The Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

This weekend, you can get seafood, Southeast Asian fare, sex toys, ceviches, sours and one great big switcheroo.

Still hungry for more? Keep reading for food and drink events you won't want to miss over the rest of the month.

EXPAND Edgewater Public Market houses Rock N Lobster Roll, which is offering a special menu this weekend only. Michael Emery Hecker

Friday, March 5

On Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6, hit up East Coast-style seafood joint Rock N Lobster Roll, inside Edgewater Public Market (5505 West 20th Avenue in Edgewater), for a collaboration with coastal Mexican food truck Bits & Pieces con Cerveza. The chefs of the two eateries have put their heads together to create a menu that includes aguachile with Hatch green chiles; a ceviche trio that comprises scallops with salsa amarilla and spiced almonds, shrimp with lemon aioli and salsa borracha and lobster with salsa Veracruzana and avocado; and tacos stuffed with grilled octopus, scallops with papaya and red chiles, lobster and habanero-carrot slaw and mushrooms and esquites (grilled street corn). Visit Bits & Pieces' Instagram page to see the full menu before you show up — no reservations needed! — for a seafood feast.

EXPAND The Marigold Sour is on the drink list at the Block's Get It, Girl market this weekend — and a third of the proceeds will go to Nathaniel Rateliff's Marigold Project. Courtesy the Block Distilling Co.

Saturday, March 6

March is Women's History Month, and we know what ladies want: their own damn money and less bullshit from men. One of those is being addressed in a pair of Saturday, March 6, markets. First, there's the Mujer Mercado at Rise Westwood, 3738 Morrison Road. Show up between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get vegan, gluten-free baked sweets and pastries, savory Mexican dishes from the ladies of a local co-op, coffee and chocolate, plus art, accessories, traditional medicine and more. Find a full list of vendors on the Rise Westwood website. Across town, The Block Distilling Co., at 2990 Larimer Street, is hosting the Get It, Girl market from 1 to 5 p.m. Six women-owned businesses, including Circle Pies and plant, clothing, art and sex-toy vendors, will be selling their wares. Sip on the distillery's Marigold Sour cocktail while you shop; $3 from the purchase of each Marigold Sour (which are normally $15, but will be $9 during the market) will go to the Marigold Project, a foundation that provides grants to community and nonprofit organizations. Get more info on the Block's website and Instagram page.

Sunday, March 7

Starting Sunday, March 7, chefs Bo Porytko of Misfit Snackbar (inside Middleman at 3401 East Colfax Avenue) and Royce Oliveira of To the Wind Bistro (at 3333 East Colfax Avenue) will trade kitchens and characters for Freaky Sunday, a pop-up swap that spans two weekends. On Sunday, March 7, from 3 to 10 p.m., Oliveira will take over Misfit's tiny food-service window inside Middleman and channel Porytko's frankly unhinged and fiercely delicious style as he turns out bar snacks like whiskey-boiled peanuts with five spice, and mole duck nachos dusted with crema powder and fermented black bean powder. Service is first come, first served. Sunday, March 14, will find Porytko cooking a six-course meal with beer pairings in To the Wind's relatively spacious kitchen. For $85, you'll get refined and beautifully plated courses, including tandoori duck à l'orange (curried duck confit, orange chutney, garam masala creamed spinach) and winter Waldorf salad (pickled apples and celery, apple butter, candied walnuts). Seatings are at 5 and 8 p.m. and reservations are required; make them by emailing misfitsnackbar@gmail.com. Check Misfit's Instagram page for upcoming details.

When you think of food prepared in an industrial strip mall that also houses storage units, you might think of a soulless ghost kitchen. But that couldn't be further from the truth for Riceboxx, a Cambodian and Filipino pop-up helmed by chef Pannah Son and baker Lariza Amon. The pair have previously offered Sunday meals for pick-up only out of their commissary kitchen in Aurora — think garlic noodles, lumpia, adobo chicken and fish sauce-glazed wings — but on Sunday, March 7, they'll be operating out of Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake Street, in downtown Denver. The meals (which have been selling out at lightning speed) must be pre-ordered; for March 7 only, get your grub by ordering on the Brass Tacks Tock menu. On the menu are lumpia, Filipino chicken skewers, a Cambodian burger and spicy chicken sandwich (both accompanied by garlic-Sriracha-mayo fries) and ice cream sandwiches made with ube (Filipino purple yam) shortbread ice cream sandwiches. You'll be able to schedule your pick-up at half-hour intervals between 5 and 9 p.m., and can take it to go or eat in at the bar. For future pop-ups, follow Riceboxx on Instagram and be ready to move quickly when it announces an ordering window.

Keep reading for future food and drink happenings.



EXPAND Taj Cooke's vegan jerk mushrooms with cucumber and risotto made from heritage Sonora wheat. Mark Antonation

Thursday, March 11

Chef Taj Cooke, who's recently been popping up with his Jamaican cuisine at places like Bruto and Pony Up, is launching a new monthly dinner series at downtown spot French 75, 717 17th Street. He'll be taking over the kitchen — sort of; French 75's owner Frank Bonanno will be turning out food alongside Cooke — on Thursday, March 11, with 5:30 and 8 p.m. seatings. Menu details are still forthcoming, but with just thirty seats available for each time slot, you don't want to sleep on reserving your table; do it now on Tock. There will be six courses and drink pairings from Mythology Distillery (which is suddenly everywhere, all at once — see below). March already scheduled to the max? You can also book your seat for future feasts on Thursday, April 8 (with Natascha Hess of the Ginger Pig and Carrie Baird, formerly of Bar Dough), and Thursday, May 13, (with Jesusio Silva of Misaki Sushi and the upcoming Golden Mill). Find out more on the Supper Club website.

On Thursday, March 11, Mythology Distillery is joining forces with the Crescendo Society, a group of dysfunctional siblings endowed with superpowers and raised by an emotionally distant, demanding father as a vigilante...oh, wait, wrong press release. In any case, the Crescendo Society (which we prefer to think of as a super-secret, under-35, militant cheerleading troupe rather than the "young professionals society" of the Colorado Symphony) will be joining symphony musicians as well as Mythology for a virtual cocktail class with live musical performance at 7 p.m. Purchase your cocktail kit for $35 ($25 for a second kit) and you'll get four ounces of three different spirits, plus the rest of the drink ingredients, the cocktail demo and a chat with musicians after their performance. The deadline to order is Friday, March 5; cocktail kit pick-up is at the distillery's tasting room, 3622 Tejon Street, during regular business hours (4 to 8 p.m.) from Monday, March 8, through Thursday, March 11. Get details and tickets on the Colorado Symphony website.

EXPAND The FNG kitchen, which is turning out a homey Denver Box this month. Danielle Lirette

Friday, March 12

The Denver Box is back with another installment, this time from Highland neighborhood joint FNG. For the month of March, order one of three meals from the Denver Box website, and you'll get enough food (and drinks!) for four people from the comfort food kitchen for just $100. Choose from meatloaf with chipotle ketchup, mashed potatoes and gravy, onion rings and broccolini; chicken parmesan and pasta, grilled zucchini, focaccia and green salad; or enchiladas — chicken or vegetarian sweet potato — with rice and beans, slaw, avocado and crema. All meal kits come with salted chocolate chip cookies and your choice of sangria, margaritas, whiskey sours or non-alcoholic blackberry-lime agua fresca. Pick-up is at FNG, 3940 West 32nd Avenue, every Friday and Saturday from March 12, through March 27. Half the proceeds from your order go to participating restaurants; the other half is donated to a local nonprofit organization (this month, it's Foster Source, which provides training as well as financial and other resources to foster parents). Orders must be placed no later than 8 p.m. the Wednesday before your desired pick-up day; see the website for more details.

Mark your calendar for a visit to the Art District on Santa Fe from March 12 to 14 and again on March 16. Salud! is a restaurant and bar pop-up designed to give you a destination other than your couch. The Skylight event space, at 833 Santa Fe Drive, is hosting Salud! with food from Latin-Asian kitchen Chuey Fu's and caterer Love Pop. The $12 admission includes entry, a drink from the bar (both tipplers and teetotalers will be able to get something satisfying) and ninety minutes inside somewhere that's not your house; food is extra. Hours vary (4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Tuesday; 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday), and you're requested to purchase your tickets as a group on Eventbrite. Ten percent of ticket sales will be donated to Colorado Event Alliance, which provides financial assistance to event-industry workers in need.

Tuesday, March 16

Tuesday, March 16, marks twelve months since the first time Denver restaurants were shut down to indoor dining because of COVID-19. On that date, celebrate at least one eatery that's managed to survive the past year: American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue, is hosting a Duck COVID dinner. The $85-per-plate meal includes four courses of duck preparations, including deviled duck eggs, seared foie gras with maple gastrique and cherries, duck confit with blood orange jus, and duck egg custard. See the full menu and reserve a spot on Resy.

Rioja's housemade pasta stuffed with sausage in a saucy clam, tomato and garlic broth. Courtesy Rioja

Wednesday, March 17

Who says you have to eat corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day? Definitely not us (and you'll never, ever catch us recommending watery green lager). On Wednesday, March 17, opt for more southerly food and far more sophisticated drinks at Rioja's monthly wine dinner, 1431 Larimer Street. The dinner includes five courses paired with Portuguese wines; we're looking forward to bacalao (salt cod) with sunchokes and olives and prime tri-tip with XO sauce, black garlic and shiitake mushrooms, but you'll also see tortelli stuffed with linguica (a garlicky Portuguese sausage) and a strawberry-rhubarb Napoleon with whipped goat cheese. Visit Tock to book a table for the 6:30 p.m. dinner for $99. Interested in to-go? For $70, get the meal prepared for pick-up between 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, through Friday, March 19. You can purchase bottles of all five of the accompanying wines for $204 (that includes a 10 percent discount) or individual bottles starting at $30.

Sunday, March 21

It's been a long time since any of the famously fancy James Beard dinners were held in a Denver restaurant (and it will probably be a while before any are held again). But on Sunday, March 21, you can join the James Beard Foundation's virtual Taste America event along with nine other major food cities around the country. Denver residents will pick up a three-course meal from Spuntino, 2639 West 32nd Avenue, that consists of chef/co-owner Cindhura Reddy's always-fantastic focaccia with ricotta; rabbit confit with saffron cavatelli (a vegetarian option with turmeric-roasted cauliflower is also available); elk tartare; and vanilla and mango custards topped with cardamom-pistachio crumble. Cocktails, wine and Spuntino's housemade amaro will accompany the meal. You'll also get access to online cooking demos and the JBF's national broadcast at 6 p.m. Order your ticket ($95 per person or $175 per pair) on the JBF website.

Wednesday, March 24

On Wednesday, March 24, EatDenver is resuming ED Talks, its version of TED Talks, after it was canceled in 2020 because of (gestures broadly)…all this. And for the first time ever, the lectures are open not only to restaurant and bar owners and employees, but to the public as well. Log in to Zoom from 9 to 11 a.m. to see six short presentations (just ten minutes each!) from industry insiders and experts. Three speakers have already been announced, with Marcus Samuelsson — familiar from stints on Top Chef Masters as well as his cookbooks and his own show, No Passport Required — headlining. Other topics of conversation include mental health in the restaurant business and how avocado toast is related to anxiety (the $16 price tag might have something to do with it). Find details (including the full lineup) and register for the free webcast on the EatDenver website.

Denver's Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center generally hosts its expansive JAAMM (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) Festival over several months in the fall, with live cultural events across the city. In 2020, of course, that was upended. The silver lining: The fest is going on for a full twelve months (starting last year and well into 2021), and all programming is virtual. On Wednesday, March 24, Michael Twitty, James Beard Award-winning author of The Cooking Gene, food historian and deeply engaging Instagram presence, will discuss the holiday of Passover. Tickets for the 7 p.m. lecture, $18, are on sale now at the festival's website, where you can also see previous events on demand.



Know of an event that belongs on this calendar? Send information to cafe@westword.com.