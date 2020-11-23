The Best Online, Takeout and Outdoor Dining Events This Week

During Thanksgiving week, give thanks for what you have...and help those who are hurting.

And that includes local restaurants. Although you can't eat inside, you can certainly get to-go food, and some eateries have fun options planned, including outdoor dining offerings that fit within current health regulations and are 100 percent delicious. If you want to order food for November 26, many kitchens have sold out, but you can check our Thanksgiving list.

Then keep reading for more good stuff in the coming days.

EXPAND Samosas and other indian specialties are popping up at Pony Up this week. Mark Antonation

Monday, November 23

Chef Dave Hadley (formerly of Biju's Little Curry Shop, the Budlong Hot Chicken and Hamburger Stan) is putting all his samosas into one basket in the form of his newest venture, Samosa Shop. Hadley is making an appearance at Pony Up, 1808 Blake Street, on Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24. He'll be selling fat, triangular bundles stuffed with potatoes and peas (vegan) as well as a Turkey Day version with turkey, sweet potatoes and cranberries; in addition, there will be vegan pumpkin coconut curry, tandoori chicken curry and Kerala beef for sale from 4 to 10 p.m. both days. Visit Samosa Shop's Instagram page for drool-worthy pics and details, then pre-order on Pony Up's online storefront, where you also have the option of adding tantalizing batched cocktails and donating a meal to out-of-work hospitality employees.

Tuesday, November 24

While the regular old run-of-the-mill flu isn't much on anyone's mind this winter, don't forget that it can still lay you low — and this year, the consequences of having a depressed immune system can be dire, especially for food and beverage workers, who are already in constant contact with the general public. On Tuesday, November 24, the Colorado Restaurant Association is hosting a free flu shot clinic for industry employees at its headquarters at 430 East Seventh Avenue. Show up with your ID, mask and a registration form (available on the event Facebook page) between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for your free shot. While not as fun as the boozy variety, it's much healthier in the long run. Can't make it on Tuesday? Visit Denver Public Health's website for future free clinics.

EXPAND Last year's Fizz Fest looked very different. Jacqueline Collins

Wednesday, November 25

You love seltzer, which probably means you're in the demographic currently getting all the blame for Colorado COVID cases skyrocketing. Stick it to those self-righteous Gen-Xers by staying home on Wednesday, November 25 (otherwise known as Drinksgiving) by both indulging in your love of hard seltzer and staying home and — in a turn of phrase that makes us green with envy that we didn't coin it — "seltzering in place" with the 2020 Fizz Fight festival. Early-bird pricing for both GA and VIP party packs are currently in effect; for $40 or $50 (regularly $55 or $65), you'll get sixteen seltzers plus a hard kombucha for VIPers, delivery of your booze, and access to a 7 p.m. live stream where you can vote for your faves and play drinking games during interviews with a lineup of C-list reality TV "personalities" (drink every time someone uses the word "influencer"). Visit Fizz Fight's website for details and tickets.

Thursday, November 26

If the idea of typical Thanksgiving dinner makes you want to throw up your giblets, never fear: Colorado Sake Co., at 3559 Larimer Street, is offering a decidedly non-traditional Turkey Day meal on Thursday, November 26: hibachi. The taproom's patio will be open to diners from 6 to 9 p.m., and regardless of the weather, you'll stay cozy as you grill veggies, meat and seafood over a hibachi grill. The meal is $45 for two people and includes portions of meat and seafood, plus veggies, and while it won't be the overabundant Thanksgiving spread you're accustomed to, you can always order one per person so you and your quarantine buddy can both get that loosen-your-belt experience. Find out more and purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

Friday, November 27

Two words: pho poutine. Get some from one of Denver's hottest new food trucks, Pho King Rapidos, at Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan Street, on Friday, November 27. You're probably hung over (and still full) from Thanksgiving (giving thanks for what we still have is going to be even more meaningful this year, but we're sure as hell going to eat our feelings and stuff our faces); what better hangover cure than a mound of French fries, flatiron steak, jack cheese and pho-spiced gravy? Pho King Rapidos has plenty of other fun dishes on the menu, too, but who are you kidding? Order online to make the visit go smoother; show up starting at 1 p.m. for the goods.





And plan ahead:

EXPAND Bob's Babka is a winner no matter what holiday you celebrate. High Point Creamery

Thursday, December 10

Hanukkah begins Thursday, December 10, and because the only sure things this year have been COVID, taxes and political incompetence, we urge you to plan ahead by pre-ordering the carbiest, sugariest, most comforting Hanukkah sweets you can find, immediately. Visit the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center's (JCC) website now to place your order for a pint of Bob's Babka, an olive oil ice cream with chunks of babka (a sweet, eggy, yeasted holiday bread) swirled in. High Point Creamery is producing the pints, which go for $10 each (includes tax and credit card fees) and will be available for pickup on December 10. Walk-up sales won't be offered this year, so make sure you get your order in promptly. Both locations of Olive & Finch (1552 East 17th Avenue and 3390 East First Avenue) are offering Hanukkah cookie kits for the family that come with a dozen sugar cookies, five different colored frostings, decorations and a tote bag. Order your kit on the cafe's website (mention "JCC Denver" at checkout, and 10 percent will be donated to the JCC), and pick up your haul between Tuesday, December 8, and Thursday, December 10.

