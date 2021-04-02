The Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This weekend's order of operations goes like this: Stock up on whiskey and pie for Friday's lunch, get mochi doughnuts for dinner, run by the farmers' market for Saturday provisions, and go on an Easter Sunday picnic. See? We've made it easy for you.

Keep reading for more food and drink happenings over the next few days, as well as into May.

EXPAND Block plus Circle means you're in perfect shape Friday afternoon. Kraig Weaver

Friday, April 2

The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer Street, is releasing its third batch of four-grain straight whiskey at noon on Friday, April 2. There are only 150 375-milliliter and 100 full-sizes bottles (at $35 or $75) available, and they'll be sold on a first-come, first-served basis out of a tent in front of the distillery. If you get hungry waiting in line, nosh on whiskey-bacon-berry pie in a vodka crust or bourbon cream pie with Angostura crumble from Circle Pies, which will be there Friday, April 2, through Sunday, April 4. While we don't expect the new whiskey to last past Friday afternoon, the distillery is also hosting a full weekend of food vendors. Kids Table catering will be turning out vegan mac and cheese from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and Dave Hadley (of Samosa Shop and various Food Network competitions) and Chimichurri Bros. will also be at the Block shilling snacks from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Take a look at the Block's Instagram page for details.

Friday, April 2, marks the beginning of the fourth anniversary of Third Culture Bakery, at 9935 East Colfax Avenue (unfortunately, we all missed the third Third Culture anniversary). The bakery is introducing a new mochi doughnut flavor — tiramisu with cocoa nibs — and a crème brûlée mochi waffle with passion fruit pastry cream. Both will be available all weekend, and a portion of the proceeds from weekend sales will go to create and distribute safety and alarm kits. The kits include a keychain alarm, a small canister of pepper spray and lanyards, and will be donated to BIPOC individuals, elders (those over the age of forty...ouch) and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Visit Third Culture's online storefront for more info on the kits (and to make a donation), and its Instagram page for details about this weekend's festivities.

The Boulder County Farmers Market opens this Saturday. Ashton Ray Hansen

Saturday, April 3

Boulder County Farmers Markets (BCFM) didn't die off during COVID, and they're returning much closer to their usual opening dates this year — in the case of Boulder and Longmont, on Saturday, April 3. Both markets will be open for in-person shopping every Saturday through late November — in Boulder from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 13th Street between Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard, and in Longmont from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road. Certain restrictions from last year are still in place (no dilly-dallying, no pets, no fondling the melons, no music), and shoppers are still encouraged to pre-order and reserve their shopping/pick-up time. However, in a nod to normalcy, customers without a reservation will be accepted (though they may have to wait a bit for entry). The markets will continue to offer curbside pick-up and delivery, and other markets are expected to open in May (Boulder's Wednesday night market and Denver's Union Station) and July (Lafayette). See the BCFM website for complete details.

EXPAND Not an overcooked ham in sight. Courtesy Whole Sol

Sunday, April 4

Sunday, April 4, is Easter. If you're not celebrating the religious holiday, there's still a good chance you'll be "celebrating" with your parents, their droplets and an overcooked ham (or a restaurant full of strangers, their droplets and an overcooked ham). So for something a little different, opt for Whole Sol's Easter picnic basket, with strawberry-mint and pineapple-jalapeño jams, crackers, rosemary-cashew or cranberry-walnut sourdough bread, blueberry bread, an adorable tiny orange bundt cake, two juices and your choice of two salads. The spread, $75, is dairy- and gluten-free, feeds two people (and their droplets) and can be enjoyed in the spring sunshine. Order on Whole Sol's website or by phone at 720-372-7862 no later than Friday, April 2, for Easter Sunday pick-up at any of the Colorado brand's five Denver and Boulder locations.

Keep reading for future food and drink happenings.

EXPAND Sisters Ami and Rougui Dia are serving Senegalese instead of French fare next week. Courtesy Le French

Tuesday, April 6

South Denver's Le French, 4901 South Newport Street, serves — no surprise — French food. Its menu is chock-full of classics like the croque monsieur, escargots, boeuf Bourguignon and savory crêpes. But starting Tuesday, April 6, the bistro will be serving a Senegalese menu to honor the roots of its owners, sisters Rougui and Aminata Dia (Aminata was born in Senegal; both sisters grew up in Paris). Lunch and dinner offerings include sandwiches with black-eyed peas or chicken yassa (a lemony, oniony, mustardy preparation); lamb cooked slowly in peanut and tomato sauce and served with sweet potatoes and yucca root; and tinaali, a vegetarian entree made of sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, creamed cornmeal and tomato broth. On April 6, the eatery will be donating 100 percent of net sales to Friends of Guéoul, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships, computers and other resources to female Senegalese students; the restaurant will continue to donate 10 percent of sales through Saturday, April 10 (the last day the menu is offered).

Just add booze. Courtesy Cocktail Caravan

Wednesday, April 7

Spring is the time of year to sign up for community supported agriculture (CSA) programs. But what if the idea of receiving a box full of fresh fruits and veggies every week makes you want a drink because you're never going to use up that bundle of chard that takes up your entire crisper drawer? Good news! You can now get less "agriculture" and more "sweet, sweet booze" in your CSA with Cocktail Caravan's community supported cocktail (CSC) program. Sign up on the bartending service's website and you'll get a bottle of freshly pressed mixer made with ingredients from local farms each week, starting Wednesday, April 7. Each bottle makes five cocktails (or non-alcoholic cocktails). Mixers include combos such as grilled Palisade peach, thyme and lemon, or cucumber, ginger, serrano, lime and basil. The CSC runs nine weeks and will cost you $144. You can also sign up for summer or fall shares (also nine weeks, also $144), or save by getting the whole season through October 6, for $392.

EXPAND Courtesy Blanchard Family Wines

Sunday, April 18

Three words: breakfast banana split. To get it, visit Tock and book your seat at Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake Street, on Sunday, April 18. Oh, you need more details? Sounds fake, but okay. Blanchard is collaborating with Palisade's Sauvage Spectrum winery for a Colorado bubbles brunch, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For $55, you'll get three courses: the aforementioned split, with banana, berries and honey-vanilla yogurt; a pulled-pork Benedict with barbecue Hollandaise, sweet-potato purée, cornbread and a 62-degree egg (that's Celsius, and it's the perfect temperature); and French toast topped with both honey and maple syrup. Each course will be paired with a different sparkler, and the winemaker will be on hand to talk about his creations. You know what to do.

Friday, April 23

Denver Restaurant Week is back, starting Friday, April 23. Through Sunday, May 2, book a seat at one (or more!) of 200 Denver-area restaurants offering prix fixe menus for $25, $35 or $45. The event, generally held in February and September, has been moved to spring to take advantage of Denver's renowned sunny days and warmer weather — even though the definition of "patio weather" has been greatly expanded over the past year. Our favorite participants? Konjo Ethiopian, the Bindery, Spuntino, Coperta and Bastien's. Find yours on Restaurant Week's website.

Thursday, May 13

For years, Westword celebrated the Denver dining scene at Feast, an annual eating extravaganza that filled the McNichols Building with tables hosted by local restaurants, sampling their best dishes. Given the pandemic, Feast has pivoted and turned into Feast To-Go, a drive-thru event at Stanley Marketplace (2501 Dallas Street in Aurora) on May 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. that will again celebrate the city's resilient restaurants. At Feast To-Go, you'll be able to try food from a dozen restaurants and trucks that we’ve honored with Best of Denver awards over the past few years, along with beverages; you can enjoy your goodie bags and restaurant samples at an impromptu picnic or simply take them home...without ever leaving your car. Tickets are now on sale here.

Know of an event that belongs on this calendar? Send information to cafe@westword.com.