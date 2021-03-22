The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Learn how to make pizza dough from scratch, mix cocktails like a pro, get the industry perspective from national names at ED Talks and more this week.

Then keep reading for more food and drink events that you'll want to mark on your calendars in the weeks ahead.

Tuesday, March 23

Mastered sourdough but still haven't managed the perfect pizza crust? Or maybe you just skipped sourdough entirely? Pizzeria Locale is offering a virtual Dough From Scratch class on Tuesday, March 23. Sign up for the class, $25, on the event website, then retrieve your box of pizza makings from one of Locale's four Denver locations after 11 a.m. on the day of class. Then Zoom in at 6 p.m.; you'll end up with one fully topped margherita pie (sauce, basil and cheese all come in the kit), plus you'll have enough flour and yeast for several more crusts.

Wednesday, March 24

On Wednesday, March 24, EatDenver is resuming ED Talks, its version of TED Talks, after it was canceled in 2020 because of (gestures broadly)…all this. And for the first time ever, the lectures are open not only to restaurant and bar owners and employees, but to the public as well. Log in to Zoom from 9 to 11 a.m. to see six short presentations (just ten minutes each!) from industry insiders and experts. Three speakers have already been announced, with Marcus Samuelsson — familiar from stints on Top Chef Masters as well as his cookbooks and his own show, No Passport Required — headlining. Other topics of conversation include mental health in the restaurant business and how avocado toast is related to anxiety (the $16 price tag might have something to do with it). Find details (including the full lineup) and register for the free webcast on the EatDenver website.

If you've advanced beyond the whiskey cocktail basics like the Old Fashioned but aren't quite ready to start mixing your bourbon with whatever you have in your house (rye plus chiles, brown sugar simple syrup and gochugang isn't for everyone, we'll admit), sign up for Stranahan's virtual cocktail class at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. Head bartender Lucas Townsend has created two brand-new beverages: the Gold Rush (which contains lemon nectar, honey and bitters) and Where It All Pecan (which includes pecan simple syrup, orange and bitters). The one-hour class alone is just $11 (and you're welcome to add on an ingredient kit for $25 — which includes all the things needed to make two of each drink except for the booze) on the Stranahan's website. Pick up the goodies at the distillery, 200 South Kalamath Street, between noon on Tuesday, March 23, and 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Whiskey (Stranahan's or whatever rotgut you find on the bottom shelf of the LQ) must be purchased separately. See the event page for details.

EXPAND Courtesy Michael Twitty

Denver's Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center generally hosts its expansive JAAMM (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) Festival over several months in the fall, with live cultural events across the city. In 2020, of course, that was upended. The silver lining: The fest is going on for a full twelve months (starting last year and well into 2021), and all programming is virtual. On Wednesday, March 24, Michael Twitty, James Beard Award-winning author of The Cooking Gene, food historian and deeply engaging Instagram presence, will discuss the holiday of Passover and the common histories of exodus in both Jewish and African-American communities. Tickets for the 7 p.m. lecture, $18, are on sale now at the festival's website, where you can also see previous events on demand.

Thursday, March 25

If you're more of a gin than a whiskey drinker, hold out until Thursday, March 25, when Deviation Distilling is hosting a virtual cocktail class with its rosemary, sage and spruce tip Mountain Herb Gin. For $45, you'll get a kit that includes a 200-milliliter bottle of gin, mixers, garnishes and a glass, plus instruction on two different gin cocktails. Sign up on Tock and you'll receive a Zoom link to the 6:30 p.m. class (which runs for ninety minutes) and instructions on when you can pick up your kit at the distillery, 900 West First Avenue.

Friday, March 26

RiNo's Ironton Distillery, 3636 Chestnut Place, has just launched a new bottle-of-the-month club. And because we're rapidly approaching patio season, the Slopeside Sips program not only includes a bottle of spirits each month and 10 percent off additional bottle purchases, but also two cocktails to drink on the distillery's lovely (and dog-friendly!) patio. The club is $50 per month, or $540 if you commit to a full year; see Ironton's website for details.

Keep reading for future food and drink events.

EXPAND Door Prize's barbecue chicken. Courtesy of Door Prize

Sunday, March 28

Door Prize, the roving meat-and-three project, is making an appearance at Fort Greene, 321 East 45th Avenue, on Sunday, March 28. From noon to 5 p.m., the kitchen will be dishing up the Southern tradition of...well, a meat of your choice with three sides. The menu hasn't been announced, but previous pop-ups offered barbecue chicken, meatloaf, pickled shrimp, ribs, sweet potato casserole, grits and gravy and buttermilk pie. Follow Door Prize's Instagram page for more details.

Wednesday, March 31

March is going out like a lamb (or a Laws) as Bistro Vendôme, 1420 Larimer Street, hosts a Laws Whiskey dinner on Wednesday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. The four-course feast includes a spring-y English pea Scotch egg with green garlic crème fraîche; lamb bruschetta with Muenster cheese, blood orange and pickled mustard seeds; and wild boar in espresso mole. Diners will also get six different pours of Laws whiskeys (including both bonded and non-bonded versions of the distillery's rye and bourbon, as well as bourbon aged in a Calvados barrel), and distillery founder Alan Laws will be on hand to talk about the beverages. Make your reservation, $95, on Tock.

EXPAND Boulder County Farmers' Market Saturday market opens April 3. Ashton Ray Hansen

Saturday, April 3

Boulder County Farmers' Markets (BCFM) didn't die off during COVID, and they're returning much closer to their usual opening dates this year — in the case of Boulder and Longmont, on Saturday, April 3. Both markets will be open for in-person shopping every Saturday through late November — in Boulder from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 13th Street between Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard, and in Longmont from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road. Certain restrictions from last year are still in place (no dilly-dallying, no pets, no fondling the melons, no music), and shoppers are still encouraged to pre-order and reserve their shopping/pick-up time. However, in a nod to normalcy, customers without a reservation will be accepted (though they may have to wait a bit for entry). The markets will continue to offer curbside pick-up and delivery, and other markets are expected to open in May (Boulder's Wednesday night market and Denver's Union Station) and July (Lafayette). See BCFM's website for complete details.

Wednesday, April 7

Spring is the time of year to sign up for community supported agriculture (CSA) programs. But what if the idea of receiving a box full of fresh fruits and veggies every week makes you want a drink because you're never going to use up that bundle of chard that takes up your entire crisper drawer? Good news! You can now get less "agriculture" and more "sweet, sweet booze" in your CSA with Cocktail Caravan's community supported cocktail (CSC) program. Sign up on the bartending service's website and you'll get a bottle of freshly pressed mixer made with ingredients from local farms each week, starting Wednesday, April 7. Each bottle makes five cocktails (or non-alcoholic cocktails). Mixers include combos such as grilled Palisade peach, thyme and lemon, or cucumber, ginger, serrano, lime and basil. The CSC runs nine weeks and will cost you $144. You can also sign up for summer or fall shares (also nine weeks, also $144), or save by getting the whole season through October 6, for $392.

