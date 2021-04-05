The Six Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This week, you can enjoy a celluloid classic, visit one of just a few places in Denver serving Senegalese fare, join a cocktail share, or learn how to make street food from around Southeast Asia.

Then keep reading for more culinary events in the upcoming weeks.

Monday, April 5

The menu hasn't been released for Bistro Vendôme's Monday, April 5, movie night, but we're hoping it includes Danishes, Cracker Jack and chicken with saffron rice and chocolate sauce. The 6 p.m. screening of Breakfast at Tiffany's at the restaurant (1420 Larimer Street) is sold out — though there's another one scheduled for Monday, April 19 — but you can still snag the take-home option, don your pearls and oversized sunglasses and settle in for at-home viewing and eating...without the exploding pressure cooker. Visit Tock to reserve your feast.

EXPAND Sisters Ami and Rougui Dia are serving Senegalese instead of French fare next week. Courtesy Le French

Tuesday, April 6

South Denver's Le French, 4901 South Newport Street, serves — no surprise — French food. Its menu is chock-full of classics like the croque monsieur, escargots, boeuf Bourguignon and savory crêpes. But starting Tuesday, April 6, the bistro will be serving a Senegalese menu to honor the roots of its owners, sisters Rougui and Aminata Dia (Aminata was born in Senegal; both sisters grew up in Paris). Lunch and dinner offerings include sandwiches with black-eyed peas or chicken yassa (a lemony, oniony, mustardy preparation); lamb cooked slowly in peanut and tomato sauce and served with sweet potatoes and yucca root; and tinaali, a vegetarian entree made of sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, creamed cornmeal and tomato broth. On April 6, the eatery will donate 100 percent of net sales to Friends of Guéoul, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships, computers and other resources to female Senegalese students; the restaurant will continue to donate 10 percent of sales through Saturday, April 10 (the last day the menu is offered).

On Tuesday, April 6, Noodles & Company is donating 50 percent of sales to the Colorado Healing Fund. From 4 p.m. to close, all Colorado locations of the Broomfield-based noodle shop will donate to the CHF, a nonprofit that helps Colorado cities provide for physical, emotional and financial needs of their citizens who are victims of mass tragedies — of which there are far, far too many. The CHF is currently accepting donations for the victims of the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting. The eatery will donate up to $50,000, so if you'd like to contribute, one bowl of pasta at a time, you can order either in person or online. Or you can make a donation directly to the fund, and remember which of your elected officials at the local, state and federal level voted against reasonable guns laws when November 2022 rolls around. Your choice.

Courtesy Cocktail Caravan

Wednesday, April 7

Spring is the time of year to sign up for community supported agriculture (CSA) programs. But what if the idea of receiving a box full of fresh fruits and veggies every week makes you want a drink because you're never going to use up that bundle of chard that takes up your entire crisper drawer? Good news! You can now get less "agriculture" and more "sweet, sweet booze" in your CSA with Cocktail Caravan's community supported cocktail (CSC) program. Sign up on the bartending service's website and you'll get a bottle of freshly pressed mixer made with ingredients from local farms each week, starting Wednesday, April 7. Each bottle makes five cocktails (or non-alcoholic cocktails). Mixers include combos such as grilled Palisade peach, thyme and lemon, or cucumber, ginger, serrano, lime and basil. The CSC runs nine weeks and will cost you $144. You can also sign up for summer or fall shares (also nine weeks, also $144), or save by getting the whole season through October 6, for $392.

There are still tickets left for the Jewish Arts, Author, Movies and Music (JAAMM) Festival's virtual cook-along with Israeli-born, NYC-based chef and cookbook author Einat Admony. Admony will make three courses: chopped avocado and kohlrabi salad, chicken tagine, and vegan malabi (an Israeli milk pudding traditionally flavored with rose water). Tickets for the 7 p.m. livestream are just $12; upon purchase, the recording will be available through Wednesday, April 21. Find out more on JAAMM's website.

School is (always) in session at Cook Street. Courtesy Cook Street

Thursday, April 8

On Thursday, April 8, Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 West Ninth Avenue, tackles a variety of flavors from Southeast Asia. Learn how to turn out dishes from from Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia from 6 to 9:30 p.m. We're most looking forward to Malaysian laksa (a fragrant bowl of noodles in coconut, curry and tamarind broth), Laotian khao tom (sweet steamed sticky rice) and turon (a kind of banana lumpia from the Philippines). Enroll in the class, $119, on Cook Street's website; a charcuterie plate and welcome cocktail is included with each class.

Keep reading for more food and drink happenings:

Sunday, April 18

Three words: breakfast banana split. To get it, visit Tock and book your seat at Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake Street, on Sunday, April 18. Oh, you need more details? Sounds fake, but okay. Blanchard is collaborating with Palisade's Sauvage Spectrum winery for a Colorado bubbles brunch, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For $55, you'll get three courses: the aforementioned split, with banana, berries and honey-vanilla yogurt; a pulled-pork Benedict with barbecue Hollandaise, sweet-potato purée, cornbread and a 62-degree egg (that's Celsius, and it's the perfect temperature); and French toast topped with both honey and maple syrup. Each course will be paired with a different sparkler, and the winemaker will be on hand to talk about his creations. You know what to do.

Bastien's Steakhouse is participating in Denver Restaurant Week this year. Evan Semón

Friday, April 23

Denver Restaurant Week is back, starting Friday, April 23. Through Sunday, May 2, book a seat at one (or more!) of 200 Denver-area restaurants offering prix fixe menus for $25, $35 or $45. The event, generally held in February and March, has been moved to spring to take advantage of Denver's renowned sunny days and warmer weather — even though the definition of "patio weather" has been greatly expanded over the past year. Our favorite participants? Konjo Ethiopian, the Bindery, Spuntino, Coperta and Bastien's. Find yours on the Restaurant Week website.

EXPAND Uchi will be at Westword's first-ever Feast To-Go. Lucy Beaugard

Thursday, May 13

For years, Westword celebrated the Denver dining scene at Feast, an annual eating extravaganza that filled the McNichols Building with tables hosted by local restaurants sampling their best dishes. Given the pandemic, Feast has pivoted and turned into Feast To-Go, a drive-thru event at Stanley Marketplace (2501 Dallas Street in Aurora) on May 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. that will again celebrate the city's resilient restaurants. At Feast To-Go, you'll be able to try food from a dozen restaurants and trucks that we’ve honored with Best of Denver awards over the past few years, along with beverages; you can enjoy your goodie bags and restaurant samples at an impromptu picnic or simply take them home...without ever leaving your car. Tickets are now on sale here.

Know of an event that belongs on this calendar? Send information to cafe@westword.com.