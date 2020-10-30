The Seven Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

Vegans, voters y los vivos have plenty of food and drink festivities this weekend, with a bourbon-pairing dinner, some last-minute Halloween happenings, and a plant-based restaurant week on the menu.

Friday, October 30

Denver Distillery has released its first bourbon, and it's marking the occasion with a boozy dinner party for two. It's teamed up with Bird, the comfort-food restaurant from the folks behind Kaos, Mas Kaos and Uno Mas Taqueria, for a special menu that will be offered with a bottle of bourbon from Friday, October 30, through Sunday, November 8. The appropriately autumnal meal includes your choice of kale or pumpkin salad, honey-roasted chicken or sweet-potato pot pie and pumpkin panna cotta or chocolate silk pie for two plus a full bottle of booze for just $100. Choose from dine-in or pick-up from the restaurant (1529 South Pearl Street) by calling 303-777-0500 to book your dinner. Delivery is also available; visit the Denver Distillery website for details.

EXPAND Courtesy Centro Mexican Kitchen

Kick off the weekend of Día de los Muertos by honoring your dearly departed...pig. Centro Mexican Kitchen, 950 Pearl Street in Boulder, is offering a Day of the Dead platter that includes enough smoked pork, grilled pineapple, green chile, rice and roasted peppers to serve two hungry souls (who have just completed the wearying journey back from the underworld) or three slightly less hungry diners who have just been hanging out here on Earth. The special is $55 and available in-house or to go from Friday, October 30, through Monday, November 2. Make reservations on OpenTable.

Saturday, October 31

Guys and ghouls looking for a low-key, low-COVID way to celebrate Halloween, here are a pair of last-minute happenings: Parisi, 4401 Tennyson Street, is setting up a trick-or-treat station for the kiddos under the tent in its parking lot. Done your mask — the face variety as well as the spooky sort — and line up six feet apart. The candy handout runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until supplies run out), and while you're there, take advantage of the sweet Italian joint's lengthy to-go menu as well as its takeout booze (a screaming good deal with all cocktails under $10 and wine bottles topping out at $30).

If you're up north, try out the spooktacular Halloween menu at Roots. The eatery, at 1200 Miramonte Street in Broomfield, has opted for a $50 prix fixe menu (think Valentine's Day-style supper, without the sickly sweet flavors). There will be Asian barbecue chicken wings (or seitan wings), goblin ears (cashew and coconut tofu in Moroccan fish sauce), cemetery cake, a Blood Bath zero-proof cocktail and more. Visit the Roots website for the full menu, which is available for vegans, vampires and tiny terrors, and to make reservations.

EXPAND The Block's Kraig Weaver pours a taste of his first batch of whiskey. Linnea Covington

Sunday, November 1

Vegans who are willing to brave the journey into the depths of Mordor (sorry...Colorado Springs) will be richly rewarded this week. From Sunday, November 1, through Saturday, November 7, over twenty restaurant and drinking establishments will be offering specials for plant-based eaters. There's Oaxacan food from Azteca Gourmet Tamales; pub fare and vegan brews from Cerberus and Trinity brewing companies; steaming noodle bowls from Rooster's House of Ramen; Salvador bites from Monse's Taste of El Salvador; and more. Most places are set up for both in-house or takeout dining; find a full list of participating restaurants and menus on the event's website.

You voted, so you give a shit about the state of the country. Good for you! As we all know, anyone who cares even remotely about what's happening in the good old U.S. of A. right now needs a drink, stat. So after you've collected your "I Voted" sticker, get to the Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer Street, where that little adhesive piece of paper entitles you to a half-price cocktail between Sunday, November 1, and Tuesday, November 3, when we can all raise a collective glass to the end of 2020's revolting election cycle. Details are on the distillery's Instagram page.

Over the past three years, the Chili, Booze & Brews festival has been one of the biggest fundraisers for the Morgan Adams Foundation, which raises money for pediatric cancer research. But this year, the festival will be a little more spread out. Instead of multiple restaurants, distilleries and breweries competing for top honors under one roof, Chili, Booze & Brews takes the form of a passport filled with deals and dozens of participating dining and drinking establishments. The fun runs from November 1 through December 13, so you can eat your way through many different styles of chili (red, green, veggie and wild card) as well as sip spirits and suds from some of Colorado's best purveyors. Passports are on sale now; there at three different levels, ranging from $30 to $90 per person, but all of them come with the chance to vote for your favorites and get stamps at each stop to earn points for prizes and online auction opportunities. Visit the Chili, Booze & Brews website for a complete list of participating establishments and to purchase your passports.

Keep reading for more tasty happenings beyond this weekend...



EXPAND Courtesy Foraged

Thursday, November 12

On Thursday, November 12, downtown's Foraged (1825 Blake Street) is hosting a five-course wine dinner with pairings from Napa Valley's Freemark Abbey Wines. Expect salad with pistachio-crusted chèvre and Asian pears with sauvignon blanc; kabocha gnocchi, pine nuts, brown butter and sage accompanied by chardonnay; grilled venison and veggies with sesame-juniper salsa and merlot; and short rib, mushroom confit and mole negro with cabernet. Tickets are $100 per person plus tax and tip; secure yours by calling the restaurant at 720-826-2147.

Friday, November 13

Surprise! Denver Restaurant Week is just around the corner. No, February hasn't snuck up on us quite yet. Visit Denver has announced a fall version of the popular event that will run for ten days, from Friday, November 13, through Sunday, November 22. Visit the event website for participants (there are longtime faves like Ace Eat Serve and Root Down as well as newer arrivals on the dining scene such as the 5th String and Attimo Wine on the list) and menus at the $25, $35 and $45 price points. And with Denver restaurant capacity a quarter of what it usually is, reservations are more important than ever. Make sure you're making yours with individual eateries.

Know of an event or activity that belongs here? Send information to cafe@westword.com.