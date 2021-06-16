Shamrock the Block and More Food and Drink Events This Week

St. Patrick's Day officially falls on Friday, March 17, but Denver will be celebrating this weekend as the annual parade marches through downtown on Saturday, March 11. There will be specials at restaurants and bars all over town, but the Dairy Block is one of the best spots to catch the parade action and enjoy food, drinks and festivities. It's throwing a Shamrock the Block party all day long.
Don't forget that Denver Restaurant Week is still going on — it runs through Sunday, March 12. This is also Oyster Month, and Jax Fish House is offering specials as well as two big events.
Keep reading to get all the details, along with information about other tasty activities, including the return of Collaboration Fest and Westword's inaugural Out to Brunch event, coming this June.
Denver Restaurant Week returns for its nineteenth year. Once again, DRW is showcasing creative, exciting menus at $25, $35 or $45 per person, with both to-go and in-person options. Explore the menus and get more details at denver.org.
Thursday, March 9
SAME (So All May Eat) Cafe is hosting its annual celebration, SAME Table, at Space Gallery (400 Santa Fe Drive) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Proceeds from the gala benefit SAME Cafe’s efforts to create community through healthy food access. The event will feature bites from local chefs, two bars with cocktails, beer, wine and N/A options, live music, a paddle-raise auction, and a creative space with family-friendly activities including art and cookie decorating. Tickets are on sale now for $75 via Eventbrite. True to the concept, those interested in attending also have the option to volunteer time in exchange or pay what they can.
Thursday, March 9 through Wednesday, March 15
To celebrate Women's History Month, Ultreia at Union Station has created cocktails using gins from women-owned distilleries. This week, enjoy the Curie Pie, made with tarragon and strawberry, Ginja, light tonic and Amass Gin, which is made by Morgan McLachlan, one of the first female distillers in the world and a pioneer of the modern craft distillation movement in California.
Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11
Get into the St. Patrick's Day spirit starting at 11 a.m. Friday at Wynkoop Brewing Company (1634 18th Street) as it taps Just a Wee Bit, an Irish Red Ale brewed with a variety of malts, including some from the British Isles. On Saturday, the Wynkoop will open at 8 a.m. for its Paddy’O Party, with a variety of brunch specials available until 11 a.m., followed by a full menu of specials served the rest of the day.
Saturday, March 11
Downtown Lakewood is throwing a Roaring ’20s-themed beer fest from 5 to 8 p.m. in an empty retail space at 439 South Upham Street. General admission is $40, and VIP entry is $55. The event includes unlimited beer samples from over twenty breweries, along with food trucks, a costume contest and more.
Denver's St. Patrick's Day Parade will make its way past the Dairy Block, so that spot is celebrating with Shamrock the Block. Head over for a variety of specials from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., including Tullamore Dew whiskey cocktails at Poka Lola, a taco cart on Kachina's patio, Irish dance performances, whiskey tastings at Seven Grand and more.
Sunday, March 12
Jax Fish House locations in Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs will host a Bubbles and Pearls Party from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. as part of its Oyster Month celebrations. Guests will enjoy unlimited bubbles and oyster bites for one hour for $85. Reservations can be made via jaxfishhouse.com.
Keep reading for future events...
Tickets are now on sale for one of the city's most popular annual beer events, Collaboration Fest, which will take place at the Westin Westminster from 2 to 6 p.m.; general admission tickets are $65 plus fees, and early-access tickets are $85 plus fees.
After a two-year hiatus, Jax Fish House's High West Oyster Fest returns from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Velvet Elk Lounge in Boulder. A portion of proceeds will benefit RISE, a Lafayette-based nonprofit helping youth at risk of suicide by removing the financial and social barriers to treatment. Guests will enjoy passed apps from Jax and the Post Chicken & Beer, as well as oyster-shucking and -eating competitions. There will also be a VIP happy hour at 6 p.m., during which attendees will have early access to free-flowing bubbles and an opportunity to meet oyster farmers. VIP tickets are $120, and general admission tickets are $100; purchase them at etix.com.
Thursday, March 30
Bowl of ’Zole, a pozole and agave spirit-tasting event, is coming to Denver for the first time. The event will take place at Skylight (833 Santa Fe Drive) from 6 to 9 p.m., and tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite. The VIP option for $85 includes early admission at 5 p.m. and an exclusive goody bag; general admission is $55. All attendees will get access to various interpretations of pozole from top local chefs, as well over 100 expressions of agave spirits, including mezcal, tequila, raicilla, bacanora and sotol.
Wednesday, April 5 through Saturday, April 8
The Taste of Vail returns with a packed event schedule. Tickets are on sale now for a variety of events, including wine dinners, a mountaintop tasting, booze education sessions and the Grand Tasting on Saturday, April 8.
Saturday, April 22
Throw it back to the ’80s at the Arvada Beer Fest. It takes place at Freedom Street Social (15177 Candelas Parkway) from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets, $35 for early bird general admission and $50 for early bird VIP, include unlimited beer samples from over twenty breweries plus a costume contest, games, access to eats from the food hall vendors and more.
Westword is introducing a brand-new event, Out to Brunch, that will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at York Street Yards (3881 Steele Street). The festivities will include bottomless beverages and unlimited trips to a fest-sized Bloody Mary bar, plus unlimited bites from restaurants like Safta, Citizen Rail and The OG. Pre-sale tickets are available now using the code WWFB; general admission is $35 and VIP is $60, which includes early entry and exclusive access to the VIP lounge — but prices will go up soon, so get your early.
Know of an event that belongs on this calendar? Send information to [email protected].