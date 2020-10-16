The Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

This weekend brings bougie, barbecue and brunchy events (not all at once). Keep reading for a quartet of happenings we're excited about, plus a few more in the upcoming weeks.

EXPAND Do more with wine than just drink it out of a glass at Uncorked's Vino Kitchen class. Danielle Lirette

Friday, October 16

Everybody loves cooking with wine, but did you know you can actually add it to your food, too? If you're unsure how to incorporate the beverage into your cooking without burning off all the flavor compounds in the booze or you don't know your boeuf from your Bourguignon, consider attending Uncorked Kitchen's Vino Kitchen cooking class on Friday, October 16. From 6 to 9 p.m., the cooking school at 8171 Chester Street in Centennial will instruct you in grilling, sautéeing and baking with wine. You'll make sangria grilled shrimp, artichokes with white-wine garlic dip, zinfandel-marinated steak, red wine and pear hand pies, and more for $95 (which includes a drink that you'll be sipping straight from the glass instead of incorporating into your food). Sign up now on the Uncorked website.

Saturday, October 17

If you're feeling flush on Saturday, October 17, consider splurging big on Somms for Sophie, an extravagant virtual wine dinner with a star-studded roster of chefs and sommeliers. At 6 p.m., emcee Jensen Cummings will kick off the proceedings, which consist of wines presented by Master Sommeliers Doug Krenik (Maverick Wine), Brett Zimmerman (Boulder Wine Merchant), Pascaline Lepeltier (Racines NY), and Damon Oronowski and Sean Razee (both of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits). Food will be courtesy of Jen Jasinski (Rioja), Alex Seidel (Mercantile & Provision), Dave Query (Big Red F Restaurant Group), Hosea Rosenberg (Blackbelly) and Ty Leon (Olivia). The price tag (hefty at $1,000 per couple) benefits Sophie's Neighborhood, a nonprofit founded by Rosenberg and his wife to raise funds for the research of MCTO, an ultra-rare skeletal disorder that affects only thirty kids worldwide — among them the Rosenbergs' young daughter, Sophie. To purchase tickets, email hello@sophiesneighborhood.org; everyone else who wants to help can make a donation on the Sophie's Neighborhood's website. You can find dinner details on the organization's Facebook page.

EXPAND Hank's Texas Barbecue does it lower and slower at 5410 East Colfax Avenue. Mark Antonation

Sunday, October 18

Italian eatery Coperta, 400 East 20th Avenue, is hosting another installment of its oft-sold-out Sweet Moon brunch on Sunday, October 18. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the kitchen will be turning out sweet and savory pancakes, sides and cocktails inspired by maple syrups from across North America. The menu includes four versions of buttermilk pancakes: plain; chanterelle mushrooms with blueberries and fontina; takoyaki (charred octopus), pickled ginger and dashi and soy aioli; and beef pastrami with cucumbers and caraway vinaigrette. Butternut squash and truffled cheese poutine is also on the menu (we might go just for that). Reserve your spot now on Tock to ensure a shot at the most creative flapjacks in town.

Halloween is right around the corner, but just because we all simultaneously cranked up our heaters yesterday doesn't mean you have to forsake an outdoor barbecue. On Sunday, October 18, three pitmasters are going (pig) head to head at Hank's Texas Barbecue, 5410 East Colfax Avenue, for an all-you-can-eat barbecue triple-header with outfits H3sh3r BBQ Co. and Seasoned Swine. There will be sandwiches, tacos and sides made from "three different whole smoked animals" (currently unspecified, but we're guessing hog, goat and lamb while holding out hope for crocodile, zebra and platypus). You can reserve a table from 4 to 8 p.m. for two ($70), four ($125) or six ($180) people, as well as purchase discounted drink tickets for the cash bar on Eventbrite.

West End's Really Old Whiskey dinner doesn't need a clever name. West End Tavern

Monday, October 19

If you're looking for a beginner's wine class that goes beyond the basics of red or white, sweet or dry, mark your calendar for the first in a series of tastings at Cody's Cafe & Bar, 10203 East Iliff Avenue in Aurora. On Monday, October 19, the eclectic little eatery will host "Sugars, Alcohol, Acidity & Tannins—Oh, My!" from 5 to 6 p.m. You'll learn about what tannins actually are, how they affect the taste of your vino, and whether it's the presence of tannins or alcohol that results in a big, bold, full-bodied beverage. The cost is $35 (a small price to pay to gain a little knowledge and a lot of jargon); call 303-751-1288 or email codyscafeandbar@gmail.com to reserve your seat.

Wednesday, October 21

On Wednesday, October 21, Boulder's West End Tavern, 926 Pearl Street, will be pouring whiskey that's probably older than a good portion of you reading this calendar. At 6:30 p.m., the kitchen will turn out a five-course dinner paired with a flight of 21-, 22-, 23-, 24- and 25-year-old Rhetoric bourbon. Also on the menu: a welcome cocktail, pumpkin and blue-crab risotto, short ribs, a cheese course and sticky date pudding with chocolate truffles. Tickets are $100 (includes tax and tip) on Tock. For details, including a full menu, visit West End's website.

Friday, October 23

On Friday, October 23, whiskey bar Seven Grand, 1855 Blake Street, is teaming up with Denver Local Tours for a haunted Whiskey Society event that's sure to scare up some kind of emotion; whether it's fear, skepticism or downright mirth will vary among individuals. Start at Seven Grand with a cocktail, then head out on an hour-long ghost tour of LoDo. You'll stroll around downtown and hear tales of the strange (for the skeptics) and supernatural (for the superstitious) happenings before returning to the bar for a whiskey tasting. Sign up for one of the four $40 tours (at 3, 4:15, 5:30 and 6:45 p.m.) on the Denver Local Tours website.

