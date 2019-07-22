The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

Barbecue is on the menu this week — barbecue is never not on the menu — but so are bird, biscuits and blanco tequila. Oddly, there's no beer (but we have faith you'll manage to find your favorite brews one way or another). Here are six of the best food and drink events this week, plus more through the end of summer.

Wrap up your Monday with this view. The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop

Monday, July 22

The only good thing about Monday is that it's a blank slate: Your boss hasn't dumped any impossible projects with unachievable deadlines in your lap (yet), Chad in the cubicle next door hasn't clipped his nails at his desk (yet) and you haven't had to send out an office-wide email asking who clogged the office's break room sink with teabags (yet). Carry forth that momentum at the White Hot Summer en Blanc wine event on Monday, July, 22, atop the Jacquard Hotel's rooftop bar and patio, Kisbee on the Roof. Several stories above 222 Milwaukee Street, the bar will host the fierce and fabulous — all dressed in their crispest summer whites — from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; wine (white, of course) will be flowing, and the views will be spectacular. Snag your ticket for $40 on Eventbrite and hope you don't run into Chad when you arrive.

EXPAND Bites from 2018's Tasty Colfax restaurant crawl. Danielle Lirette

Tuesday, July 23

What were you searching for the last time you wandered down the longest, wickedest street in America? Was it another drink? Or were you on the hunt for a green chile smothered burrito from Pete's Kitchen? Perhaps you were staggering around trying to locate your Lyft. On Tuesday, July 23, the trek down Colfax Avenue is all about the eats and drinks of Tasty Colfax, the famous street's annual bar and restaurant crawl. Pete's isn't participating, but $25 will get you food and drink specials at more than twenty other establishments, including the venerable Bastien's (home of our favorite sunken bar in the city), Atomic Cowboy (and its biscuit and pizza adjuncts), To the Wind Bistro, Trattoria Stella and Q House. Nab your tickets on the event's website, then check in at The Goods (2550 East Colfax Avenue), GroundSwell (3121 East Colfax Avenue) or Steve's Snappin' Dogs (3525 East Colfax Avenue) at 5:30 p.m., and spend the next three hours wandering Colfax in a foodie haze.

EXPAND We'll drink to National Tequila Day. Courtesy Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

Wednesday, July 24

If you had to draw a chicken without ever laying eyes on one — and all you had to go on was the way Denverites wax poetic about yardbird — you'd probably create an artistic rendering so beautiful, so majestic, so epic it would be hanging in a museum in a hundred years. We just can't get enough of the feathered fowl that are so dumb they die when it rains because they look up. Julep, 3258 Larimer Street, is here to sate your insatiable craving (or die trying) starting Wednesday, July 24, with its all-you-can-eat fried chicken and biscuit dinner. Every Hump Day, the restaurant will serve up bottomless fried bird and fantastic buttermilk biscuits for $24. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m., and the special will be available while supplies last, so arrive cluckin' early for the best pieces.

After dinner, wash down those flaky Southern biscuits with a drink from even further south. In honor of National Tequila Day, a handful of bars and restaurants around town are offering specials on the agave spirit. Outside of Denver proper, Boulder's Centro Mexican Kitchen (950 Pearl Street) is pouring specials of Don Julio blanco shots and coin margaritas, reposado palomas, and high-end 1942 añejo sippers, while Comida (2501 Dallas Street in Aurora) is practically giving away margaritas, with house margs — including jamaica, pineapple habañero and watermelon jalapeño varieties — going for just $6 all day, while the ominously named Baby Maker marg (normally $12) is just $8. All Rio Grande locations are marking the occasion with half-price tequila, including its high-end vault selections; take advantage of these tasty sipping tequilas, since the deal doesn't extend to margs and other mixed drinks. Finally, Que Bueno Suerte (1518 South Pearl Street) is serving $5 tequila shots, which — if it ever cools down — can be enjoyed on the eatery's new patio. Salud!

A table of food from the Wolf's Tailor, which will be at Top of the Town on July 25. Rob Christensen

Thursday, July 25

The party never ends in Larimer Square. Hot on the heels of the massive Slow Food Nations, the 1400 block of Larimer Street is welcoming 5280 magazine's Top of the Town party on Thursday, July 25. Winners of the magazine's annual awards include Broadway Market, the Wolf's Tailor, Mythology Distillery, Jovanina's Broken Italian, High Point Creamery and Cattivella's Elise Wiggins — and they'll all be serving up food and drinks from 7 to 10 p.m. alongside photo booths and live music from La Pompe and DJ Mr. Groove. Find out more and grab your tickets ($75) on 5280's website.

This guy knows about smoking meats. See him at Proud Souls Barbecue. Courtesy of Proud Souls and Daniel Vaughn

Friday, July 26

If you're into Texas-style barbecue (and who isn't these days?), you won't want to miss this upcoming event at barbecue supply purveyor Proud Souls BBQ & Provisions. On Friday, July 26, the shop is hosting Texas Monthly barbecue editor (now there's an enviable job description) Daniel Vaughn in a "Que & A" with Denver's own barbecue expert, food historian and James Beard Award-winning author Adrian Miller. Miller will grill Vaughn on Texas barbecue and his books, including The Prophets of Smoked Meat. A VIP reception kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with the doors opening for general admission at 6 p.m. The experts at Proud Souls will provide smoky bites, and there will also be book signings. Pick up tickets, starting at $25, on the Proud Souls website. If you want to double up on barbecue, there are also a few seats left for a 1 p.m. "Burnt Offerings" lunch at Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que (2387 South Downing Street). Vaughn and Miller will both be in attendance, and proceeds of the $60 tickets will be donated to the Colorado Council of Churches. Get your tickets on the CCC website.

EXPAND Pierogies Factory will be turning out doughy delights at this year's VegFest. Mark Antonation

Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28

If you're vegan, you won't be limited to salad this weekend — at least not if you attend VegFest Colorado, which is putting on its annual two-day affair at Broomfield's 1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28. Nearly 150 food, home and clothing vendors will be there, as well as lectures by authors, medical doctors, chefs and even an appearance by Patrik Baboumian, who held the title of "Strongest Man in Germany" in 2011, the same year he went vegan (so, not the guy you want to be around when you wear your "Meat is murder — tasty, tasty murder" T-shirt). The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and tickets are available on the VegFest website for $10 (they're $12 at the door).

EXPAND Outdoor cooking over open flames is the name of the game at Heritage Fire. Heritage Fire by Cochon555

Sunday, August 11

If you missed June's Heritage Fire event in Snowmass, you've got a mulligan, because on Sunday, August 11, the organizer, Cochon555, is hosting an encore presentation at Stem Ciders' Acreage, 1380 Horizon Drive in Lafayette. Whether it was the timing of the event or the your inability to get mountain lodging during Aspen Food & Wine that derailed your desire to feast on whole beasts roasted over open flame, you've got a second chance to enjoy expansive views and delicious food, wine and craft beer from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets ($150 to $200) are on sale now on Cochon's website, where the participating chefs should be posted soon. What we're hoping to see (in addition to the smoke that definitely signals fire)? Some of Colorado's skillful female chefs rounding out the all-male lineup that was our only complaint about the June event.



EXPAND The fewer the sour cream squiggles, the closer to God. Danielle Lirette

Saturday, August 17

Tacolandia returns to Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Avenue, for a fourth year on Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., celebrating food, art, music and culture. Join us in honoring that great Mexican invention, the taco, in its many forms as presented by thirty of the city's top cantinas (Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, Los Chingones, Kachina Cantina), taquerias (El Aguila Azteca, Antojitos La Poblanita, El Coco Pirata) and food trucks (El Moreno, Taco Block, Pico Arepa), and even the odd grocery store and sandwich shop (Carniceria Aaliyah, Torta Grill). Tickets, $25 for general admission or $55 for VIP, are now on sale at westwordtacolandia.com.

EXPAND Forget the bread basket: It's brunch, so go on and fill up on doughnuts. Michael Emery Hecker

Sunday, August 25

Over 200 restaurants opened in Denver last year — and it seems all of them started serving brunch within a few months of opening their doors. For brunchophiles trying to work their way through all the restaurants in town serving the meal, that's a tall order. But on Sunday, August 25, you can make a significant dent in your to-brunch list at BrunchFest 2019. The McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, is the site of the boozy shenanigans, with over twenty restaurants serving brunch dishes, plus unlimited Bloodys and mimosas, from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets run $59 to $109, and you can pick them up, as well as see participating restaurants, on the event website.

EXPAND Everyone's happy when ramen and sake are involved. Mark Antonation

Tuesday, August 27, and Wednesday, August 28

Den Corner knows how to throw a party, and its annual rooftop party and fundraiser only gets better with age. What started out in 2016 with a handful of chefs flown in from Japan has morphed into even more festivities, with twenty Japanese chefs hopping the pond to raise funds for Colorado's We Don't Waste and southern Japan's Kumamoto Castle Earthquake Relief Fund. This year, local chefs Carrie Baird, Ian Wortham, Caroline Glover, Dana Rodriguez, Elise Wiggins, Alex Seidel, Paul Reilly, Alon Shaya and more will join the shindig on August 27 and 28; beer, wine, cocktails and sake will be flowing, while ramen, hand rolls and Japanese street food will be plentiful. Tickets for the party, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m. both nights on the roof of the Den Corner parking garage at East Florida Avenue and Pearl Street, are $90 (includes three drink tickets), $110 (includes five drink tickets), or $135 (VIP early admission at 5 p.m., plus five drink tickets), and can be purchased on Sushi Den's website, along with a complete list of participating chefs and menu details. As with everything manned by Toshi and Yasu Kizaki, the party generally sells out, so don't delay in guaranteeing your entry.

