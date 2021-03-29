The Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

March is going out with a lamb, but while the culinary scene is relatively quiet this week, you can still get wine, whiskey and wood (of the baseball bat variety).

Here's a sampling of the activities over the next few days; keep reading for more food and drink events in the weeks to come, leading up to Westword's first-ever Feast To-Go celebration in May.

You won't be hearing from this dude at the Women in Wine webinar. You do have to look at him, though, because there are no photos of Colorado women making wine. Courtesy Colorado Wine Board

Wednesday, March 31

On Wednesday, March 31, the Colorado Wine Board is hosting a Women in Wine webinar to close out Women's History Month. Clara Klein (sommelier at Sunday Vinyl), Natalie McAnulla (wine buyer at HB Liquors), Jenne Baldwin-Eaton (winemaker at Plum Creek Winery and viticulture program director at Western Colorado Community College) and Ashley Hausman (consultant and Master of Wine) will be discussing industry trends, food pairings and how the industry can become more diverse. Tune in to the Colorado Wine Facebook page at 4:30 p.m. for the conversation.

March will go out like a lamb (or a Laws) when Bistro Vendôme, 1420 Larimer Street, hosts a Laws Whiskey dinner on Wednesday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. The four-course feast includes a spring-y English pea Scotch egg with green garlic crème fraîche; lamb bruschetta with Muenster cheese, blood orange and pickled mustard seeds; and wild boar in espresso mole. Diners will also get six different pours of Laws whiskeys (including both bonded and non-bonded versions of the distillery's rye and bourbon, as well as bourbon aged in a Calvados barrel), and distillery founder Alan Laws will be on hand to talk about the beverages. Make your reservation, $95, on Tock.

EXPAND Cilantro & Perejil's guajolote sandwich. Mark Antonation

Thursday, April 1

What's worse: Having a massive blizzard on Opening Day, or having the Rockies home opener in the middle of a pandemic? (Don't answer that question.) But on Thursday, April 1, Coors Field is welcoming more than 21,000 fans to witness the season debut of an Arenado-less team. If you don't have tickets but can't bear to miss another time-honored Colorado tradition (getting sunburned and sloshed on beer while the home team fails to put up a fight), get tickets for the viewing party and food-truck festival happening at Beta, 1909 Blake Street, at 11 a.m. You'll be able to get grub from Adobo (New Mexican and Filipino), Cilantro & Perejil (which makes the rare and elusive guajolote sandwich), Pierogies Factory, High Society, Amore pizza, Street Side Eats and El Gallo Blanco. Tickets start at $15 (just food) and go up to $100 (all-day venue access and food for five); get yours on NightOut.

Keep reading for future food and drink events.

Don't do it, dude. Don't touch the cucumbers. Ashton Ray Hansen

Saturday, April 3

Boulder County Farmers Markets (BCFM) didn't die off during COVID, and they're returning much closer to their usual opening dates this year — in the case of Boulder and Longmont, on Saturday, April 3. Both markets will be open for in-person shopping every Saturday through late November — in Boulder from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 13th Street between Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard, and in Longmont from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road. Certain restrictions from last year are still in place (no dilly-dallying, no pets, no fondling the melons, no music), and shoppers are still encouraged to pre-order and reserve their shopping/pick-up time. However, in a nod to normalcy, customers without a reservation will be accepted (though they may have to wait a bit for entry). The markets will continue to offer curbside pick-up and delivery, and other markets are expected to open in May (Boulder's Wednesday night market and Denver's Union Station) and July (Lafayette). See the BCFM website for complete details.

Aminata and Rougui Dia normally cook French food — but on April 6, they're bringing Senegalese dishes to your plate. Courtesy of Le French

Tuesday, April 6

South Denver's Le French, 4901 South Newport Street, serves — no surprise — French food. Its menu is chock-full of classics like the croque monsieur, escargots, boeuf Bourguignon and savory crêpes. But starting Tuesday, April 6, the bistro will be serving a Senegalese menu to honor the roots of its owners, sisters Rougui and Aminata Dia (Aminata was born in Senegal; both sisters grew up in Paris). Lunch and dinner offerings include sandwiches with black-eyed peas or chicken yassa (a lemony, oniony, mustardy preparation); lamb cooked slowly in peanut and tomato sauce and served with sweet potatoes and yucca root; and tinaali, a vegetarian entree made of sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, creamed cornmeal and tomato broth. On April 6, the eatery will be donating 100 percent of net sales to Friends of Guéoul, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships, computers and other resources to female Senegalese students; the restaurant will continue to donate 10 percent of sales through Saturday, April 10 (the last day the menu is offered).

Wednesday, April 7

Spring is the time of year to sign up for community supported agriculture (CSA) programs. But what if the idea of receiving a box full of fresh fruits and veggies every week makes you want a drink because you're never going to use up that bundle of chard that takes up your entire crisper drawer? Good news! You can now get less "agriculture" and more "sweet, sweet booze" in your CSA with Cocktail Caravan's community supported cocktail (CSC) program. Sign up on the bartending service's website and you'll get a bottle of freshly pressed mixer made with ingredients from local farms each week, starting Wednesday, April 7. Each bottle makes five cocktails (or non-alcoholic cocktails). Mixers include combos such as grilled Palisade peach, thyme and lemon, or cucumber, ginger, serrano, lime and basil. The CSC runs nine weeks and will cost you $144. You can also sign up for summer or fall shares (also nine weeks, also $144), or save by getting the whole season through October 6, for $392.

Thursday, May 13

For years, Westword celebrated the Denver dining scene at Feast, an annual eating extravaganza that filled the McNichols Building with tables hosted by local restaurants, sampling their best dishes. Given the pandemic, Feast has pivoted and turned into Feast To-Go, a drive-thru event at Stanley Marketplace (2501 Dallas Street in Aurora) on May 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. that will again celebrate the city's resilient restaurants. At Feast To-Go, you'll be able to try food from a dozen restaurants and trucks that we’ve honored with Best of Denver awards over the past few years, along with beverages; you can enjoy your goodie bags and restaurant samples at an impromptu picnic or simply take them home...without ever leaving your car. Tickets are now on sale here.

Know of an event that belongs on this calendar? Send information to cafe@westword.com.