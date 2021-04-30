The Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

If you're not brunching and shopping this weekend, do you even exist? It's all markets, all brunching, all partying this weekend, with opportunities popping up all over town.

Keep reading for the best in food and drink purchasing, as well as future events through the end of May. And if you feel like horsing around this weekend, see our list of Kentucky Derby Day happenings.

Friday, April 30

Denver Bazaar is slowly returning to its roots as an IRL shopping experience after the chaos and online everything that marked last year. Every Friday through August 27, the roving market, bar and food truck rally will set up at 2424 Larimer Street (near the Ramble Hotel) from 4 to 9 p.m. Entry is free, furry friends are welcome, and reservations aren't even a thing — just show up. The food truck lineup will rotate, but last week's vendors included the Ethiopian Food Truck, Barbed Wire Reef, the Crêpe Outdoors, Kids Table (vegan) and Snacktacular. Visit Denver Bazaar's Facebook page for details (including happy hour specials) and its Instagram page for full vendor lineups.

EXPAND Try Cholo Ass Vegan's grub at Peace and Pride on May 1. Cholo Ass Vegan

Saturday, May 1

Now for something completely different: A Cinco de Mayo celebration that's not run by gringos in fake mustaches and pink sombreros. For the first time, the predominantly Latino Westwood neighborhood is hosting Peace and Pride, a celebration of Mexican and Mexican-American culture, on Saturday, May 1. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., show up at Morrison Road between South Meade and South Osceola streets for a car show and hopping contest, dancing, live music and art (including live graffiti). Of course, there will also be food and drinks from Cultura Craft Chocolate, X'tabai Yucateco (serving Mayan street food), Cholo Ass Vegan, Combi Taco and Molino de Westwood (which makes heirloom nixtamal masa). Admission is free; visit Rise Westwood Collective's website for details.

On Saturday, May 1, the Denver Vegan Market is setting up shop at 1515 Madison Street (formerly Pete's Corner House Lounge) from 1 to 5 p.m. Show up to snag goodies from Good Bread bakery, Nu Food (popcorn), Kids Table (macaroni and cheese), Yummy Lotus (jam), Best One Yet (ice cream) and more. There will also be vendors selling homewares, clothing and CBD products. The outdoor market — which promises a similar vibe to the now-defunct NT MRKT, as many vendors were part of that collective — will take over the parking lot, and there will also be a bar indoors (unfortunately, drinks aren't allowed outside). Visit the event's Facebook page or scour individual vendors' Instagram pages for more details and a complete lineup.

Work Options for Women (WOW), a nonprofit organization that provides free culinary job training to disadvantaged women, is hosting The Show Must Go On, a virtual benefit, on Saturday, May 1. The 7 p.m. event includes cooking demos from top Denver chefs Cindhura Reddy and Austin Nickel (Spuntino), Jen Jasinski (Ultreia, Rioja, Stoic & Genuine and Bistro Vendôme) and Caroline Glover (Annette) as well as musical performances from Beauty & the Beast, Rent and Wicked. Get details on WOW's Instagram page, then purchase tickets for a suggested donation of $10 on the event website.

A peach of a cocktail from one of Ironton Distillery's previous summer pairing dinners. Ironton Distillery

Sunday, May 2

Ironton Distillery, 3636 Chestnut Place, is offering first dibs on its new menu to brunchers at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, when it debuts dishes at its Brunch and Bluegrass event. For $75, you get three not-quite-breakfast, not-quite-lunch courses (parfait; a cheesy quiche with tomatoes; prosciutto and goat cheese salad; and almond, blueberry and lemon sticky buns) paired with four cocktails. There will also be live music from Burn It Blue. Reserve your seat on Eventbrite.

Keep reading for future food and drink events.

EXPAND Baere Brewing

Tuesday, May 4

No one is neutral about Star Wars. Whether you're a casual fan, one of the racist jackwagons who drove poor Rose Tico off social media and out of the last cinematic exercise in fan service, or just someone who wants to cuddle Baby Yoda, we guarantee that you have at least one opinion about the franchise. What better way to express it than on Tuesday, May 4, at Baere Brewing, 320 Broadway, over a pint of C-3(i)PA and a plate of tauntaun tacos? The brewery is releasing its West Coast IPA in a Star Wars-themed can (themed glassware will also be available), and from 3 to 9 p.m., Snacktacular will be serving up tauntaun (pork belly) tacos, That's No Moon (a jumbo cheeseburger) and the Sando Calrissian (grilled cheese). Reservations aren't required; just show up. And may the fork be with you.

Thursday, May 13

For years, Westword celebrated the Denver dining scene at Feast, an annual eating extravaganza that filled the McNichols Building with tables hosted by local restaurants sampling their best dishes. Given the pandemic, Feast has pivoted and turned into Feast To-Go, a drive-thru event at Stanley Marketplace (2501 Dallas Street in Aurora) on May 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. that will again celebrate the city's resilient restaurants. At Feast To-Go, you'll be able to try food from a dozen restaurants and trucks that we’ve honored with Best of Denver awards over the past few years, along with beverages; you can enjoy your goodie bags and restaurant samples at an impromptu picnic or simply take them home...without ever leaving your car. Tickets are now on sale here.

EXPAND Do bacon and beer ever go out of style? Courtesy Bacon and Beer Classic

Saturday, May 22

The love affair with adding bacon to everything seems awfully 2012, but we're including this year's Bacon and Beer Classic both because literally everything that happened before March 17, 2020, seems like it was a million years ago (we stand by our use of the word "literally"), and also because the event is one of the first summer food fests we've seen return to a fourth wave/post-COVID/mid- to late-apocalyptic landscape. Guests will be ushered along a path at Kennedy Golf Course, 10500 East Hampden Avenue, where they'll pause at stations to throw back beer, cider and pork products. The Classic touts full-sized bacon-based dishes instead of sample sizes this year. Purchase tickets ($79 or $59) on Eventbrite, where — like any bacon-munching, beer-swilling golfer — you'll need to pick your "b" time (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) to start your beer and bacon death march. Visit the event website for details.

