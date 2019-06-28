The Five Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

If your tastes run to the lighthearted, you can shop and shimmy while sipping on whatever strikes your fancy this weekend; if you're feeling a tad more serious, think farms and fundraisers. Either way, we've got five great food and drink events for any state of mind, plus a trio of happenings to plan for in July and August.

EXPAND Friday Night Bazaar always includes a few trips to the bar. Danielle Lirette

Friday, June 28

Summer means farm dinners — on urban, suburban and rural farms and ranches across the state. This Friday, June 28, Pastures of Plenty, at 4039 Ogallala Road in Longmont, kicks off its summer farm dinner series. From 6 to 9:30 p.m., the table will be set for a five-course Greek dinner, with mezze, local lamb, spanakopita and honey cake piled high on platters. While a welcome cocktail is included in the ticket price of $85, the rest of the meal is BYOB, so you can pair your dishes with whatever strikes your fancy: wine, beer, cider or even batched cocktails. Guests will also go home with a bouquet of flowers grown on the farm. Reserve your spot on the farm's website, where you can find details on upcoming dinners through October.

Start the weekend with baubles and beverages at Friday Night Bazaar, which begins its weekly summer run on June 28 at Ironton Distillery, 3636 Chestnut Place. The four-year-old market is open from 5 to 10 p.m., with local makers, designers and vendors selling wares alongside cocktails, beer, wine and cider from the Distillery's bar and food from Mountain Crust Catering. And while admission to the market is free, you can save some coin by buying a food and drink package ($15 or $60) in advance on Eventbrite. (Our advice: Before purchasing, ask yourself how many drinks you'll need to guzzle before you willingly spend $11 on a bar of soap). The Bazaar will run weekly through the summer months; keep abreast of dates and locations on its Facebook page.

EXPAND Ales and ass and brews and boobs at Diebolt benefit the upcoming Colorado Burlesque Festival. Courtesy 5280 Burlesque

Saturday, June 29

Here's hoping the second weekend of summer is warmer than the first (which required wintry woolen hats for a beer on the patio). But even if the skies stay steely gray and the mercury never rises above 65, you can still get a taste of the islands at Jax Glendale's Lolo Party on Saturday, June 29. Starting when the doors open at 10 a.m., the fish house at 650 South Colorado Boulevard will be channeling a lolo (a small, local Caribbean restaurant serving up traditional fare) with its $44 lolo platter piled high with jerk ribs, spiny lobster, citrus chicken, pasta salad and slaw; the bar will also be serving a pair of rum punches and discounted Dark and Stormy cocktails. If parting with a few Andrew Jacksons for food and booze is a little daunting, consider the alternative: a $1,000 plane ticket and a new swimsuit. Details are up on the restaurant's website.

What could be better than beers and boobs? Not much, which is why Diebolt Brewing's partnership with 5280 Burlesque on Saturday, June 29 is the best, bounciest brewery bash we've heard of in ages. From 8 to 10 p.m., a parade of lovely ladies will take to the taproom at 3855 Mariposa Street for striptease and suds; there will also be a silent auction benefiting July's Colorado Burlesque Festival. While admission to the show is technically free, better to pony up the suggested $5 donation for a night of bosoms, boas and brews. Details are up on the 5280 Burlesque Facebook page.

EXPAND Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger owner Juan Padro is raising money to install a water treatment system in his dad's hometown. Danielle Lirette

Sunday, June 30

Denver restaurateur Juan Padro (Bar Dough, Morin, Señor Bear) has been an outspoken advocate for Puerto Rico since 2017's Hurricane Maria, traveling to the island to deliver supplies in the aftermath of the storm's damage. And in honor of his late father, Padro is opening the doors to Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger, 1556 Raleigh Street, on Sunday, June 30, for a celebration of his dad's life and a fundraiser for Water Is Life, an organization working to provide safe drinking water to a billion people around the globe by the end of 2020. (Astute readers will note that's a mere eighteen months away — another reason to attend.) Half of all booze sales throughout the day (doors open at 10 a.m.) will go to the nonprofit, and from 6 to 10 p.m., all funds raised via silent auction and raffle will be donated toward the goal of funding a solar-powered water treatment system in the elder Padro's home town of Yauco. Visit Tap & Burger's Facebook page for further details on the event.

Keep reading for future food and drink events.

EXPAND One of the many Slow Food Nations' snails. Linnea Covington

Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21

Slow Food Nations appeals to everyone (except, perhaps, unrepentant fast-food aficionados). The international food fest kicks off its third year in town on Friday, July 19, and will run nearly forty chef demos, lectures, workshops, parties and dinners — plus the enormous Taste Marketplace, with over 100 vendors hawking their wares and handing out samples — through Sunday, July 21. About half the events taking place around town (but mainly around Larimer Square at Larimer and 14th streets) are free, but the rest require tickets, which start at $20. Visit the Slow Food Nations website to see the whole weekend's schedule and make sure you nab tickets for your can't-miss events.

EXPAND This little piggy is being put to his highest and best use. Heritage Fire by Cochon555

Sunday, August 11

If you missed June's Heritage Fire event in Snowmass, you've got a mulligan, because on Sunday, August 11, the organizer, Cochon555, is hosting an encore presentation at Stem Ciders' Acreage, 1380 Horizon Drive in Lafayette. Whether it was the timing of the event or the your inability to get mountain lodging during Aspen Food & Wine that derailed your desire to feast on whole beasts roasted over open flame, you've got a second chance to enjoy expansive views and delicious food, wine and craft beer from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets ($150 to $200) are on sale now on Cochon's website, where the participating chefs should be posted soon. What we're hoping to see (in addition to the smoke that definitely signals fire)? Some of Colorado's skillful female chefs rounding out the all-male lineup that was our only complaint about the June event.

EXPAND Tacos before bros. Danielle Lirette

Saturday, August 17

Tacolandia returns to Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Avenue, for a fourth year on Saturday, August 17, celebrating food, art, music and culture. Join us in honoring that great Mexican invention, the taco, in its many forms as presented by the city's top cantinas, taquerias and food trucks, including Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, Antojitos La Poblanita, Carniceria Aaliyah, El Gallo Blanco, Issai's Catering, Kachina Cantina, La Fiesta, Los Chingones, Lucha Cantina, Mariscos El Rey 2, Los Mesones, Neveria Jedany's, Taco Block, Torta Grill, Yareth's, El Coco Pirata and more. Tickets, $25 for general admission or $55 for VIP, are now on sale at westwordtacolandia.com.

