Beer Calendar: These Breweries Will Get You Home for the Holidays

A pair of new beers from two different brewery partnerships will help raise money to support people affected by the devastating East Troublesome Fire, which destroyed nearly 600 buildings over 200,000 acres on both sides of the Continental Divide in October, and forced 35,000 people to evacuate their homes.

The first beer is East Troublesome Pale Ale, which will be brewed by six different breweries in the Grand County area. All proceeds will be donated to The Grand Foundation, which supports people affected by the fire. Fraser River Beer, Hideaway Park Brewing, Camber Brewing, Grand Adventure Brewing, Big Trout Brewing and The Peak Bistro and Brewery have all brewed a batch or plan to do so. Root Shoot Malting, the Colorado Hop Company, and Propagate Lab are donating 100 percent of the grains, hops and yeast.

The second beer is Restoration and Regrowth, a collaboration spearheaded by Peculier Ales in Windsor that will raise funds for Larimer County United Way, Grand County Relief Fund and the firefighters who lost their homes in the East Troublesome Fire. The participating breweries are Weldwerks Brewing, 4 Noses Brewing, Landlocked Ales and New Image Brewing. Proximity Malt and Inland Yeast provided ingredients. All of these breweries either have this hazy IPA or sale now or will have it soon.

Keep reading for all of this week's tappings.

Launch Pad Brewery

Wednesday, December 16

Launch Pad Brewery continues its holiday tradition of releasing eight limited-edition holiday brews. Each beer will be available on draft and in three hundred stove pipe cans to go. The first beer in the Eight Crazy Nights series is Hangover Special, a rye whiskey barrel-aged brown ale with chai spices and cold brewed espresso. On Thursday, Launch Pad will release Santa Afterhours, a bourbon barrel-aged smoked porter with cherries and vanilla beans. Then it's Office Holiday Party, a saison aged on bourbon-soaked oak with cherries and oranges. Go to Launch Pad's Facebook page to find the rest of the rundown.

Cerebral Brewing releases cans of Abstract Now Double IPA, which was made with Taiheke, Galaxy and Citra hops. The brewery also has fresh cans of Rare Trait, its flagship hazy IPA.

Copper Kettle Brewing continues its 12 Days of Firkins tapping series, unveiling a new and unusual beer each day. For today, the brewery will have a rauchbier, followed by Cafe Con Leche tomorrow.

EXPAND Comrade Brewing

Thursday, December 17

Comrade Brewing is tapping a new version of its 9.9 percent ABV Quit Stalin Russian Imperial Stout each Thursday in December at 2 p.m. This week's flavor is Maple Coffee Quit Stalin.

Factotum Brewhouse hosts a pop-up by Pho King Rapidos, a food truck that offers modern takes on Vietnamese dishes as well as take-home pho kits (you'll need to pre-order these). Factotum will have beer pairing suggestions.

EXPAND Denver Beer Co.

Friday, December 18

Little Machine Beer Company hosts a double tapping. The first beer is the return of That’s my Yam Sweet Potato Stout, a 5.9 percent ABV seasonal. The second is Beer Acquisition Syndrome, a 6.5 percent ABV West Coast-style IPA brewed with Trident and Simcoe hops.

Ratio Beerworks taps whatever is left of its Genius Wizard Barrel-Aged Stout and some variants. All of this year's beers were aged in a combo of Laws Whiskey House bourbon and rye whiskey barrels. In addition to the straight version, there is Coconut Vanilla, Maple Pecan, and newcomer Mayan Chocolate Genius Wizard.

If you like Christmas caroling, then head o'er the hills to Denver Beer Co., which releases Home for the Holidays White IPA while hosting carolers from 6 to 8 p.m. To-go customers can also take home sugar cookie decorating kits with their Crowlers. For on-site guests, there will be mulled Apple Jack Ale with cinnamon sticks and spices warmed over propane flames in open kegs on the patio; the drink will be served in DBC mugs.

Platt Park Brewing releases bottles of Humble Hive, a Belgian-style tripel that was aged in Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin barrels for one year. "Barr Hill's Tom Cat Gin is an award-winning gin made in Vermont using raw honey from the distiller's farm. Barr Hill takes their original gin and ages it four to six months in American Oak barrels," the brewery says. "This beer has amazing earthy, floral and juniper aromas and taste."

Cerebral Brewing hosts an online bottle release starting at 10 a.m. There will be three beers available. The first is Mysterious Forces, a blend of three different rye barrel-aged beers with added toasted coconut, hazelnut, vanilla and lactose. The second is Deep Space Brain Freeze, an imperial milk stout collaboration with Equilibrium Brewery. The third is In the Shallows, a sour ale collab with The Rare Barrel that was aged in oak barrels with coconut, pineapple, tangerine an nutmeg.

4 Noses Brewing releases four big beers online and in the taproom. The first is À La Carte, a 10.5 percent ABV imperial stout brewed with toasted coconut, raw coconut and cacao. "Brewed with a rich malt bill setting the stage for the luxurious coconut and cacao ingredients, we went all out with this recipe, adding over 350 pounds of coconut to the tank," the brewery says. "The toasted coconut brings a sensational natural sweetness to the rich chocolate flood from the cacao." The other three are: Single Barrel Select, a 15.2 percent ABV stout aged in whiskey barrels; Colombian Rum BMF, an uncarbonated imperial stout aged in Colombian rum casks; and Coconut Velvet, an IPA brewed with raw coconut, toasted coconut, vanilla and lactose.

Rail's End Beer Company in Broomfield will release its final beer of the year. Benny's Black IPA "has malt flavors of roast coffee and dark chocolate with contributing hop flavors such as earthy, floral, and citrusy (lemon, orange, grapefruit)," the brewery says. The Pile High Burger truck will be out front.

Westfax Brewing

Saturday, December 19

Do you want to forget 2020? So does Briar Common Brewery + Eatery, which is why the brewpub created Amnesia Wood-Aged Imperial Stout. Weighing in a hefty 13 percent ABV, and infused with a touch of tart cherry, this smooth beer will help you say,"2020? What 2020? I don't remember a damn thing."

Denver Beer Co. brings back Bourbon Barrel Churro Stout, this time in bomber bottles. Embodying the flavors of Mexico's favorite fried treat, the beer is brewed with chocolate malt, roasted barley, oats, and lactose sugar. It is then aged with cinnamon and vanilla beans for six months in Old Elk bourbon barrels, "creating a delightfully flavorful beer with a smooth finish," the brewery says. The 10.5 percent ABV beer has been available on Denver Beer Co.'s website and is available for pick-up today. A small amount will hit a few liquor stores.

Dos Luces Brewing's annual Summer Solstice (in Peru) celebration will look a little different this year as the chicha and pulque producer can't crank up the heat, break out the kiddie pool, and pretend it's in South America for the day. But Dos Luces will have a special bottle release, Pomegranate Tùpac Amaru III, a variation on its barrel-aged Imperial Chicha. Pomegranate Tùpac was aged in Colombian rum barrels, with Palo Santo wood staves. At 11% ABV, "the flavors are rich and just a touch boozy," the brewery says. It will be available in 22-ounce bottles only, and in limited quantities.

Westfax Brewing releases two beers in cans. Blootycakes is a blueberry maple wheat beer brewed to replicate the flavors of blueberry pancakes. The brewery also has a West Coast IPA made with spruce tips.

Cellar West Artisan Ales in Lafayette has made its first double IPA, Desired Effect. Brewed with "a simple but particular base of Golden Promise malt and American two-row barley, modern Pacific Northwest hops are the star here — Citra, Mosaic and Idaho 7," the brewery says. "Pouring with a beautiful sunny golden hue, Desired Effect opens up with huge aromatics of grapefruit zest and ripe mango, followed by flavors of island papaya, juicy blueberries, and light pine with a dry, pleasantly bitter finish. The 8.2 percent ABV West Coast double IPA is available in four-packs of sixteen-ounce cans.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Sunday, December 20

Bierstadt Lagerhaus unites with Goed Zuur and some local artisans for a socially distanced, mask-wearing holiday market and beer release. This is your chance to get Bierstadt's newest lager, Snüpinator Doppelbock, along with some brunch bites and last-minute shopping from local makers. Tickets are required for this event (get the details, along with the list of vendors, on Bierstadt's Facebook page) and include a two-hour window of time, beer and food like Italian tacos, and banana bread and Nutella sandwiches.

Monday, December 21

Ursula Brewery brings back its Sacred Fire outdoor event with vintage bottles of Sacred Fire from 2017 and 2018. "As most know, this is the party and the beer when we do the 'hot poker' treatment while standing around fires and celebrating the Winter Solstice," Ursula says. The beer is on draft and in limited 375ml bottles.

Wednesday, December 23

For the final day of its 12 Days of Firkins countdown, Copper Kettle Brewing taps 6-Inch Ribbon Curls. "This beer was brewed by one of our bartenders, Rocky, and the name '6-Inch Ribbon Curls' comes from the beloved movie, Elf," Copper Kettle says. The beer is a chocolate and raspberry stout with vanilla.