The Eight Best Food and Drink Events This Weekend

You won't have to battle the elements to get this bottle of Stranahan's Snowflake, but you will have to fork over some Benjamins.

It's a busy weekend, boys and girls. Over the next three days, you can get your hands on bourbon, brews and barbecue (all separately); nab a true Colorado original as Snooze partners with Be a Good Person for a T-shirt collab; walk the streets of the Whittier neighborhood; learn how to make Mexican king cake; and more.

After you've digested all that, keep reading for another half-dozen events to put on your calendar.

Friday, December 4

Kick off the weekend with a kick at the Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer Street, which is launching its second batch of bourbon on Friday, December 4, alongside a brunch from the team at Work & Class and Super Mega Bien. Pre-order on the Block's website before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, and you can choose a bottle of bourbon (either the adorable 375-mL or the full-sized 750-mL), plus entrees like fried chicken and waffles with whiskey maple syrup; shrimp ceviche; cheddar cheese lamb sausage with green chile scrambled eggs; a vegetarian breakfast burrito; and more. Depending on your selections, you'll pony up $50 to $91 dollars. Seatings are available at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday, December 4, through Sunday, December 6.

EXPAND Are you even a real Coloradan if you've never eaten at Snooze? Danielle Lirette

Two beloved Denver brands, brunch spot Snooze and apparel company Be a Good Person, are teaming up on Friday, December 4, when a collab T-shirt will go on sale at Be a Good Person's website at noon. The shirt is priced at $38; $10 of that will be donated to nonprofit organization No Kid Hungry. The limited-edition shirt will be available through February, though inventory is limited and may sell out.

New apéritif maker Atost has only been making its range of easy-drinking beverages for about a month, but it's already rolling out a seasonal special: Woods. Atost makes all of its products with infusions of herbs, citrus and other botanicals, but Woods gets an added layer of complexity from spending four months in Laws whiskey barrels. This one captures the best aspects of whiskey, but without the boozy burn, according to founders Kyle and Cindy Pressman. Woods goes on sale to the public this Friday, December 4, on Atost's website, and bottles can be shipped or picked up at the production facility at 15810 West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road in Golden. Only 200 bottles were made, so this is a rare treat, but if you miss out, you can still purchase bottles of Roots, Bloom and Citrus, Atost's standard lineup. (And a tip for those in the know: Sign up for the Pressman's newsletter on the website's home page and you'll get early access to Woods and other special releases.)

It's the second-best news of 2020: Devotees of Stranahan's Snowflake whiskey (which has traditionally been released for just one day in early December and has a following willing to camp out for days beforehand) don't have to wait in the winter weather this year. Instead, the distillery is releasing 25 bottles from its vault — five bottles each from 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 — and putting them up for auction. Starting bids for the vintages range from $150 to $350. The online auction begins at 10 p.m. on Friday, December 4, and will run through 9:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, so make sure you have your watches synchronized and your credit card at the ready. Visit Stranahan's website for details and a link to the auction when it goes live.

The Whittier Walking Market's summer dates included all kinds of garden produce and homemade products. Whitter Walking Market

Saturday, December 5

Saturday, December 5, marks the first of a trio of online holiday cooking classes from the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council (CHAC). The free classes, dubbed A Fiesta of Food, will be streamed live on Zoom from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through December 19. This week's installment tackles the rosca de reyes, an enriched, spiced bread that hides a tiny doll representing the baby Jesus; astute (or bilingual) diners will recognize this as similar to king cake, which is often served as part of Mardi Gras celebrations prior to Lent. December 12 brings a lesson in making a vegan red posole with mushrooms; on December 19, you'll learn to make a decidedly carnivorous bison posole. Visit CHAC's website for Zoom links, recipes and complete class descriptions.

The holiday edition of the Whittier Walking Market is happening on Saturday, December 5, from noon to 4 p.m. If you'll be in the ’hood (which is bordered on the north and south by MLK, Jr. Boulevard and East 23rd Avenue and on the east and west by Downing and York streets), visit the event's Facebook page and click through to the Discussion tab for an interactive map and list of vendors, which includes ice cream and hot chocolate from Scoops Ice Cream; regular, vegan and gluten-free waffles with sweet and savory toppings from Sticky Drip Waffles; dog treats from Sherlock Hound for your furry family members; vegan "bone" broths from Life Broth; and a variety of baked goods, breakfast burritos, pickles, food-filled gift baskets and more from community members.

Barquentine Brewing and Edgewater Public Market are hosting a holiday toy drive for Denver kids in need on Saturday, December 5. Pull up in the parking lot at 5505 West 20th Avenue in Edgewater between 1 and 6 p.m. and drop off a new, unwrapped toy (suggested value $20 to $30) for children up to age eighteen. The drive is designed to capture fun stuff, so no size-specific gifts (only Scrooges give packs of new underwear, anyway); see the event website for gift suggestions. While you're there, nab a table outside and order a brew or two from Barquentine; the brewery is donating 20 percent of all its sales during the event to the Denver Dream Center, which is helping distribute the toys.

EXPAND Help Jason Ganahl ante up for the bet he is surely about to lose while simultaneously getting some excellent ’cue. Mark Antonation

Sunday, December 6

God bless Jason Ganahl (owner of Denver-based G-Que Barbecue), who has gamely entered into a wager with Jeff Stehney (owner of Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Cue in, you guessed, KC) over the results of the Broncos-Chiefs NFL game on Sunday, December 6. At the end of the contest, the final score will determine which pitmaster will crack open his checkbook and purchase a total of 200 barbecue meals for hungry kids (100 each in Denver and Kansas City). Denverites can help out the presumptive loser of I-70 BBQ Bet by ordering takeout from G-Cue's Westminster or Lone Tree locations, though keep in mind you'll need to order well before the game's kickoff at 6:20 p.m., as both locations open at 11 a.m. and have a significantly better chance of selling out than the 4-7 Broncos have of besting the 10-1 Chiefs.

Keep reading for events worth planning ahead for:

Tuesday, December 8

You know what Tuesday means: tacos! And you know what December 8 means: It's Colorado Gives Day! The two (happily) collide on Tuesday, December 8, when theater company Su Teatro offers free drive-through tacos at its theater, 721 South Santa Fe Drive. Show up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch or 5 to 6:30 p.m. for dinner to nab what is perhaps the perfect handheld food. And while Su Teatro is providing free tacos to all, its goal is to raise $15,000 through donations and matches that will replace a portion of lost revenue because of COVID restrictions in 2020 — so don't be a pendejo: Donate to the cause on Colorado Gives Day's website before December 8 or make your donation in person.

EXPAND Bob's Babka is a winner no matter what holiday you celebrate. High Point Creamery

Thursday, December 10

Chef Hosea Rosenberg is the proud papa of two restaurants (Boulder's Blackbelly and Santo), but his real love is his daughter, Sophie, who was diagnosed early this year with MCTO, a skeletal disorder so rare that only thirty people in the world have been diagnosed with it. So Rosenberg co-founded Sophie's Neighborhood, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research on an effective treatment or cure. From Thursday, December 10, through Saturday, December 12, the organization is hosting an online auction with items that are perfect for gift giving (or keeping): one-on-one cooking lessons with Rosenberg and other Top Chef alumni; booze packages (including high-end bottles of wine); cookware; local meat; and more (including ski apparel, art and getaways). Visit the auction website (or text "Sophie" to 243725) to preview the catalog; new items will be added until the auction begins.

Hanukkah begins Thursday, December 10, and because the only sure things this year have been COVID, taxes and political incompetence, we urge you to plan ahead by pre-ordering the carbiest, sugariest, most comforting Hanukkah sweets you can find, immediately. Visit the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center's (JCC) website now to place your order for a pint of Bob's Babka, an olive oil ice cream with chunks of babka (a sweet, eggy, yeasted holiday bread) swirled in. High Point Creamery is producing the pints, which go for $10 each (includes tax and credit card fees) and will be available for pickup on December 10. Walk-up sales won't be offered this year, so make sure you get your order in promptly. Both locations of Olive & Finch (1552 East 17th Avenue and 3390 East First Avenue) are offering Hanukkah cookie kits for the family that come with a dozen sugar cookies, five different colored frostings, decorations and a tote bag. Order your kit on the cafe's website (mention "JCC Denver" at checkout, and 10 percent will be donated to the JCC), and pick up your haul between Tuesday, December 8, and Thursday, December 10.

All three locations of Rosenberg's (the bagelries at 725 East 26th Avenue in Denver and 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora and Rosenberg's Kosher at 942 South Monaco Parkway) are busily gearing up for the Festival of Lights, and will be accepting pre-orders for latkes and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) from Monday, November 30, through 5 p.m. Monday, December 7. Latkes ($18 per half-dozen) come with applesauce and sour cream and can be picked up at either bagel shop (but not Rosenberg's Kosher) on December 11 through 13 and December 15 through 18. (While you're there, pick up vibrantly decorated Hanukkah cookies!) Sufganiyot are $3 each and can be retrieved at Rosenberg's Bagels on the above dates, plus Rosenberg's Kosher on December 10, 11, 13 and 18. Pre-order based on your pick-up location. For either bagel shop, visit Rosenberg's catering page (it's yellow) and for Rosenberg's Kosher, make sure you're ordering from the blue page.

Friday, December 11

Everyone needs a helping hand these days: people with paying their mortgages and keeping food on the table, small businesses with keeping the lights on, and nonprofit organizations with helping out both of the above. Even the most fortunate among us need more help than usual with dinner — because you can no longer go out at the last minute, and you know better than to order via predatory third-party apps, don't you? Luckily, you can address every single one of these things by ordering the Denver Box. The meal kit includes a meal for four from the fine folks and Work & Class (either porky carnitas or the vegetarian, gluten-free Spanish cazuela with roasted veggies, rice and cheese) for $100, with boozy or zero-proof drinks included (you can take on an additional four drinks for just $30). Half of the purchase price will go the restaurant, and half will go to the nonprofit Denver Rescue Mission. To pick up the kit at Work & Class, 2500 Larimer Street, on Friday, December 11 or Saturday, December 12, order no later than Wednesday, December 9. For pickup on Friday, December 18, or Saturday, December 19, the order deadline is Wednesday, December 16.

Wednesday, December 16

"I got a lot of problems with you people, and now you're gonna hear about ’em!" This year's Airing of Grievances is going to be epic. Bigsby's Folly, 3563 Wazee Street, is kicking it off with a virtual Festivus celebration on Wednesday, December 16. Order a three-course meal of wild mushroom soup, turkey tetrazzini and M&M chocolate cake, along with a pint of wine, for $49, and pick up the spread at the winery between noon and 7 p.m., then get on Zoom, where you can forget to mute yourself, talk loudly over everyone else, spill wine on the keyboard and otherwise do your best to make this execrable year feel like a normal December dinner. Find out more on Bigsby's website, then book your seat on Tock.

