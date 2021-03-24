Beer Calendar: Westfax, WeldWerks Celebrate Anniversaries With New Brews

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

The Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar in Buena Vista will finally reopen on Wednesday, March 31, after having been closed for more than a year rather than operate under pandemic-related capacity restrictions. Located inside a historic building in town, the bar is a favorite with both locals and road-tripping beer geeks from Denver.

“We are so excited to finally reopen the Jailhouse!" owner Sarah Stewart wrote in a statement. "It has been a long year filled with uncertainty and unknowns on if we would ever be able to open our doors. The Jailhouse is a gathering place, a space for our community to come together. And a very small space. The previous capacity restrictions made it very difficult for us to justify operating.”

But the reopening will be temporary, as Stewart and her husband, Shane, have decided to move out of their cozy but tiny building (it's less than 1,000 square feet) and into a much larger, two-story (but still historic) building at 113 North Railroad Street — just off Buena Vista's Main Street. As a result, the Jailhouse will close again on May 10 and reopen sometime after that in the new location. The new bar will still be craft-beer focused, but with more taps, more wine, and with the addition of spirits and cocktails.

Keep reading to see craft-beer tappings and events into early April.

Cerebral Brewing

Wednesday, March 24

Copper Kettle Brewing taps a firkin of Dark Star Black IPA at 2 p.m. as part of its monthly firkin program. This one "is roasty up front and finishes with a hoppy" zing, the brewery says.

Cerebral Brewing has fours beers available in cans. They are Trade Secrets Vol. 2, an 8.3 percent ABV double IPA collaboration with WeldWerks brewed with Nelson Sauvin, Citra and Idaho 7 hops; Ornamental Detail, a mixed-culture collaboration with Solemn Oath Brewery that includes green Rooibos tea and apricot; Inhabited Form, the brewery's 5.8 percent ABV dry-hopped foeder-aged oat lager; and Chromosphere, a 5.9 percent ABV gose made with grapefruit, blood orange, key lime and sea salt.

Spice Trade Brewing taps Colorado Black IPA. Brewed and dry-hopped with 100 percent Cascade hops from Paonia's Highwire Hops, the beer is "dark, roasty and bursting with citrus hop magic," the brewery says.

Westfax Brewing

Friday, March 26

Little Machine Beer Company taps Fun City 2021 Oatmeal Session IPA, which was brewed with Motueka, Mosaic and Cascade hops. The brewery calls it "the official beer of the end of winter."

Westfax Brewing kicks off a weekend-long anniversary celebration by releasing three beers: Double Dry Hopped Urban Lumberjack Hazy IPA; Blackberry, Coffee & Vanilla Beta Wave, which was aged in bourbon barrels for fifteen months and infused with Sweet Bloom coffee; and bottles of 2020 Beta Wave, which was aged in bourbon barrels for twelve months. There will also be new merchandise, a keep-the-glass deal and food.

Woods Boss Brewing releases the latest canned beer in its rotating hazy IPA series. Find Your Path was brewed with Pilsner and dextrine malts, oats, wheat, and Mosaic and Citra hops.

Strange Craft Beer Company taps Brass Band Funk Barrel-Aged Belgian Blonde. This 6.6 percent ABV Belgian blonde was aged in red-wine barrels with several strains of Brettanomyces. "The result is complex funk meets sweet gold with a hint of Belgian esters," the brewery says.

New Image Brewing has a new version of its Double Double series available. This time, the 9.5 percent ABV double IPA was double-dry-hopped with Citra and Citiva. "Two is pretty much always better than one, and that’s the idea behind our double-dry-hopped double IPA series — combine two hops for unique flavors and then crank that up to eleven with a huge amount of dry-hopping with those two hops," the brewery says. "This time out, we’re putting the citrus/peach of one of our favorite hops, Citra, along with a hop that’s new to us, Citiva. This one kicks up the peach flavors but also a little lime and some tropical flavors."

Luki Brewery and 4 Noses Brewing release their Pink Boots Society collaboration, Pink Cyclone, using a hop blend from Yakima Chief Hops that includes Cashmere, Ahtanum, Citra, Loral and Sabro. Each year, Yakima Chief creates a new blend for the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit that advocates for women in beer. "Pink Cyclone pays homage to PBS in both name and beer, with a whirlwind of hop additions added every five minutes to a Belgian Wit malt bill and an additional dry hop a week later to provide a delicious White IPA with tons of hop character and tropical, citrus and herbal notes," Luki says. One dollar from each pint will be donated to the PBS Boulder chapter.

Copper Kettle Brewing taps a new beer, Italian Pilsner, at noon. "This hop-forward Italian pilsner ... drinks similar to an India pale lager," the brewery says. It is available on draft and to go.

Westbound & Down Brewing unveils the 2021 vintage of its Double Barrel Louie English Style Barleywine. It will be available in bottles to go (with a very small amount on draft). Aged eleven months in both Elijah Craig bourbon barrels and in Sauternes barrels from the Graves section of Bordeaux, this GABF award-winning barleywine "blends the famed Maris Otter and Golden Promise of the UK in such huge proportions that it brings notes of sweet fig, toffee, and Rolo [candy], along with dark fruit with oak tannin and vanilla," the Idaho Springs brewery says. "Every year this beer is inspired by blending traditional bourbon barrels with a unique barrel we believe will individually highlight the nuances of English barleywine and its yeast character. As in all years, we use the same yeast that produces our favorite Fuller’s Vintage Ale."

WeldWerks Brewing would be hosting a mega sixth-anniversary party today, but instead the Greeley brewery is noting this year's milestone with a special Sixth Anniversary Six-Pack, along with a Golden Ticket giveaway. The six-pack, which is available to buy online and will also hit distribution in Denver, includes three exclusive beers (Peanut Butter Achromatic, Coconut Achromatic and Extra Extra EXTRA Juicy Bits) and three crowd favorites (Advanced Fluid Dynamics, Blueberry Cobbler Berliner and Froot Camp Strawberry Banana). WeldWerks is also hiding ten Golden Tickets in random six-packs released from the taproom. "The lucky golden ticket recipients will receive one free bottle of every WeldWerks Barrel-Aged Beer Release for the next year, beginning with our March release through the end of 2021," the brewery says. "These golden tickets will only be found in the six-packs sold from our taproom."

Saturday, March 27

Westfax Brewing continues its five-year anniversary celebration by releasing three cans: Triple Hazy IPA, Mango Cilantro Gose and a Vienna lager made with kveik yeast. There will also be two small-batch releases, a keep-the-glass deal, and food from Basic Kneads.

EXPAND Copper Kettle Brewing

Wednesday, March 31

Copper Kettle Brewing taps a firkin of the Lord of the Rings-themed Gondor Calls for Ale. The 6 percent ABV beer is a milkshake IPA made with lactose, guava and mango.

Wednesday, April 7

Comrade Brewing will tap its gold-medal GABF-winning More Dodge Less Ram IPA. The 7.8 percent ABV beer is a stronger version of the brewery's flagship Superpower IPA — and with more dry-hopping. Since the brewery is also participating in Colorado Pint Day, you can get a beer and keep the glass for $1 more.

Platt Park Brewing taps the next beer in its Neon Nectar smoothie sour series. This time, the sour ale "is packed with insane amounts of mango and pineapple purée," along with Ugandan vanilla and habanero chiles to give it some serious spice. Platt Park is participating in Colorado Pint Day, so you get a glass for free with the beer.

Friday, April 9

Slush season returns to Wiley Roots Brewing in Greeley to herald the return of warm weather. To celebrate, the brewery is hosting a weekend-long Slush Kickoff Party featuring its line of fruity Slush beers along with the frozen on-site versions it kicks up in its two slushie machines. "If you haven’t tried our Slush series, imagine a boozy play on America’s favorite drive-in beverage — light, fruity, bold, and refreshing," the brewery says.