will open its Arapahoe Street taproom at 10 a.m. for those looking to do baseball in LoDo. The brewery taps Tropical Kettle Sour and Mendoza Lime Lager. There will also be a one-off, very limited Great Divide Colorado baseball-themed T-shirt available for purchase at the taproom.

Baere Brewing releases a fresh round of From Alanis, With Love — a pilsner. The brewery will also have fresh cans of Totes Hops, Totes Pops, along with a limited run of Totes glassware.

Friday, April 2

Seedstock Brewery releases two new beers in limited bomber bottles ahead of its fifth anniversary. The first, Grandpa’s Pipe Smoked Brown Ale, "starts with rich malty sweetness and moves into a relaxing smoke that reminds you of Grandpa’s pipe," the brewery says. "This subtle beer is all about sitting back and enjoying the simple life." The second beer, Trippin' Wth Grandma, is a Belgian-style beer aged on oak soaked in orange liqueur. "It's sunset-orange in color, with an aroma of oranges and dried apricot. It has a rich oak mouthfeel and finishes dry and warm," the brewery says. Order online.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus taps two "collabieration" beers, a hoppy table saison and a hoppy table lager, made in partnership with Amalgam Brewing. Bierstadt opens at noon.

Little Machine Beer Company brings back So Exotic Margarita Gose, its 4.8 percent ABV soured, salted wheat beer with lime, lemon, orange and coriander.

The Empourium Brewing releases All My Circuits Coconut IPA. "This easy-drinking 5.8 percent ABV IPA brewed with liquid coconut will have you feeling like you are hanging on the beach in the tropics," the brewery says. There will also be a keep-the-glass deal and food from Little Red's Kitchen.

New Image Brewing releases the latest in its Pure Isolate double IPA series. This version, at 9.5 percent ABV, was made with hop oil extracts, known as terpenes, from Talus, Simcoe and Mosaic hops from Oast House Oils. The beer has "concentrated juicy, tropical, citrus and stone fruit flavors and aromas," the brewery says.

Saturday, April 3

Landlocked Ales in Lakewood taps a collaboration beer it made with several other breweries (Evergreen Brewery, Mother Tucker Brewing and Coal Mine Avenue Brewing), along with the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit that advocates for women in beer. Gettin' Caught in the Grain is a piña colada-inspired saison that was brewed with fresh shredded coconut and a special Pink Boots blend of hops that give off pineapple notes.

Sunday, April 4

Factotum Brewhouse brings back its Worst F'ing Easter Egg Hunt Ever starting at 2 p.m. Here's the story: "After getting completely skewered online from holier-than-thou post-church attendees in 2018 after the 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt (in which we apparently did not provide enough free candy and were unable to predict the popularity of our little, family, community event), we quickly pivoted in 2019 to create the Worst F'ing Easter Egg Hunt Ever," the brewery says. "How does it work? The purchase of a full pour of any beer equals one reach into our Easter Egg basket. Eggs may contain candy, coupons for a free beer or swag, or you might get lucky and pick the one special egg that contains a free small-batch brew session with our brewing team (value: $295). This Easter Egg Hunt is so bad that there is actually no hunt involved at all; just drinking and a little egg gambling."

Monday, April 5

The Odell Brewing Sloan's Lake Brewhouse opens its doors to the public for the first time at 11 a.m., joining Odell's headquarters in Fort Collins and a second taproom and brewery in the River North Arts District. The taproom will serve handcrafted pizzas — the first time that the 32-year-old brewery has served food. The space, at 1625 Perry Street, features a ten-barrel pilot system that will be used to brew new or experimental beers that will only be available at the Sloan's Lake Brewhouse. Odell will also have its flagships available as part of 32 taps, half on the main floor and half on the rooftop patio overlooking Sloan's Lake.

Wednesday, April 7

Comrade Brewing will tap its gold-medal GABF-winning More Dodge Less Ram IPA. The 7.8 percent ABV beer is a stronger version of the brewery's flagship Superpower IPA — and with more dry-hopping. Since the brewery is also participating in Colorado Pint Day, a fundraiser for the Colorado Brewers Guild, you can get a beer and keep the commemorative glass for $1 more.

Platt Park Brewing taps the next beer in its Neon Nectar smoothie sour series. This time, the sour ale "is packed with insane amounts of mango and pineapple purée," along with Ugandan vanilla and habanero chiles to give it some serious spice. Platt Park is participating in Colorado Pint Day, so you get a glass for free with the beer.

Friday, April 9

Did you miss The Empourium Brewing's first anniversary? So did they — since we were all in lockdown. But you can help mark its second anniversary today and tomorrow by trying two new beers. Today, Empourium releases FAH-Q American Barleywine, which has "all the malty goodness you expect complimented with a good amount of hop presence from the Chinook, Mosaic and Saaz," the brewery says. On Saturday, Empourium releases Beer Bust New England-Style IPA, which was loaded with Huell Melon and Cashmere hops and rounded out with more than 1.5 pounds per barrel of mango purée. There will also be food, raffles and merchandise.

Little Machine Beer Company taps Status Effect, a New England-style IPA made with Mandarina Bavaria and Huell Melon hops.

Slush season returns to Wiley Roots Brewing in Greeley to herald the return of warm weather. To celebrate, the brewery is hosting a weekend-long Slush Kickoff Party featuring its line of fruity Slush beers along with the frozen on-site versions it kicks up in its two slushy machines. "If you haven’t tried our Slush series, imagine a boozy play on America’s favorite drive-in beverage — light, fruity, bold and refreshing," the brewery says.