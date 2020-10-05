The Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

Feed your inner twelve-year-old boy's hunger for mildly sophisticated innuendo about aphrodisiacs and racks of ribs — then drink your way through the vice presidential debate.

Here are our picks for the best food and drink events this week; keep reading for future food fun and games to mark on your calendar.

Monday, October 5

On Monday, October 5, Union Station's swanky seafood shack, Stoic & Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop Street, is launching its first-ever OysterFest. The week-long even runs through Sunday, October 11, and includes oysters in all sorts of preparations. There will be oyster po' boys, oyster confit, oysters Rockefeller, oysters with caviar, oysters with foie gras, oyster shooters, oyster martinis, barbecue shrimp, lemon shrimp, pepper shrimp...sorry, wrong seafood. Two Buck Shuck Oyster Hour runs from 2 to 5 p.m. with rotating oyster selections, and you'll be able to catch lunch and dinner specials as well.

EXPAND The Pig & the Sprout

Tuesday, October 6

Union Station neighborhood eatery The Pig & the Sprout, 1900 Chestnut Place, is taking advantage of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to double down on double entendres (literally). Ordering the joint's Nice Rack entree (smoked ribs in house barbecue sauce, slaw, sweet-potato fries and cheddar-jalapeño cornbread) eleven months of the year will result in a donation of $1 per half-rack and $2 per full rack to Vail's Shaw Cancer Center. But order in October and the restaurant will double that. Take a look at The Pig & the Sprout's Instagram page for more details.

Wednesday, October 7

While there's no doubt that 2020's presidential election is more important than in years where the sitting POTUS wasn't a mentally unstable, self-admitted sexual harasser, the same cannot be said about the series of painful presidential debates that are currently being inflicted on the nation. (Seriously, who are the people who need to see Trump and Biden on the same stage in order to decide who they'll vote for?) But for those of you masochists who plan to tune in to the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday, October 7 — we have an inkling of hope that it will be slightly more civil than 45's last effort — settle in at Hamburger Mary's, 1336 East 17th Avenue, and start pounding drinks to dull the pain of every interruption and inane question and answer. The bar and grill will be offering red, white and blue Jell-O shots for the evening and encourages guests to arrive prior to the 7 p.m. debate to snag a seat; see its Facebook page for details.

An impressive of array of Del Maguey mezcal bottles, several of which will be poured at Santo's upcoming mezcal class. Santo

Friday, October 9

If you still think most mezcals have a worm lurking at the bottom of the bottle, or that the spirit is good for shooting instead of sipping, you need to sign up for Santo's virtual Mezcal 101 tasting ahora mismo. On Friday, October 9, the New Mexican eatery is teaming up with reps from Del Maguey (one of the most recognizable mezcal producers, thanks to its colorful labels) for a webinar from 7 to 8:30 p.m. You'll get 2-ounce tastings of three different selections, each distilled in a single Oaxacan village (Chichicapa, Minero and Santo Domingo Albarradas), three copitas (adorable handmade cups commonly used to sip the spirit in Oaxaca) and a bag of Santo's green chile popcorn to munch on while you learn about the mezcaleros and terroir that influence each bottle. The kit runs $55 and can be picked up at Santo, 1265 Alpine Avenue in Boulder, on October 9 prior to the start of the online event. Visit Tock to secure your spot (where you can also order from the regular dinner menu if you don't consider popcorn a complete meal) or the restaurant's website for more info.

Saturday, October 10

Normally, the second week in October brings a packed schedule of food and film events to Boulder as part of the Flatirons Food Film Festival. This year, of course, everything's been turned upside down, and the fest has been delayed until January 28 of next year. But you can still tune in on Saturday, October 10, when the FFFF is screening a preview of Gather, a documentary about Native Americans fighting to restore their traditional foodways. The evening includes a chef's demo from the owners of Tocabe, a Native American Eatery at 5:30 p.m., and the film screening at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the film director and participants. Viewers can also pre-order dinner from Tocabe — braised bison and wild rice bowl ($15) or three sisters wild rice bowl ($13) — by emailing catering@tocabe.com by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7; pick-up is at Tocabe, 3536 West 44th Avenue, on September 10 after 12 p.m. or Savory Spice Shop, 2041 Broadway in Boulder, on September 10 after 2 p.m. Tickets for the festival preview, $24, are on sale now at Eventive. See the Flatirons Food Film Festival website for complete details.



Saturday, October 17

If you're feeling flush on Saturday, October 17, consider splurging big on Somms for Sophie, an extravagant virtual wine dinner with a star-studded roster of chefs and sommeliers. At 6 p.m., emcee Jensen Cummings will kick off the proceedings, which consist of wines presented by Master Sommeliers Doug Krenik (Maverick Wine), Brett Zimmerman (Boulder Wine Merchant), Pascaline Lepeltier (Racines NY), and Damon Oronowski and Sean Razee (both of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits). Food will be courtesy of Jen Jasinski (Rioja), Alex Seidel (Mercantile & Provision), Dave Query (Big Red F Restaurant Group), Hosea Rosenberg (Blackbelly) and Ty Leon (Olivia). The price tag (hefty at $1,000 per couple) benefits Sophie's Neighborhood, a nonprofit founded by Rosenberg and his wife to raise funds for the research of MCTO, an ultra-rare skeletal disorder that affects only thirty kids worldwide — among them the Rosenbergs' young daughter, Sophie. To purchase tickets, email hello@sophiesneighborhood.org; everyone else who wants to help can make a donation on the Sophie's Neighborhood's website. You can find dinner details on the organization's Facebook page.

Danielle Lirette

Sunday, October 18

Italian eatery Coperta, 400 East 20th Avenue, is hosting another installment of its oft sold-out Sweet Moon brunch on Sunday, October 18. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the kitchen will be turning out sweet and savory pancakes, sides and cocktails inspired by maple syrups from across North America. Menu details have yet to be released, but September's Sweet Moon brunch included salmon, crème fraîche and bonito flake pancakes; Cubano cakes with roasted pork, ham, Swiss and mustard greens; and playful kimcheese cakes, studded with kimchi, fontina and yuzu kosho (a spicy fermented Japanese condiment). Reserve your spot now on Tock to ensure you get a shot at the most creative flapjacks in town.

West End's Really Old Whiskey dinner doesn't need a clever name. West End Tavern

Wednesday, October 21

On Wednesday, October 21, Boulder's West End Tavern, 926 Pearl Street, will be pouring whiskey that's probably older than a good portion of you reading this calendar. At 6:30 p.m., the kitchen will turn out a five-course dinner paired with a flight of 21-, 22-, 23-, 24- and 25-year-old Rhetoric bourbon. Also on the menu: a welcome cocktail, pumpkin and blue-crab risotto, short ribs, a cheese course and sticky date pudding with chocolate truffles. Tickets are $100 (includes tax and tip) on Tock. For details, including a full menu, visit the Tavern's website.

