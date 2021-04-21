Beer Calendar: A Luau, Fruit Beers and Springtime Haze for Days

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Festivals and events of all kinds are returning this spring and summer as organizers tentatively schedule dates — with the hope that they won't have to cancel them again. This includes the beer world, where festivals involve close encounters with other humans, sometimes indoors, and require mask removal for drinking.

One of the first to set a date, this one all the way out into the fall, is Greeley's WeldWerks Brewing, which announced Monday that it plans to bring back its signature WeldWerks Invitational on Saturday, October 30; ticket information and other details will be available in the coming months.

“Given what we know today with the current pace of vaccinations, tentative timelines from the state on eased restrictions and the steady decline in cases here in Weld County and Colorado, we’re very optimistic that we can safely move forward,” says Neil Fisher, WeldWerks co-owner and head brewer, adding that it's impossible to be certain about the "state of things" come October. "WeldWerks will be diligently monitoring county and state COVID-19 guidelines in the coming months to ensure that the festival will be safe for all involved."

The festival will include 45 of the country’s best or geekiest breweries pouring rare or highly sought-after beers; they include Horus Aged Ales, Jester King, Side Project Brewing, HOMES Brewery and Ology Brewing. It will also serve as a major fundraiser for Weld County charities; in 2019, WeldWerks donated $50,000.

Keep reading to see craft-beer tappings and events through the end of April.

Cerebral Brewing

Wednesday, April 21

Copper Kettle Brewing taps a new fruit firkin each Wednesday this month. This time around, it's Blackberry Hefeweizen, which is the brewery's traditional German-style Hefe with blackberry purée.

Cerebral Brewing releases Forbidden Idol: Mai Tai, a version of its Tiki Sour series, in cans and on draft. The brewery will also have fresh cans of Muscle Memory Pale Ale available.

Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Friday, April 23

For the first time, Copper Kettle Brewing releases its Cherry Basil Blonde Ale in cans. This 5.3 percent seasonal has been a longtime favorite since it was first debuted at Collaboration Fest a number of years ago.

Little Machine Beer Company taps Sweetie Baby We Like Parties, a West Coast-style IPA brewed with Sultana and Amarillo hops. The taproom opens at 11 a.m.

Our Mutual Friend Brewing and Wild Provisions Beer Project have teamed up with Brazil's Koala San Brew to create Amigos de Longo Data, a collaboration "inspired by our respective passions for mixed microbes, oak and time," the breweries says. "This fermentation is the result of turbid-mashed, 100 percent Colorado wort, chilled for an evening in our koelschip atop aged whole-cone Simcoe hops. Fermented and matured in fresh Chardonnay barrels for a year with our house culture, this cooperative project was bottled in March 2020. After twelve months of conditioning within the glass, this wild beer presents big aromas of dried orange peel, apricot, aged-hop diesel-funk, and gooseberry/white wine grapes. Naturally conditioned with orange-blossom honey." The beer is available today at Our Mutual Friend and tomorrow, April 24, at Wild Provisions in Boulder.

New Image Brewing in Arvada re-releases Creamsicle Fluffy Milkshake IPA, a collaboration with More Brewing out of the Chicago suburbs. The two breweries have done several collabs, and this was the most requested, New Image says. Made with orange zest, vanilla and lactose, it's "the popsicle flavor you love in the IPA form that drinks like a dream." Available in cans, you can pre-order this beer starting on April 21.

EXPAND Denver Beer Co.

Saturday, April 24

Denver Beer Co. brings back its Maui Express Luau this year in person from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all three of its locations in Denver and Arvada. The party celebrates the return of Maui Express Coconut IPA, a 6.6 percent ABV summer seasonal brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops, along with shredded coconut. "Each taproom will have a luau-themed menu including a pig roast at South Downing Street, Hawaiian burgers from The Mighty in Olde Town Arvada, and a special menu from the Pico Arepas food truck at Platte Street," the brewery says.

River North Brewery took its flagship Hazy IPA and quadruple-dry-hopped it with all four hop varieties in the original to create QDH Mountain Haze. It is "packed full of grapefruit, orange and lots of fruitiness that masks the massive amounts of hops that were added to this beautifully hazy brew," the brewery says. The beer will be available at 1 p.m. at both taprooms in cans and on draft. Both locations will have food trucks on site.

Peak View Brewing in Greenwood Village celebrates its two-year anniversary this weekend with a new beer, a bottle release, brewery tours, food trucks, music and custom T-shirts.

Westfax Brewing hosts a triple can release of: Spirit Guide No. 8, a 7.1 percent ABV hazy IPA made with Citra Cryo, Calista and Centennial hops; Save the Pale Ales, a 5.4 percent beer featuring Nelson Sauvin and Galaxy hops; and Fountain Beer, a pilsner fermented with kveik yeast.

EXPAND Barrels & Bottles Brewery

Friday, April 30

Woods Boss Brewing will squeeze its enormous double IPA, Don't Mess With the Trail God, into cans for the first time for a release today at noon. This "big, chewy beer is surprisingly dry and generously hopped with Citra, Centennial, Columbus, Eldorado and Southern Cross hops," the brewery says.

Little Machine Beer Company taps Too Too Low Low Italian-style Pilsner. The lager was dry-hopped with Nelson Sauvin and Saphir to give it an unusual note.

Barrels & Bottles Brewery in Golden kicks off a three-day celebration for the one-year anniversary of its second location at Camp George West. The location opened during the beginning of the pandemic, so this will also serve as a grand-opening event. There will be food, music and specials all weekend. There will also be special beer releases, including Anniversary Rye Strong Ale aged in Laws bourbon barrels, and collaborations with

Cannonball Creek Brewing and Joyride Brewing.

Saturday, May 1

Comrade Brewing taps May Day Maibock at noon. Hopped with nothing but Mount Hood hops, this 8.2 percent ABV German-style spring seasonal was lagered for fourteen weeks and "delivers a slightly sweet malt flavor with hints of toasted grains, fresh baked bread and delicate floral hops," the brewery says.

Cerveceria Colorado celebrates its three-year anniversary by releasing a new beer called Mango Rico, an IPA brewed with ripe mango. There will also be Mexican games, fare, music and giveaways.