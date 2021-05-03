The Seven Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

May the Fourth (and the Fifth through the Seventh) be with you this week as you search for fun food happenings around town. And don't forget that Mother's Day is coming right up!

There's plenty to chew on in our culinary calendar, including a few events to mark for the weeks ahead.

Baere Brewing and Snactackular crews know how to celebrate May the Fourth. Carly Wiesenberg

Tuesday, May 4

No one is neutral about Star Wars. Whether you're a casual fan, one of the racist jackwagons who drove poor Rose Tico off social media and out of the last cinematic exercise in fan service, or just someone who wants to cuddle Baby Yoda, we guarantee that you have at least one opinion about the franchise. What better way to express it than on Tuesday, May 4, at Baere Brewing, 320 Broadway, over a pint of C-3(i)PA and a plate of tauntaun tacos? The brewery is releasing its West Coast IPA in a Star Wars-themed can (themed glassware will also be available), and from 3 to 9 p.m., Snacktacular will be serving up tauntaun (pork belly) tacos, That's No Moon (a jumbo cheeseburger) and the Sando Calrissian (grilled cheese). Reservations aren't required; just show up. And may the fork be with you.

What's that vaguely triangular piece of yellow food on top of your pizza? Calm down, Chad, it's not pineapple: It's corn, and that's the mais pie — topped with mozz, crème fraîche, ham, sweet corn and garlic oil — from Pizzeria Locale. On Tuesday, May 4, the Colorado chain is giving away the secrets of the dish in its virtual dough-from-scratch class at 6 p.m. Sign up on the event website, then pick up a kit that includes all the ingredients to make and top one pizza (plus an extra dough ball in case your first attempt goes disastrously awry) at any of the four Denver locations after 11 a.m. The class costs $25, but you know the old saying: Give a man a pizza, he eats for a day. Give a man an insulated bag filled with flour, ham, cheese and not pineapple, he eats for a lifetime.

EXPAND Cochinita pibil, carnitas and lobster mushroom pastor tacos are just a few of the offerings at Bellota — but face it, you want the quesabirria tacos this Cinco de Mayo. Mark Antonation

Wednesday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo: the day of the year that shines a light on the gulf between gringos' appreciation of Mexican food, their lack of appreciation for Mexicans themselves and their total lack of knowledge about any other facet of Mexican culture. Get out the sombreros! Or...you could leave the sombreros in the back of the closet (or better yet, at the bottom of the trash can) and visit one of these joints, which are all doing better than Corona longnecks with a wedge of lime. Bellota, inside the Source at 3350 Brighton Boulevard, is offering a package that includes two tequila cocktails, chips and salsa and (oddly) a T-shirt; choose from 2:30 or 5:30 p.m. seatings. Of more interest than the swag is the menu, which boasts crispy chicharrón and quesabirria tacos; the birria will be made from goat (not beef), the traditional ingredient used in Jalisco. There will also be a tequila sunrise variation spiked with hoja santa (a Mexican herb) and Nardini (an Italian amaro). Drink up: For every Milagro tequila cocktail you buy, the restaurant will donate $1 to the nonprofit Mi Casa Resource Center.

Toro, 150 Clayton Lane, is offering familiar Cinco de Mayo goodies from 3 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5: street tacos, ceviche, complimentary tequila tastings (free shots are only available from 4 to 7 p.m.) and margs. But the spot is also serving up gaucamole with chapulines — dried grasshoppers seasoned with lime and salt that traditionally add texture and taste to dishes in Oaxaca. Reserve a table on Toro's website to make sure you get the delicacy, available for just one day.

The high-end Bindery, 1817 Central Street, isn't necessarily where we'd think of for Mexican food. But the Wednesday, May 5, menu is making us drool: halibut ceviche; grilled whole lobster with mojo de ajo; Baja oysters, grilled or on the half-shell; carne asada tartare tostada; rabbit relleno; and a trio of tacos (chipotle barbecue seafood, carne asada and rabbit and plantain). Get your grub on starting at noon; make reservations on Tock.

EXPAND Preservery owners Obe (left) and Whitney Ariss are raising money for the restaurant's Giving Meals program with a live concert. Ken Hamblin

Thursday, May 6

Last December, the Preservery, 3040 Blake Street, launched Giving Meals — its way to allow customers to purchase a warm meal for people living on the streets in Five Points. Since then, the restaurant has given away 2,500 meals to its unhoused neighbors. On Thursday, May 6, the Preservery is holding a fundraiser to benefit the program. Restaurant co-owner Obe Ariss will take the stage with a classical piano performance; for $12, you can reserve a seat at one of two shows (5:30 to 7 p.m. or 7:30 to 9 p.m.). The cover charge pays for two meals for someone in need, and you'll get to hear live music for the first time in 150 years and enjoy the eatery's excellent eats and drinks (the cost of food and drinks is extra). Buy your ticket — or just give a straight-up donation — on the Preservery's website.

EXPAND Like the look of these Cherokee purple tomatoes? Grow your own this year. Linnea Covington

Friday, May 7

Start making your gardening wishlist for the season. Boxcar Willy tomatoes? Check. Red Zeppelin onions? Got it. Pineapple mint? Yum. Big Beef tomatoes? Yup. Those are just a few of the varieties of organic plants you'll be able to pick up at the Growing Gardens Community Plant Sale on Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9. Show up between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hawthorn Farm, 1630 Hawthorn Avenue in Boulder, and you'll have your pick of the plants to get your garden growing. Find out more about the sale — including a complete list of available starts — on Growing Gardens' website.

Keep reading for future food and drink events.

EXPAND Some pig. Brandon Marshall

Thursday, May 13

For years, Westword celebrated the Denver dining scene at Feast, an annual eating extravaganza that filled the McNichols Building with tables hosted by local restaurants sampling their best dishes. Given the pandemic, Feast has pivoted and turned into Feast To-Go, a drive-thru event at Stanley Marketplace (2501 Dallas Street in Aurora) on May 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. that will again celebrate the city's resilient restaurants. At Feast To-Go, you'll be able to try food from a dozen restaurants and trucks that we’ve honored with Best of Denver awards over the past few years, along with beverages; you can enjoy your goodie bags and restaurant samples at an impromptu picnic or simply take them home...without ever leaving your car. Tickets are now on sale here (and fair warning...they're going fast).

Saturday, May 22

The love affair with adding bacon to everything seems awfully 2012, but we're including this year's Bacon and Beer Classic both because that seems a million years ago, and also because the event is one of the first summer food fests we've seen return to a fourth wave/post-COVID/mid- to late-apocalyptic landscape. Guests will be ushered along a path at Kennedy Golf Course, 10500 East Hampden Avenue, where they'll pause at stations to throw back beer, cider and pork products. The Classic touts full-sized bacon-based dishes instead of sample sizes this year. Purchase tickets ($79 or $59) on Eventbrite, where — like any bacon-munching, beer-swilling golfer — you'll need to pick your "b" time (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) to start your beer and bacon death march. Visit the event website for details.

Know of an event that belongs on this calendar? Send information to cafe@westword.com.